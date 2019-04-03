Everything You Need to Know About Arizona Bike Week 2019's Concert Series

Arizona Bike Week has had a wild ride over the past 23 years.

Only a few hundred bikers were in attendance when the annual event launched in the late '90s in Avondale. That number has grown exponentially since then, as has the event itself.

“It started out as this small gathering of motorcycle enthusiasts who just wanted to get together,” says Bike Week co-owner Lisa Cyr. “Not a lot of people knew about it or went to it back then.”

Things certainly have changed over the past two decades. Arizona Bike Week has become a multiday festival celebrating motorcycles and biker culture that takes over WestWorld of Scottsdale and attracts upward of 70,000 people each year. There are stunt shows, special displays, wild parties, group rides, and hundreds of vendors.

There's also a great deal of live music at Arizona Bike Week each year, including performances by well-known bands and musicians that take place in the event's RockYard venue. Local bands also get a chance to shine.

This year's Bike Week festivities, which take place daily from Wednesday, April 3, to Sunday, April 7, will feature performances by Buckcherry, George Thorogood and the Destroyers, 3 Doors Down, and Godsmack, as well as a variety of local acts and artists.

Here's a look at what's happening and who's performing at Arizona Bike Week 2019.

EXPAND You can park your motorcycle for free at Arizona Bike Week. Courtesy of Arizona Bike Week

When and Where: Arizona Bike Week runs from Wednesday, April 3, to Sunday, April 7, at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road in Scottsdale.

Times: Operating hours for the Bike Week festivities vary depending on the day. Gates open at noon on Wednesday, April 3, and Thursday, April 4; 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5; 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 6; and 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 7.

If you’re going just for the big concerts, those take place each night to Saturday at 9 p.m. in the RockYard.

Tickets: Admission is $31 on Wednesday and Thursday, $36 on Thursday and Friday, and free on Sunday.

Age Limits: It's an all-ages event and children 12 and under get in free.

Weather: It will be warm and sunny during each day of the event. Temperatures will either be in the high 80s or low 90s. Dress accordingly.

Getting There: The quickest way to get to WestWorld is via the Loop 101 Freeway. However, Bike Week organizers recommend using one of two different entrances to the venue, depending on what you're driving.

Those on motorcycles (or in a vehicle with special passes) will want to take the Loop 101 to Exit 38 for Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard before heading north on Pima Road. The entrance to WestWorld is half a block past the intersection on the right (look for the horse statue).

A photographer will be taking “ride-in” photos of motorcycle rides just past the entrance which will be available for sale inside the event.

Bike week patrons who are coming by car should take Loop 101 to the Pima Road/Princess Drive exit. After the second light, go east on Bell Road until you reach 94th Street and then turn right and follow the signs to WestWorld entrance.

EXPAND The scene at Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale. Courtesy of Arizona Bike Week

Parking: Patrons are encouraged to park their rides in the large lot just north of the main entrance at 94th Street and WestWorld Way. It’s free for motorcycles (natch), and $5 for every other type of vehicle.

Getting Inside: Cyr says security will perform bag checks and possibly patdowns at the main entrance. Beyond that, she estimates that it won't be much of a hassle getting into Bike Week. "Compared to many other events, we have very few incidents,” Cyr says. “Generally, there isn't much trouble. People come just to have a good time.”

Food and Drinks: Patrons will be able to purchase a wide variety of eats from food vendors at the event. "We got everything from different types of barbecue to street tacos and wood-fired pizzas and more,” Cyr says.

Full bars will also be available throughout the venue with an assortment of beer, wine, and spirits, including Jack Daniels and Miller and Coors brews. The biggest drinkery at the event will be the HandleBar Saloon, the massive temporary structure that will also host live music from local bands and other events through the weekend.

Water: Bike Week patrons can bring a single unopened bottle of water into the event. Vendors will also have water for sale.

Vendors: Cyr estimates that there will be more than a couple hundred vendors at Westworld during Bike Week. “They'll cover the whole scope of the motorcycle world, from accessories to helmets to sunglasses and different kinds of gear,” she says. “But we'll also have a wide variety of things, like real estate [brokers] and biker-friendly lawyers. Even the Musical Instrument Museum will be out there for the first time.”

Bring: A government-issued ID, a fully charged cellphone, a bag for your items, and all forms of sun protection (ranging from hats and sunglasses to sunblock). Every vendor will accept credit cards, but bringing some cash wouldn't be a bad idea (since it speeds things up).

When it comes to biker gear, items like chain wallets are also allowed. “Yeah, we don't make anyone take the chains off their wallets,” Cyr says. It's also cool if you want to sport your colors, cuts, or other biker regalia. “We don't ban colors or cuts from our event,” she says. “Pretty much everybody is welcome at our event.”

Don't Bring: Weapons aren't allowed inside the event. Neither are outside food and drink, drugs or other illegal substances, or anything else potentially dangerous or disruptive.

Live Music Lineup and Schedule: More than a dozen bands are scheduled to perform at WestWorld during Arizona Bike Week, including both locals and nationally known acts.

The HandleBar Saloon will feature gigs throughout the day and evening, ranging from rock and blues to country and Americana. Meanwhile, the 25,000-person RockYard outdoor venue will host concerts starting at 5:30 p.m. with an opening band followed by a headliner at 9 p.m.

Here's a breakdown of who's playing and when:

Wednesday, April 3

Jaded Jukebox

This local band, which specializes in classic rock hits from ‘70s through the ‘90s, will have the honor of kicking off Bike Week’s live music repast with its gig at 2:30 p.m. in the HandleBar Saloon. Expect to hear Jaded Jukebox’s veteran musicians performing songs by old favorites like Van Halen, Heart, and Rush, as well as alternative acts like No Doubt.

