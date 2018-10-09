Here's the Lineup for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2018

The annual Arizona Hip Hop Festival has undergone a few changes this year, to say the least. The locally focused hip-hop extravaganza, which features performances by hundreds of rappers, MCs, and artists from the Valley scene, has expanded to two days and will take place in a new location with an even bigger lineup than before.

Put simply, the weekend-long event, which takes place on Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, in downtown Phoenix, is bigger than it's ever been.

Justus Samuel, the local community organizer and hip-hop impresario that oversees the festival, tells Phoenix New Times that, despite all the changes, the event still has the same focus.

“It's ultimately the same thing, only doubled,” Samuel says. “We're adding everything we wanted to have in the past. We just now have the real estate to do it all.”

This year’s festival will encompass a sizable area along Washington Street between First and Second streets. The area will be fenced off and feature performances, activities, and events in all of the clubs, bars, and venues located in the area.

"Every business within the footprint will be involved with the festival in some way," Samuel says.

For instance, the strip of nightclubs and bars along Washington Street – including the Monarch Theatre, Bar Smith, Luxx, and Majerle’s Sports Grill – will host performances. Attendees will be able to dip in and out of each venue both days of the festival.

“All the front and back doors to the venues will also be open for access, so you can poke your head in and check out everything that's going on throughout the day,” Samuel says.

Around the corner, Cartel Coffee will offer a mix of acoustic music, spoken word, and various Q&A sessions and workshops covering everything from publishing, performing, and licensing to how to throw your own show.

“We're just going to do more of an educational platform in an intimate setting,” Samuel says. “Basically, you can go in, ask questions, and learn while getting contacts and networking for the future.”

Meanwhile, First Street will feature an area for kids and families (since the festival is an all-ages event at children under 12 get free admission) and Second Street will have an outdoor stage, live artists, a Low Rider and custom car show, vendors, and other activities.

The alleyway behind Monarch and Bar Smith, which has become a haven for graffiti art over the past decade, will also host festival events.

“It's a really rad location. I asked the [city of Phoenix] if they'd power wash it and remove the dumpsters and they're into it. So that's awesome because we're going to have a stage in the alley, live painters, food trucks, satellite bars, and vendors.”

EXPAND One of the stages at last year's Arizona Hip Hop Fesitval. Zack Allard

The Arizona Hip Hop Festival previously took place every year at Comerica Theatre since its launch in 2015. Samuel says that while the venue was receptive to hosting the festival, he felt they needed a bigger and more flexible location that would allow the event to grow larger. Samuel says his record label and promotions company, Respect the Underground, worked with nonprofit community development organization Downtown Phoenix Inc. to help make it happen.

“I just feel like we found a home with the new location that's going to allow us to grow exponentially,” Samuel says.

Another thing that’s increased in size at Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2018 is its roster of performers. According to Samuel, more than 300 local rappers, MCs, and hip-hop artists will be featured this year, a step up from the 250 that appeared in 2017.

“This year we're really focused on new faces,” Samuel says. “The last four years have been all the tenured practitioners and all the big names and the more prominent [artists], but this year we wanted to open things up to people who are really excited to be involved and we wanted to introduce the community to the faces to watch.”

The bigger lineup is one of the reasons why he decided to make the festival a two-day affair, Samuel says. He’s also extended set times to 30 minutes for headliners like Mega Ran, Will Claye, and J. Rob the Chief, as well as 15 minutes for other artists.

“Last year we booked 250 artists; this year, we have I believe around 330. The reason we did that is so we could extend the set times and have longer stage times for the artists,” Samuel says. “Because everybody wants to be involved.”

EXPAND Mega Ran (left) and Bag of Tricks Cat are both scheduled to perform at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Luis Perez

So who will be performing at this year’s Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Samuel gave Phoenix New Times an exclusive glimpse at the lineup and it includes a mix of established local hip-hop stars (Dann G, Yung Face, Hood and Judge Da Boss, Trap House, Dub Fuego, and Emerg McVay) and up-and-coming locals.

Here’s the complete list of the 300-plus artists that are currently scheduled to perform at this year’s festival, arranged in alphabetical order.

A Train

A.S.T

Aakeem

Adonis

AKRESHON

Ambiguous

Amias Amir

Amonte

ANDRE´

Anonymous

Anthony Cortez & Jay Bryan

Apollo Saunders

Ardy Reapz

Aske

Atak - Comin From CO.

Augie

Avail Richess

AVD

AZ Lowrider

AZFRYDAY

B.

Baby Jayce

Bag of Tricks Cat & Mega Ran

Benjamin Fly

Benni Smoke

Benny Loc

Benzo

Beyond Platinum

BG

Big J Tha Dominant MC

Blaqpe$o

Blk Fenix

Brandon Michael

Brixx

Brothaz Grimm

Bruce - Mesa Made Records

BSB HottBoyy BennyBandz

BTA Boomer

Bubba G

Buddha Tha Skitzo

C Leach

C.G. Wells

Ca$h Macaw

Cash Klann

CerSire

CGM

Cain Cortez

Chalease

Chink Gee / BCG

Chris Dreams

Chy Reco / comin from CO.

