Here Is the Full Arizona State Fair 2018 Concert Lineup

The Arizona State Fair ain't just roller coasters, corn dogs, and quilts,
As any fairgoer worth his or her weight in ride tickets can tell you, there are also tons of big performances that happen during the annual monthlong extravaganza. As a matter of fact, its one of the fair's most popular attractions.
And now we know who will perform at this year's fair, which runs October 5 to 28.
Arizona State Fair officials have announced numerous artists and band for 2018's concert series, including the two latest additions to the list: Anthrax and Paulina Rubio.
On Monday, August 6, the fair's organizers dropped the word that both the famed thrash metal and the Latin pop singer will perform at this year's event.
According to videos posted to the Arizona State Fair's official YouTube channel, Anthrax is scheduled to perform on Thursday, October 18, while Rubio will perform Friday, October 19.
Other acts scheduled to perform at this year's fair include Americana/folk rock group Nate Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Christian rock band Casting Crowns, country crooner Gary Allen, The annual Fiesta Friday concert will also happen during this year's fair and star hip-hop artists like MC Magic, Baby Bash, and Lil Rob.
Concerts will take place inside the Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is located on the state fairgrounds. Each will be free to attend, albeit with regular fair admission, and general seating will be available on a first-come,
Here's a rundown of every concert that's been announced for this year's Arizona State Fair, including on-sale dates where applicable:
Gary Allan
Friday, October 5
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
The Flaming Lips
Saturday, October 6
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
38 Special
Wednesday, October 10
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
The Wallflowers
Thursday, October 11
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Fiesta Friday
Friday, October 12
7 p.m.
With MC Magic, Baby Bash, Lil Rob, and Brown
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Pitbull
Wednesday, October 17
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Anthrax
Thursday, October 18
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Paulina Rubio
Friday, October 19
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Big & Rich
Saturday, October 20
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Casting Crowns
Wednesday, October 24
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
Nate Rateliff and the Night Sweats
Thursday, October 25
7 p.m.
$40-$60 for reserved seating
State fair organizers are promising to announce additional bands and musicians for the concert series throughout the summer.
Stay tuned for more.
Editor's note: This story has been updated since its original publication with new bands and concert details.
