Cut Copy: They funk from a Land Down Under.
Cut Copy: They funk from a Land Down Under.
Courtesy of Cut Copy

Cut Copy: Releasing Dance-Punk Bangers Since 2001

Ashley Naftule | September 4, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

When critics and historians look back on the state of rock music in the 21st century, they’ll pinpoint two badly needed changes that happened to the genre. The first is the demographic change, as female, LGBTQ+, and POC performers went from the margins to the forefront of the scene. The other is that rockers finally dropped that bullshit “Disco sucks!” stance and embraced the glories of dance music.

While many of the big names in dance-punk have veered off to do more abstract electronic music like Liars, broken up like the Rapture, or found their status as Elder Statesmen of Indie like LCD Soundsystem, Australia’s Cut Copy have kept their disco ball spinning. Formed in 2001 by frontman and DJ Dan Whitford, the group quickly made a name for themselves with their second album, In Ghost Colors. It’s a body-rocking classic, perhaps one of the finest marriages between indie rock and dance culture since the Happy Mondays’ Pills ’n’ Thrills and Bellyaches.

Cut Copy have continued to release bangers since them, refining their approach to busting a groove on tape. If you’re looking to get your dance on, there are few bands who do it better live.

Cut Copy. With Kauf. 8 p.m. Thursday, September 6 at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North 2nd Avenue; 602-716-2222; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $30 to $35 via Ticketfly.

