Here's the Lineup for the Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019

There are less than four weeks until Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019, and the event’s promoters have been plenty busy locking down all the details.
Justus Samuel, the local hip-hop impresario and community organizer who oversees the festival, says they’re in the home stretch. The event runs Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street. Vendors are lined up, banners are being printed, and the festival’s layout is planned.
“It's all getting dialed in, man,” Samuel says. “We're definitely ready to rock 'n' roll.”
They’re ready to reveal the roster of more than 340 local hip-hop artists, rappers, and R&B singers who will perform on the six different stages that will be set up at this year’s festival. Samuel gave Phoenix New Times an exclusive glimpse at this year's lineup, and there’s a lot of variety this year.
“If nothing else, it's a very diverse and eclectic lineup,” he says.
The festival’s lineup is also a “who’s who” of the local hip-hop scene that Samuel and others from Respect the Underground, his record label and promotions company, have been working on for months, including at their weekly open mic night every Friday at the Monarch Theatre.
“We call it the ‘ultimate open mic’ and have had all these artists come by and perform,” Samuel says. “We’ve been curating the lineup with artists that are solid to work with, solid on the mic, and positive about the opportunity.”
And there are plenty of new names in the lineup, he says.
“We’ve also got a lot of fresh faces this year making their debut,” Samuel says, "artists who are getting their first chance at the spotlight and are ready to shine.”
For instance, there’s The Desert Baby, a local hip-hop artist and former prison inmate who Samuel says is “really going to be one to watch.”
“He's a gangsta rapper from the east side who just signed with Slim 400,” Samuel says. “He's really making a name for himself lately.”
Samuel is also hyped about an all-female block of artists – including Miss Vee, Ambition, Lita Lee, Jameica, K. Mahree, and The Gift – that will perform on The Pressroom’s main stage on Sunday, November 17.
“It will be two R&B singers and six rappers. And they're all just dope,” he says. “It's just rad that we have such a beautiful female lineup. Like we've never had enough female MCs to make up an entire block. So that's fire right there.”
The Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019 lineup will be headlined by several prominent hip-hop artists who got their start in the Valley scene, including Futuristic, Vee Tha Rula, Mega Ran, Rockness Monsta from Heltah Skeltah, DéLa Preme, J.Rob the Chief, Delly EveryDay, and Tommy Will. R&B singer Kalvin Jarvis from Tucson, who was a contestant on The Voice, is also scheduled to perform at this year’s festival.
As always, the festival will also cover the other three aspects of hip-hop culture, including graf and street artists, DJs and turntablists, and b-boys and b-girls.
“Each faction of the festival is curated by separate individuals,” Samuel says. “There’s going be a dance expo with the 602 Cyphers, who are hosting battles and freestyle sessions and curating pop-locking and break-dancing workshops for kids. And Antoinette Colley is curating our artist alley.”
Who else is going to be doing their thing at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019? Here’s a rundown of the 340-plus performers, DJs, and artists that are currently scheduled to be at the event, which has been arranged in alphabetical order.
Performers:
A Hell Lava Ent
A-Train
A.Bomb.G
A.Sutt
AFO Crew
AliAri
All Dollaz
All Night Grindin
Allcity Jake
Ambition
Annimeanz
AntSoul
Apollo Saunders
Ashli Phoenix
Atari Stackhouse
ATM Sosa and Lil Force
AtomBomb
AuxGod Tre
Avidince The Billionaire Boy
AyeBe
AyeJourney!!! and Mahd
AZ Gwalla
B. Riley
Bag of Tricks Cat/Justus
Bandana Jay
Bank Mills
Bat Aktive
Benni Smoke
Beretta Sway
Big J Tha Domiant MC
BIg Wax
Blaclstarx
Blue Diamond
BRAYO
Brazil The Singer
Briefcase Muzic and Zone 7 Mafia
Brixx
