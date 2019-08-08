 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
Banana Gun celebrates a decade together at Crescent on Friday. Kevin Loyd is the one in the dreadlocks.EXPAND
Banana Gun celebrates a decade together at Crescent on Friday. Kevin Loyd is the one in the dreadlocks.
Julie Breslin

Better Know a Musician: Banana Gun's Kevin Loyd Does Great Impression of a Monkey

Jason Keil | August 8, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

Welcome to the next edition of Better Know a Musician, a semi-regular column where serious local artists answer some not-so-tough questions.  

If you have any suggestions for future guests or additional questions you want to ask Valley songwriters, please leave them in the comments section or email culture editor Jason Keil at jason.keil@newtimes.com.

Next up: Banana Gun’s Kevin Loyd

Related Stories

It’s rare to find a local band that have the stamina to stay together for a decade, but Banana Gun aren't most bands. Despite their ups and downs over the years, the five-piece, which include vocalist Loyd, saxophonist Kyle Parks, bassist Ross Troost, drummer Ian Breslin, and guitarist Nic Dehaan, are the family that play together. They do it well. Their fun and frantic live sets are jam-packed with jazzy, danceable riffs. The Phoenix band's latest album, 2017’s Dance Monkey Down in Faux Town, is their best work yet.

To commemorate their milestone, Banana Gun are embarking on a mini-tour through Arizona this weekend with decker., who also started in 2009. They stop at Crescent Ballroom on Friday, August 9. Loyd was kind enough to take a few moments to answer our questions by email.

His answers are hilarious, to say the least.

What’s your favorite swear word?

Fuckin’. It’s a very versatile word. You can use it for all occasions. I might use it every other word if I’m feeling saucy.

What’s your favorite movie?

Tropic Thunder. I’ve watched this film, and I say film, because it deserves it about a million times. I can’t believe it was snubbed at the Oscars. Only Robert Downey Jr., could get away with that performance.

What kind of animal would you be and why?

A capuchin monkey. One of my nicknames is “monkey.” I do a pretty good impression of a monkey.

If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?

Karate master or celebrity chef. By celebrity chef, I mean I would prepare and cook actual celebrities to feed to cannibals.

Banana Gun and decker. 10 Year Anniversary Party. With Wyves and Ali A and The Agency. 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $10-$15 via Eventbrite.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >