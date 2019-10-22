Here's the Lineup for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019

The scene at last year's Arizona Hip Hop Festival in downtown Phoenix.

There are less than four weeks until Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019, and the event’s promoters have been plenty busy locking down all the details.

Justus Samuel, the local hip-hop impresario and community organizer who oversees the festival, says they’re in the home stretch. The event runs Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street. Vendors are lined up, banners are being printed, and the festival’s layout is planned.

“It's all getting dialed in, man,” Samuel says. “We're definitely ready to rock 'n' roll.”

They’re ready to reveal the roster of more than 340 local hip-hop artists, rappers, and R&B singers who will perform on the six different stages that will be set up at this year’s festival. Samuel gave Phoenix New Times an exclusive glimpse at this year's lineup, and there’s a lot of variety this year.

“If nothing else, it's a very diverse and eclectic lineup,” he says.

The festival’s lineup is also a “who’s who” of the local hip-hop scene that Samuel and others from Respect the Underground, his record label and promotions company, have been working on for months, including at their weekly open mic night every Friday at the Monarch Theatre.

“We call it the ‘ultimate open mic’ and have had all these artists come by and perform,” Samuel says. “We’ve been curating the lineup with artists that are solid to work with, solid on the mic, and positive about the opportunity.”

And there are plenty of new names in the lineup, he says.

“We’ve also got a lot of fresh faces this year making their debut,” Samuel says, "artists who are getting their first chance at the spotlight and are ready to shine.”

For instance, there’s The Desert Baby, a local hip-hop artist and former prison inmate who Samuel says is “really going to be one to watch.”

“He's a gangsta rapper from the east side who just signed with Slim 400,” Samuel says. “He's really making a name for himself lately.”

EXPAND An Arizona Hip Hop Festival attendee in the crowd at last year's event. Benjamin Leatherman

Samuel is also hyped about an all-female block of artists – including Miss Vee, Ambition, Lita Lee, Jameica, K. Mahree, and The Gift – that will perform on The Pressroom’s main stage on Sunday, November 17.

“It will be two R&B singers and six rappers. And they're all just dope,” he says. “It's just rad that we have such a beautiful female lineup. Like we've never had enough female MCs to make up an entire block. So that's fire right there.”

The Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019 lineup will be headlined by several prominent hip-hop artists who got their start in the Valley scene, including Futuristic, Vee Tha Rula, Mega Ran, Rockness Monsta from Heltah Skeltah, DéLa Preme, J.Rob the Chief, Delly EveryDay, and Tommy Will. R&B singer Kalvin Jarvis from Tucson, who was a contestant on The Voice, is also scheduled to perform at this year’s festival.

As always, the festival will also cover the other three aspects of hip-hop culture, including graf and street artists, DJs and turntablists, and b-boys and b-girls.

“Each faction of the festival is curated by separate individuals,” Samuel says. “There’s going be a dance expo with the 602 Cyphers, who are hosting battles and freestyle sessions and curating pop-locking and break-dancing workshops for kids. And Antoinette Colley is curating our artist alley.”

Who else is going to be doing their thing at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019? Here’s a rundown of the 340-plus performers, DJs, and artists that are currently scheduled to be at the event, which has been arranged in alphabetical order.

Performers:

A Hell Lava Ent

A-Train

A.Bomb.G

A.Sutt

AFO Crew

AliAri

All Dollaz

All Night Grindin

Allcity Jake

Ambition

Annimeanz

AntSoul

Apollo Saunders

Ashli Phoenix

Atari Stackhouse

ATM Sosa and Lil Force

AtomBomb

AuxGod Tre

Avidince The Billionaire Boy

AyeBe

AyeJourney!!! and Mahd

AZ Gwalla

B. Riley

EXPAND Bag of Tricks Cat El Jay Beats

Bag of Tricks Cat/Justus

Bandana Jay

Bank Mills

Bat Aktive

Benni Smoke

Beretta Sway

Big J Tha Domiant MC

BIg Wax

Blaclstarx

Blue Diamond

BRAYO

Brazil The Singer

Briefcase Muzic and Zone 7 Mafia

Brixx

Brothaz Grimm

Brown Boyz

Bruce Mesa Made

Byrd B

A.S.T

Ca'Sohn G

Cali Wave

CamtheHooligan and DJ Bizzel

Cassia and Reek

CDK, A:1, Valley Boi DC

CelliCell

Chach & Yngds

Channels of Thought

Charley Goo

Chedda Da Truth

Chief Squad Records

Chink Gee

Chucky

Cid Cybin

Cinco The Wolf

Classifide Nation

coolpicsofty

CoreyDreamz

CZZ

EXPAND Dann G Nick Gallegos Jr.