Drop Diezel

Catch this four-piece hard rock cover band, which features KSLX disc jockey Pete Cummings on drums and several former members of local band Souldriver, performing in the RockYard starting at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Dragons in the Desert

Dragons in the Desert are relatively new to the local rock scene but have already earned a few honors, including winning second place during Alice Cooper's Proof Is in the Pudding contest in 2018. Their sound is influenced by such famed bands as Rival Sons, Royal Blood, Highly Suspect, and Alice in Chains, which should delight any Bike Week attendees within earshot of the HandleBar Saloon starting at 6 p.m. on Wednesday night.

Buckcherry

Yes, that Buckcherry. The band behind the hit “Crazy Bitch,” which was blasted by hard rock radio stations (and strip club DJs) for a good portion of 2006, will headline the first night of Arizona Bike Week. They’re scheduled to hit the stage at 9 p.m. in the RockYard and will very likely play their signature hit, as well as tracks from their most recent album, Warpaint.

Thursday, April 4



Black Horse

Thursday’s live music offerings kick off with this rock ‘n’ roll cover act, which was formed in 2007 and features two vocalists, high-energy performances, and set lists that include songs by a diverse array of bands ranging from Prince to Metallica. Catch them starting at 2:30 p.m. at the HandleBar Saloon.

74th Street Band

Southern rock outfit 74th Street Band, who draw influences from ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd, have released albums with such raucous songs as “Skunk Butt Stew” and “Comin' In Hot.” If that sounds like something you’d like to rock out to, they’ll be at the RockYard beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night.

Bill Dutcher Trio

Led by acoustic guitarist Bill Dutcher and featuring Shane Martinez on electric bass and Pete Cummings on drums, this trio performs a variety of classic rock hits, including songs by Led Zeppelin, The Who, Pink Floyd, Jimi Hendrix, and Rush. They’ll be at the HandleBar Saloon at 6 p.m.

George Thorogood and the Destroyers

Just like George Thorogood’s website states, it’s been good to be bad. Over the past 40-odd years, the rock ‘n’ roll icon had sold millions of records, toured the world dozens of times over, and served up multiple hit songs, including such signatures as “Bad to the Bone,” “ I Drink Alone,” “Move It On Over,” and “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer.” Thorogood and company will close out Thursday night with their performance at 9 p.m. in the RockYard.

Friday, April 5

Rock Land

The veteran musicians of Rock Land pay tribute to the hits of both yesterday and today by covering a variety of rock 'n' roll songs from the '60s onward. They'll perform at 10:30 a.m. in the HandleBar Saloon.

Organ Grinder

Stop by the HandleBar Saloon during Organ Grinder's afternoon set, which starts at 2 p.m., and you might start singing along with the band as they perform covers of famed rock bands, ranging from Aerosmith to ZZ Top.

Christopher Shayne

Influenced by bands like the Black Crowes, Lynyryd Skynyrd, and Blackberry Smoke, Christopher Shayne and his backing band fuse Southern-fried rock 'n' roll with metal, grunge, and bluesy elements to create their own brand of dirty desert rock. And it will echo through the RockYard starting at 5:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

3 Doors Down

The creators of such hard rock radio hits as “Kryptonite,” “When I’m Gone,” and “Here Without You” will headline on Friday night in the RockYard at 9 p.m.

EXPAND Godsmack will headline Saturday night at Arizona Bike Week. Courtesy of MSOPR

Saturday, April 6



Dierdre

The powerful vocals of its namesake frontwoman fuel this alternative/hard rock band and its array of original songs. They'll also light up the HandleBar Saloon on Saturday afternoon starting at 2:30 p.m.

The Black Moods

A longtime favorite of the Valley music scene, The Black Moods create rock 'n' roll songs that are both powerful and positively listenable. On Saturday night, they'll take to the RockYard stage at 5:30 p.m.

Godsmack

Godsmack has the honor of being one of the few surviving bands of the nu-metal era that still manages to produce hit records. No joke. The hard rock/heavy metal act, which has been around since 1995, has released seven full-length albums over the past couple of decades, most of which have charted pretty favorably, including last year's When Legends Rise. They've had a number of hit singles, too, including 2002's "I Stand Alone," 2003's "Straight Out of Line," and 2004's "Running Blind." They're scheduled to perform at the RockYard at 9 p.m. on Saturday evening.

Broken Toys

There ain't nothing broken about this band, as the five friends that make up this Valley band perform like a well-oiled machine as they perform a mix of classic rock, outlaw country, covers, original songs, and whatever else they feel like playing. They'll close out Saturday night at the HandleBar Saloon at 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, April 7

Outlaw Inlaws

The final day of Bike Week kicks off with some hootin' and hollerin' in the HandleBar Saloon starting at 11 a.m., courtesy of this hell-raising “hillbilly cow-punk” band that specializes in rollicking tunes about moonshine, wicked men, and wild times.

Undecided Youth

Rock 'n' roll act Undecided Youth perform original songs, as well as an array of classic rock covers. Catch them at the HandleBar Saloon starting at 2:30 p.m.

CO-OP

Dash Cooper rocks just as hard as his legendary father as the lead singer of CO-OP, the five-member band that offers a hard-charging mix of grunge and metal. They've opened for the likes of Motley Crue, KISS, and The Hollywood Vampires and will have the honor of closing out Bike Week with a 4 p.m. set at the HandleBar Saloon.