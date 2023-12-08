 Your guide to Arizona Hip Hop Festival: Admission, parking and more | Phoenix New Times
Your guide to Arizona Hip Hop Festival: Admission, parking and more

Everything to know about the final edition of the locally focused hip-hop festival in downtown Phoenix.
December 8, 2023
Justus Samuel addresses the crowd at a previous Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
Justus Samuel addresses the crowd at a previous Arizona Hip Hop Festival. Shot by Dub
After nearly a decade of showcasing up-and-coming rappers from the Phoenix scene, the Arizona Hip Hop Festival is staging its final edition this weekend.

Justus Samuel of local record label and promotions company Respect the Underground, which has put on the festival since its launch in 2014, says he’s stepping back from the local hip-hop scene to focus on other projects.

“Honestly, I'm working on a new chapter with myself and concentrating on doing some other things for the community,” he says. “I planning to pass the torch to the staff at RTU who we’ve been grooming over the past 10 years. They’ll decide what happens next with the [company] and the festival.”

Before that happens, though, Samuel and the other folks behind RTU are planning to pull out the stops for this year’s Arizona Hip Hop Festival, which will be its 10th edition.

The locally focused event, which takes place on Saturday at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith in downtown Phoenix, will feature performances by more than 150 rappers, MCs and DJs on four different stages. Vendors, live artists and b-boy and b-girl dancers will also be a part of the festival.

Read on for more details about this year’s event.
click to enlarge Rapper and promoter Justus Samuel holding a microphone.
Arizona Hip Hop Festival founder Justus Samuel.
New Times Archive

When and where is the Arizona Hip Hop Festival?

The festival is on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Monarch Theatre, 122 E. Washington St., and Bar Smith, 130 E. Washington St.

What are the hours of the Arizona Hip Hop Festival?

Performances start at noon and go until 9:30 p.m.

How much is the Arizona Hip Hop Festival?

General admission is $25 at the door.

Are there age limits?

Yes. The festival is a 21-and-over event.
click to enlarge
B-boy and b-girl dances at the 2019 Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman

How do I get to the festival?

Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith are on Washington Street between First and Second streets. If you’re driving, you can take Interstate 10 to Exit 145A for Seventh Street and then head south to Washington Street.

Can I use public transit to get to the festival?

Yes. Valley Metro light rail stations are within a few blocks of Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith at Third and Jefferson streets and Third and Washington streets. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.

Where can I park?

Street parking is scarce but costs $1 to $1.50 per hour if you can find a space (use the XXX app to locate and pre-pay). Numerous parking lots and structures are within a 10-minute walk of Chase Field, each with varying fees. Click here for a list of parking options in downtown Phoenix. Valley Metro also operates free park-and-ride locations throughout the Valley.

What will getting inside the festival involve?

Security at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith will conduct pat-downs and screen people entering the venues.
click to enlarge
A local rapper performing at the 2019 edition of the Arizona Hip Hop Festival.
Benjamin Leatherman

Where will performances take place?

Stages will be located in the following areas:
  • Monarch Theatre main room
  • Monarch Theatre upstairs
  • Bar Smith main room
  • Bar Smith rooftop

Will food and drinks be available?

Yes. Samuel says there will be food trucks in the alley behind Monarch Theatre. Each venue will also have food and drink vendors operating throughout the festival.

Will there be an after-party?

Yes. The Arizona Hip Hop Festival after-party will take place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Jaguars Club, 1902 N. Black Canyon Highway. DJ Benz and DJ Roc Flash will be in the mix and there will be a $500 song battle.

What else can I do at the Arizona Hip Hop Festival?

Check out live art sessions and performances by local b-boy and b-girl dancers.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
