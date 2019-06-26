Arizona State Fair Begins Announcing Its 2019 Concert Series

There's more to do at the fair than just midway games and rides. They've also got concerts.

It’d be hard to get bored at the Arizona State Fair, considering all the things you can see and do at the annual event. You can ride thrill rides, play midway games, gorge on fried food, or even get in some Fortnite. Plus, there are all the concerts by superstar recording artists and bands.

And now we know at least one of the names who will be performing at the 2019 edition of the fair, which runs from October 4 to 27. Arizona State Fair organizers revealed on Tuesday via social media that country musician Chase Rice will perform at the event on Thursday, October 24.

The hitmaker, whose 2018 single “Eyes On You” topped the Billboard country charts and went gold, will stop at the fair as part of his recently launched AM/PM Tour.

Rice is the first of many artists and acts that state fair organizers will announce in the coming weeks and months. Typically, a mix of rock, country, hip-hop, R&B, and Latin acts perform each year at the fair. The 2018 lineup included appearances by Flaming Lips, Pitbull, Anthrax, Nate Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Paulina Rubio, and Gary Allan.

EXPAND Chase Rice is scheduled to perform on Thursday, October 24, at the Arizona State Fair. Alexa King

Concerts take place in the Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum, which is located within the state fairgrounds at 1826 West McDowell Road. Performances will last anywhere from 60 to 90 minutes, allowing you plenty of time to hit up the midway and corn dog stands.

It's free to attend with regular fair admission (which is typically $10 for adults, $7 for seniors and kids ages 5 to 13, and free for children 5 and under). General seating inside the Coliseum will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and reserved seating (which is closer to the stage) can be purchased for $40 to $100. There's also a VIP option this year, which is $100.

Reserved seating tickets for Rice's performance will go on sale on Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m. via the state fair's website.

Stay tuned for further announcements for this year’s Arizona State Fair in the weeks ahead.

Arizona State Fair 2019. Friday, October 4, to Sunday, October 27, at the Arizona State Fairgrounds, 1826 West McDowell Road, 602-252-6771; azstatefair.com.