Brothaz Grimm
Brown Boyz
Bruce Mesa Made
Byrd B
A.S.T
Ca'Sohn G
Cali Wave
CamtheHooligan and DJ Bizzel
Cassia and Reek
CDK, A:1, Valley Boi DC
CelliCell
Chach & Yngds
Channels of Thought
Charley Goo
Chedda Da Truth
Chief Squad Records
Chink Gee
Chucky
Cid Cybin
Cinco The Wolf
Classifide Nation
coolpicsofty
CoreyDreamz
CZZ
D Man Da Storyteller
D Mase
D. Carter and Talika
Dame Daniels
Dom 2Timez
Dane Russell
Dann G
Darkrose
Dayrion
Deebo Lotti
DéLa Preme
DelaRocka
DellGlizzy
Delly EveryDay
Die 4
DirtSquad
DJ Kameo
Dobey Dobe
Doktrin
Doobie Danx
DookyStick
Doozy
Doughboy Yetti
DougieBrimm
DownTown Prync
DreMigo
Drop Out Kings
Dru Wes
Dymond Studded & Paris Beuller
E-Locc
E-Ski
E.III
Eazy Loc
Ebo
Echelon
85Royaltee
EJALLDEY
Emmitt Dupree
FLVCKO FOEK
Foreiign Babyyyy
Fortyeightoh
Frybby
Futuristic
Gastronaut
Gboi
General Ghost G of Billiion Dolla Bosses
Gentile the Outlaw Thug
GMW
Gold Silk Fredo
Gray-Cee
Grynd
Guamo the beast
H.G.T The Don
Haley
Henny Lago
Hittmann Hype
HM Los
Hntr Jmz
I.M.I.N.M.E
Ianezz
Influence Tha Lost
Ivory
J Dolla
J We$
J-Roc
J-Walk
J. Calico
J.Rob The Chief
Jae Indxgo
Jahfari
Jalopy Bungus
Jamae Aletha
Jenny From The Hood
Jamie Gray
Jane
Jay $queeze
Jayy The Prodigy
Jilla & T Flye
Jimmy Toress
Jonny Pockets
Jordan Alexander
Joseph Bills
Jumbo Shrimp
K $moove & 1400 the Menace
K3DEMON
Kala & Ayam
Kartel Kids
Kartel, Paco Doe, GS - Power Moves World
Kbizz YMPN
KGoodie
Kiddo Wreckz
Kiing Zo
King Dre
King Kino
King Littles
King Shyne
Kingfitz
KO 2x
KP
KSK presents K$ & Slyck Mick
KT Gipson
Kuro
Kuru
Kyle Burkett
Kyng Cago X Finesse The Fox
L.A DA GEM
L.T.L Collective
La Rueda Records
Lang
Lex Miyoshi
Light
Lil Cologne
Lita Lee
Loe
Lorenzo Euphoric & XO
Loud Pak Net
LouieLee & Nelo G
LoyalT
LRTK
Lucid Ice
Lucky D
Lyrical Alumni
M. Verse
Mafiatic Misfits
Majin Bruu
Makc Legend
Malibands
Mar
Mario Monstree
Matty Dubs
MC HUSS
Mega Ran
Melo Kid
Metronome
Mic Myers
Mic Waddell
Miss V
Mitch Baby
Money Joe
Murk
MxGriff
My Different Beats FT. Jameica
Nameless Servant
Neurotica Soup
NeverEnough DME
Noah Little
Nostalgia 64
Nova
NVXH
Oceanview Slim
Oddigy
OG Josh
OGKA$$IOU$
Ohsol Elegant
On Air League
P. Jaye Tha Principal & Higher Learning
Pariah Pete
Paris the Hip Hop Heiress
Phoenix General
Phunsiz
Poet
Point 5
Polo Jay
Powder
PRHYME RHYME BOSS
Project
Prosper 2Greedy
PTM Sunny
Quezzavelli
Raaqim Ali
Ray Strive
Raymo
Real Friends & Co.
Real1
REDEK
Ricardo Holiday
Rich Hefner
RichRackz
Ripping Records
Rockness Monsta
Roqy Tyraid
Royale Michael
Rude Boi Bordega
Run It Up Davis
_samaracyn_
Sano
Sauceman
$candium
SCHOLA
Scottie Da Ghost
Sean Frazier
SelectFewXXX
Seryiouz
$haii $avy
Shon Love
$howmoney
Simmy Ge
Sinista Da Gift
Skinny Blue
SM
Smeared Lipstick Crew
Sonni Boi
Sorry X
Souljah Soul
SouthWest The Peformer
Space God
Spit Hell Manuel
Spyda Wave
SRTG#1329
Stacczindabuildin
Stixx_AZ
StretchLexx
Tayway
The Black Family
Tevo & B Nasty
Teyo
Th3 3xotic
Th3Muzz
Tha Arsonist
Tha NewHippies
The Desert Baby
The Gift
The God Chaser
The Kaleidoscope Kid
The N9N3
The NEw Michael Hill
The Prophet X
Thr3dae Da Mouthpiece
Thraxhouse music
Threefourr
Til Death
Tommy Will & Kalvin Jarvis
Toree
Treez Cordova
Trent Setter
Trey Swag
Tribe #520
Trippy hippie D
Trouble Music
Valentine
Vee Tha Rula
Viva La Ca$h
Vonni G
Weekday
Whitt Tucker
Will Claye
Willy Wallace
Wolfgang Doe
World Push Studios
Wray
Xacc
Xander Payton
Xiduz
Xplicit Life
xUnknow Artist
Yawnee Gunna & Young Byrd Rich Dreams
Yg Bmb
YGF LANTE
Yitti Hustla
Yosh
Young Gxi
Young Spider & K. Mahree
YoungMe
YoungME
Yung Brat
Yung C
Yung Chauze
Yungn HB & Dayo G
Zay
Zay$zn
Zero Degrees
Zona Muzix
DJs:
DJ John Blaze
DJ Charlie
DJ Benz
DJ Khaos
Stxllion
DJ Revolution Sounds
Rico Red
Matias & Vash
Arizona Mixtapes DJs
Loud Pak Net DJs
SDR DJs
Da Cook Up Radio Show DJs
DJ Nubran
DJ KO
DJ DeeSmooth
DJ 5280
Lucky Luck
Ontoneyo
DJ Intrigue
DJ DMickXx
Emerg Mcvay
B-Boys/B-Girls/Dancers:
602 Cyphers
L.O.V.E.R. Poi
Paco
Fresco
Monster Energy Breakers
Gravity
The Arizona Hip Hop Festival 2019 is scheduled for Saturday, November 16, and Sunday, November 17, at The Pressroom. Tickets are $30 at azhiphopfestival.com.
