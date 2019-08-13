Phoenix New Times Seeks Arts and Music Freelance Writers

Phoenix New Times is seeking talented freelance writers to contribute to its music and arts sections.

We're looking for reliable writers who can meet deadlines and take on original reporting that examines unique cultural happenings all over our community. While we're open to everything (the more offbeat, the better), we're particularly interested in stories about the local artists and musicians that make Phoenix great or challenge the Valley's status quo.

Journalism experience is preferred, but not necessary. Writers will need to come up with original story ideas, meet deadlines, and occasionally take on assigned pieces.

Think you'd be a good fit? Please email your résumé, cover letter, and links to published articles to culture editor Jason Keil (jason.keil@newtimes.com).