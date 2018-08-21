Everything You Need to Know About Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018

If ever there was a sound of the summer, at least in Arizona, it's bass music. No, seriously, stick with us on this one. Maybe it's just us, but there’s arguably no better representation of the oppressive, soul-crushing heat this time of year than the pounding audio onslaught of and low-end thunder of dubstep, drum ’n’ bass, and similar genres. So it seems fitting that this year’s Bassrush Massive Arizona music festival would take place in the late August heat.

As its name indicates, the dance music festival, a co-production of L.A.-based promoter Insomniac and local EDM company Relentless Beats, is all about that bass. The event, which debuted last year, makes its return on Saturday, August 25, at Rawhide Event Center. Like its inaugural edition, Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018 will feature DJs and electronic dance music artists that favor the low-end sound in their jams, be it trap, future bass, or the aforementioned dubstep.

This year’s lineup will be headlined by Zeds Dead and NGHTMRE and also include sets by G Jones, Space Jesus, and Midnight Tyrannosaurus. What else is in store for Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018? Check out the following guide to the event, which features everything you need to know.