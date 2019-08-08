Better Know a Musician: Banana Gun's Kevin Loyd Does Great Impression of a Monkey

Banana Gun celebrates a decade together at Crescent on Friday. Kevin Loyd is the one in the dreadlocks.

Next up: Banana Gun’s Kevin Loyd

It’s rare to find a local band that have the stamina to stay together for a decade, but Banana Gun aren't most bands. Despite their ups and downs over the years, the five-piece, which include vocalist Loyd, saxophonist Kyle Parks, bassist Ross Troost, drummer Ian Breslin, and guitarist Nic Dehaan, are the family that play together. They do it well. Their fun and frantic live sets are jam-packed with jazzy, danceable riffs. The Phoenix band's latest album, 2017’s Dance Monkey Down in Faux Town, is their best work yet.

To commemorate their milestone, Banana Gun are embarking on a mini-tour through Arizona this weekend with decker., who also started in 2009. They stop at Crescent Ballroom on Friday, August 9. Loyd was kind enough to take a few moments to answer our questions by email.

His answers are hilarious, to say the least.

What’s your favorite swear word?

Fuckin’. It’s a very versatile word. You can use it for all occasions. I might use it every other word if I’m feeling saucy.

What’s your favorite movie?

Tropic Thunder. I’ve watched this film, and I say film, because it deserves it about a million times. I can’t believe it was snubbed at the Oscars. Only Robert Downey Jr., could get away with that performance.

What kind of animal would you be and why?

A capuchin monkey. One of my nicknames is “monkey.” I do a pretty good impression of a monkey.

If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?

Karate master or celebrity chef. By celebrity chef, I mean I would prepare and cook actual celebrities to feed to cannibals.

Banana Gun and decker. 10 Year Anniversary Party. With Wyves and Ali A and The Agency. 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $10-$15 via Eventbrite.