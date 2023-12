Your guide to Arizona Hip Hop Festival: Admission, parking and more

click to enlarge Arizona Hip Hop Festival founder Justus Samuel. New Times Archive

B-boy and b-girl dances at the 2019 Arizona Hip Hop Festival.

A local rapper performing at the 2019 edition of the Arizona Hip Hop Festival.

After nearly a decade of showcasing up-and-coming rappers from the Phoenix scene, the Arizona Hip Hop Festival is staging its final edition this weekend.Justus Samuel of local record label and promotions company Respect the Underground , which has put on the festival since its launch in 2014, says he’s stepping back from the local hip-hop scene to focus on other projects.“Honestly, I'm working on a new chapter with myself and concentrating on doing some other things for the community,” he says. “I planning to pass the torch to the staff at RTU who we’ve been grooming over the past 10 years. They’ll decide what happens next with the [company] and the festival.”Before that happens, though, Samuel and the other folks behind RTU are planning to pull out the stops for this year’s Arizona Hip Hop Festival, which will be its 10th edition.The locally focused event, which takes place on Saturday at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith in downtown Phoenix, will feature performances by more than 150 rappers, MCs and DJs on four different stages. Vendors, live artists and b-boy and b-girl dancers will also be a part of the festival.Read on for more details about this year’s event.The festival is on Saturday, Dec. 9 at Monarch Theatre, 122 E. Washington St., and Bar Smith, 130 E. Washington St.Performances start at noon and go until 9:30 p.m.General admission is $25 at the door.Yes. The festival is a 21-and-over event.Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith are on Washington Street between First and Second streets. If you’re driving, you can take Interstate 10 to Exit 145A for Seventh Street and then head south to Washington Street.Yes. Valley Metro light rail stations are within a few blocks of Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith at Third and Jefferson streets and Third and Washington streets. Fares are $2 per ride or $4 for an all-day pass. Trains run every 15 to 20 minutes.Street parking is scarce but costs $1 to $1.50 per hour if you can find a space (use the XXX app to locate and pre-pay). Numerous parking lots and structures are within a 10-minute walk of Chase Field, each with varying fees. Click here for a list of parking options in downtown Phoenix. Valley Metro also operates free park-and-ride locations throughout the Valley.Security at Monarch Theatre and Bar Smith will conduct pat-downs and screen people entering the venues.Stages will be located in the following areas:Yes. Samuel says there will be food trucks in the alley behind Monarch Theatre. Each venue will also have food and drink vendors operating throughout the festival.Yes. The Arizona Hip Hop Festival after-party will take place from 9 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Jaguars Club, 1902 N. Black Canyon Highway. DJ Benz and DJ Roc Flash will be in the mix and there will be a $500 song battle.Check out live art sessions and performances by local b-boy and b-girl dancers.