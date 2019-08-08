Better Know a Musician: Banana Gun's Kevin Loyd Does Great Impression of a Monkey

Welcome to the next edition of Better Know a Musician, a semi-regular column where serious local artists answer some not-so-tough questions.
If you have any suggestions for future guests or additional questions you want to ask Valley songwriters, please leave them in the comments section or email culture editor Jason Keil at jason.keil@newtimes.com.
Next up: Banana Gun’s Kevin Loyd
It’s rare to find a local band that have the stamina to stay together for a decade, but Banana Gun
To commemorate their milestone, Banana Gun
His answers are hilarious, to say the least.
What’s your favorite swear word?
Fuckin’. It’s a very versatile word. You can use it for all occasions. I might use it every other word if I’m feeling saucy.
What’s your favorite movie?
Tropic Thunder. I’ve watched this film, and I say film, because it deserves it about a million times. I can’t believe it was snubbed at the Oscars. Only Robert Downey Jr., could get away with that performance.
What kind of animal would you be and why?
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A capuchin monkey. One of my nicknames is “monkey.” I do a pretty good impression of a monkey.
If you weren’t doing music, what would you be doing?
Karate master or celebrity chef. By celebrity chef, I mean I would prepare and cook actual celebrities to feed to cannibals.
Banana Gun and decker. 10 Year Anniversary Party. With Wyves and Ali A and The Agency. 8 p.m. Friday, August 9, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue; crescentphx.com. Tickets are $10-$15 via Eventbrite.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!