D Man Da Storyteller

D Mase

D. Carter and Talika

Dame Daniels

Dom 2Timez

Dane Russell

Dann G

Darkrose

Dayrion

Deebo Lotti

DéLa Preme

DelaRocka

DellGlizzy

Delly EveryDay

Die 4

DirtSquad

DJ Kameo

Dobey Dobe

Doktrin

Doobie Danx

DookyStick

Doozy

Doughboy Yetti

DougieBrimm

DownTown Prync

DreMigo

Drop Out Kings

Dru Wes

Dymond Studded & Paris Beuller

E-Locc

E-Ski

E.III

Eazy Loc

Ebo

Echelon

85Royaltee

EJALLDEY

Emmitt Dupree

FLVCKO FOEK

Foreiign Babyyyy

Fortyeightoh

Frybby

Futuristic

Gastronaut

Gboi

General Ghost G of Billiion Dolla Bosses

Gentile the Outlaw Thug

GMW

Gold Silk Fredo

Gray-Cee

Grynd

EXPAND Futuristic Jim Louvau

Guamo the beast

H.G.T The Don

Haley

Henny Lago

Hittmann Hype

HM Los

Hntr Jmz

I.M.I.N.M.E

Ianezz

Influence Tha Lost

Ivory

J Dolla

J We$

J-Roc

J-Walk

J. Calico

J.Rob The Chief

Jae Indxgo

Jahfari

Jalopy Bungus

Jamae Aletha

Jenny From The Hood

Jamie Gray

Jane

Jay $queeze

Jayy The Prodigy

Jilla & T Flye

Jimmy Toress

Jonny Pockets

Jordan Alexander

Joseph Bills

Jumbo Shrimp

K $moove & 1400 the Menace

K3DEMON

Kala & Ayam

Kartel Kids

Kartel, Paco Doe, GS - Power Moves World

Kbizz YMPN

KGoodie

Kiddo Wreckz

Kiing Zo

King Dre

King Kino

King Littles

King Shyne

Kingfitz

KO 2x

KP

KSK presents K$ & Slyck Mick

KT Gipson

Kuro

Kuru

Kyle Burkett

Kyng Cago X Finesse The Fox

EXPAND Mega Ran MedafOracle Photography

L.A DA GEM

L.T.L Collective

La Rueda Records

Lang

Lex Miyoshi

Light

Lil Cologne

Lita Lee

Loe

Lorenzo Euphoric & XO

Loud Pak Net

LouieLee & Nelo G

LoyalT

LRTK

Lucid Ice

Lucky D

Lyrical Alumni

M. Verse

Mafiatic Misfits

Majin Bruu

Makc Legend

Malibands

Mar

Mario Monstree

Matty Dubs

MC HUSS

Mega Ran

Melo Kid

Metronome

Mic Myers

Mic Waddell

Miss V

Mitch Baby

Money Joe

Murk

MxGriff

My Different Beats FT. Jameica

Nameless Servant

Neurotica Soup

NeverEnough DME

Noah Little

Nostalgia 64

Nova

NVXH

A billboard advertising this year's Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Respect the Underground

Oceanview Slim

Oddigy

OG Josh

OGKA$$IOU$

Ohsol Elegant

On Air League

P. Jaye Tha Principal & Higher Learning

Pariah Pete

Paris the Hip Hop Heiress

Phoenix General

Phunsiz

Poet

Point 5

Polo Jay

Powder

PRHYME RHYME BOSS

Project

Prosper 2Greedy

PTM Sunny

Quezzavelli

Raaqim Ali

Ray Strive

Raymo

Real Friends & Co.

Real1

REDEK

Ricardo Holiday

Rich Hefner

RichRackz

Ripping Records

Rockness Monsta

Roqy Tyraid

Royale Michael

Rude Boi Bordega

Run It Up Davis

_samaracyn_

Sano

Sauceman

$candium

SCHOLA

Scottie Da Ghost

Sean Frazier

SelectFewXXX

Seryiouz

$haii $avy

Shon Love

$howmoney

Simmy Ge

Sinista Da Gift

Skinny Blue

SM

Smeared Lipstick Crew

Sonni Boi

Sorry X

Souljah Soul

SouthWest The Peformer

Space God

Spit Hell Manuel

Spyda Wave

SRTG#1329

Stacczindabuildin

Stixx_AZ

StretchLexx

Tayway

The Black Family

Tevo & B Nasty

Teyo

EXPAND Performers at a previous edition of the Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Respect the Underground

Th3 3xotic

Th3Muzz

Tha Arsonist

Tha NewHippies

The Desert Baby

The Gift

The God Chaser

The Kaleidoscope Kid

The N9N3

The NEw Michael Hill

The Prophet X

Thr3dae Da Mouthpiece

Thraxhouse music

Threefourr

Til Death

Tommy Will & Kalvin Jarvis

Toree

Treez Cordova

Trent Setter

Trey Swag

Tribe #520

Trippy hippie D

Trouble Music

Valentine

Vee Tha Rula

Viva La Ca$h

Vonni G

Weekday

Whitt Tucker

Will Claye

Willy Wallace

Wolfgang Doe

World Push Studios

Wray

Xacc

Xander Payton

Xiduz

Xplicit Life

xUnknow Artist

Yawnee Gunna & Young Byrd Rich Dreams

Yg Bmb

YGF LANTE

Yitti Hustla

Yosh

Young Gxi

Young Spider & K. Mahree

YoungMe

YoungME

Yung Brat

Yung C

Yung Chauze

Yungn HB & Dayo G

Zay

Zay$zn

Zero Degrees

Zona Muzix

DJs:

DJ John Blaze

DJ Charlie

DJ Benz

DJ Khaos

Stxllion

DJ Revolution Sounds

Rico Red

Matias & Vash

Arizona Mixtapes DJs

Loud Pak Net DJs

SDR DJs

Da Cook Up Radio Show DJs

DJ Nubran

DJ KO

DJ DeeSmooth

DJ 5280

Lucky Luck

Ontoneyo

DJ Intrigue

DJ DMickXx

Emerg Mcvay

B-Boys/B-Girls/Dancers:

602 Cyphers

L.O.V.E.R. Poi

Paco

Fresco

Monster Energy Breakers

Gravity

The Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at The Pressroom. Tickets are $30 at azhiphopfestival.com.