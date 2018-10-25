Hi Sweetie: Ariana Grande Brings Sweetener Tour to Phoenix in 2019

In the last two years, Ariana Grande has seen more shit hit the fan than any pop star of her generation. Just last month, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose, causing angry fans to blame their breakup for his death. Another relationship, this one with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, ended this month. The two announced their engagement just days after their relationship became public knowledge, and the slightly odd habits they picked up, including getting ill-conceived tattoos and dressing up like Harry Potter characters, consumed the public interest.

And lest we forget that on May 22, 2017, a concert Grande gave in Manchester, England, ended with a bomb exploding in the arena, killing 23 people and wounding 139. It was a traumatizing experience, but perhaps most of all for the singer, who immediately suspended the rest of her tour.