City Boi & Lefty

Cordero Eubanks

CuddieDeon

D Mase

D.M.E

Da Casper K!D

Dame Daniels

Dann G

Dayo G

DBO_Lonewolf

Defiant

Delly Everyday

Derrick Bowers

Die Nasty The Mexican Thuggalo

Tha Difrence

Dirt Squad

Doc Hilton

Don Eyo

Don Parkside

Dooky Stick

DopeBoi J

Double Barrel

Dough Boyy

DoughBoy Wicked Mob

Dougie Drew

Drai$

DreamKast

Drip Team aka LouieLee

Dub Fuego (TBF)

Dvnci

Dyligent

Earth Yarb

Ellie Roots

Emerg Mcvay

Enoc Isaiah

EPOD TRIBE / SMZ1

Eric James

eSauce & Bauce Family

E-Sharp

ETG

FBA Wayne Gang

The FAMM

Fetti Bound Ent.

Fetti Fit Aka Club Rollin Music

Floowood

Fly'B

FortyEightOh

FRESCOTOLDYA

Ghost The Alchemist

Ghxst

The Gift

Goldmind18

Gonzo

Good Samaritan

Grynd

Guamo The Beast

Guerrilla Music

Guyv3r

H.G.T The Don

Hamer Crazie The Life Liver

Hardbody Ent

Harvey Spek

Hood & Judge Da Boss

Honey Jai

Hope

Hot Rock Supajoint

Hot Rotney

Hntr Jmz & Tru Barz

HyprBst

IBSG

Invested

J Dubb Tha King

J Louis The God

J Walk

J. Rob the Chief

JaeChewlo3x

Jah'lil

Jahwan Hendrix

Jaron Ikner (a.k.a. Black One)

Jay Cortez

Jay Mixon

Jay Trip

JayyCee

Jeezy D

JeLisaTiara

Jerrit

Jerry Perez

Joe P

Joe Smoke

Joobs

Jordan G

Joseph Bills

Juelz

Just The Empress

JustUs

Keays

Kee

Keem Riche$

Keiairgee

KG

Kgdm Life

Kid Neves

The Kid Reed

Kill$olow

King Mari

Komplx

Kooqua

Krook & Nino

KT Gipson

Kuru

Kyle Burkett

KVNG

L.A.Z

Lamaj Doh

Lamas Rec.

Lager

Lav & Tra Vis Bash

Lazy Boy Squad

LeanBoys Aka Lonely Rosee

Leewater

LegacyThaLegend & Sage Carnegie

Levell Aka Levell Music

LfeTme

Lil Beanbag

Living Vocal

Lizzy Page of Starstruck Ent.

LordByron

Los aka HM Los

Lost Flyer

Loud Gang

Loudpaknet

Louie Cipher

LoyalT

Lucky D

Lue Flame & Antique

Lyrical Union

M. Verse

M.O.C aka Powndz

Macaholicz

Madrid

Manage Lokey

Manny Flows

Mario Monstree

Markus J

Marleypark

MCH

Melee

Mesa Gold Grillz

Metronome

Michaelwave

Mickey Zobel

Millie G

Miss V

Mista White

Modest Ra

Money Bag Trio

Money N Fame

Murkx

Muze

MXL

N.F.E

Natho The Lotus

9D5

No Class Millionaires

Nova

Nroc Leoj

OGXO

Omar Arizona

OS1K

P. Jaye Tha Principal x Higher Learning

Paco Doe / GS / Johnny Kartel

The Paparazzi Gurlz

PaperChasin ENT Aka E-Locc

Paris the Hip Hop Heiress

Phenom

PIFF

Pimp Tight – Tangueray

Play Loco (TBF)

Poindexter

Pokafase

Poppa Savant

POWERCIRCLE ENT

PurpStone Ent

Qswole

Qiayz

QUEEN LI

Rahn G

RAMPAGE

Randal Wrecked

Ray Strive

RayMo

Rely Emerson

Rene Fresh

Renz Benz

Retro Legendz

Reze

The R!DDL3R

Roc D

Roso

Rovert Nayr

Run It Up Davis

S.O.N

Savguy Meech & Prince Carter

SayLess Bizzy

Scooby Rite

$haii $aavy

Sha'Rozae

Shorty Nice

Sinista Da Gift

SLIXX

Smeared Lipstick Crew

$mirk & Messi

Sonni Boi

Soul Winna1

Souljah

Soulus

Ssonic The Slacker

Star Money Gang ENT.

$taypaid

Sticc Hyde

StoopKid

Streets

Str8laced

Stryf3

Studio Flo

Super Rail Tha Gift #1329

T Suede

T-Doogs

T-Rippa

T.C.P

Tae-D

Taylor Rene'

Team O.B.E.Z

Terrorist Angel Babies from Neptune

ThaK.i.D

3:4 Thish Aka Jamar

397

3BReal

ThroneKid

Tragedy & Piff

Trap Hippies

Trap House & The Black Family

Trees Aka SxnnyGxld

Treezy & Deezy aka Black Sheep

Trent Stark

Trey Triple

The Tribe

Trouble Music

True Cole

Truth

Tullis

20POUNDS

2DASHD

Undaestimated

Vinsane

Vonni G

We 2 Live

Who You Dont See

Widow M.K.R.

Will Claye

Wom

Wray

XP

Ybezzy

YbThaGreat

YGF Lante

Yitti Hustla

YPC

Yog Westwood

Young Spider & K. Mahree

Yung Face

Yung June

Yung Phantom

Yung Quiz

Yvng Pr!nce

Zay

Zay$zn

Zke Vee

Zona Muzix

Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2018. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday, November 10, and Sunday, November 11, along Washington Streets between First and Second streets in downtown Phoenix; azhiphopfestival.com. Tickets are $50 for a two-day pass.