Hi Sweetie: Ariana Grande Brings Sweetener Tour to Phoenix in 2019

In the last two years, Ariana Grande has seen more shit hit the fan than any pop star of her generation. Just last month, her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller died of an overdose, causing angry fans to blame their breakup for his death. Another relationship, this one with comedian and Saturday Night Live cast member Pete Davidson, ended this month. The two announced their engagement just days after their relationship became public knowledge, and the slightly odd habits they picked up, including getting ill-conceived tattoos and dressing up like Harry Potter characters, consumed the public interest.
And lest we forget that on May 22, 2017, a concert Grande gave in Manchester, England, ended with a bomb exploding in the arena, killing 23 people and wounding 139. It was a traumatizing experience, but perhaps most of all for the singer, who immediately suspended the rest of her tour.
Nevertheless, Grande continues to put in work. She recorded the song "No Tears Left to Cry" in response to the bombing and released her latest album, Sweetener, just this year. The record went to No. 1 on the Billboard 200, and now, Grande will tour behind it. The Sweetener World Tour begins next year, with a Phoenix date at Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 14, 2019.
Find all the tour dates below.
Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour
March 18 – Albany NY – Times Union Center
March 20 – Boston MA – TD Garden
March 22 – Buffalo NY – KeyBank Center
March 25 – Washington DC – Capitol One Arena
March 26 – Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center
March 28 – Cleveland OH – Quicken Loans Arena
March 30 – Uncasville CT – Mohegan Sun Arena
April 1 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre
April 3 – Toronto ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 5 – Detroit MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Chicago IL – United Center
April 10 – Columbus OH – Schottenstein Center
April 12 – Indianapolis IN – Bankers Life Fieldhouse
April 13 – St. Louis MO – Enterprise Center
April 15 – Milwaukee WI – Fiserv Forum
April 17 – St. Paul MN – Xcel Energy Center
April 18 – Omaha NE – CHI Health Center
April 20 – Denver CO – Pepsi Center
April 22 – Salt Lake City UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
April 25 – Edmonton AB – Rogers Place
April 27 – Vancouver BC – Rogers Arena
April 30 – Portland OR – Moda Center
May 2 – San Jose CA – SAP Center
May 3 – Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center
May 6 – Los Angeles CA – Staples Center
May 10 – Los Angeles CA – The Forum
May 14 – Phoenix AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
May 17 – San Antonio TX – AT&T Center
May 19 – Houston TX – Toyota Center
May 21 – Dallas TX – American Airlines Center
May 23 – Oklahoma City OK – Chesapeake Energy Arena
May 25 – New Orleans LA – Smoothie King Center
May 28 – Tampa FL – Amalie Arena
May 29 – Orlando FL – Amway Center
May 31 – Miami FL – American Airlines Arena
June 4 – Raleigh NC – PNC Arena
June 7 – Nashville TN – Bridgestone Arena
June 8 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
June 10 – Charlotte NC – Spectrum Center
June 12 – Pittsburgh PA – PPG Paints Arena
June 14 – Brooklyn NY – Barclays Center
June 18 – New York NY – Madison Square Garden
Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour. Tuesday, May 14 at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Ticket info TBA.
