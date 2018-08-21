Everything You Need to Know About Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018

If ever there was a sound of the summer, at least in Arizona, it's bass music. No, seriously, stick with us on this one. Maybe it's just us, but there’s arguably no better representation of the oppressive, soul-crushing heat this time of year than the pounding audio onslaught of and low-end thunder of dubstep, drum ’n’ bass, and similar genres. So it seems fitting that this year’s Bassrush Massive Arizona music festival would take place in the late August heat.
As its name indicates, the dance music festival, a co-production of L.A.-based promoter Insomniac and local EDM company Relentless Beats, is all about that bass. The event, which debuted last year, makes its return on Saturday, August 25, at Rawhide Event Center. Like its inaugural edition, Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018 will feature DJs and electronic dance music artists that favor the low-end sound in their jams, be it trap, future bass, or the aforementioned dubstep.
This year’s lineup will be headlined by Zeds Dead and NGHTMRE and also include sets by G Jones, Space Jesus, and Midnight Tyrannosaurus. What else is in store for Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018? Check out the following guide to the event, which features everything you need to know.
When and Where: Bassrush Massive Arizona 2018 takes place on Saturday, August 25, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road in Chandler. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the event runs until 2 a.m.
Prices: General admission is $59. VIP tickets – which feature express entry, a commemorative lanyard, exclusive viewing areas, and more – are $85. Posh seating and table packages are also available starting at $500 and include a variety of perks. Tickets can be purchased either online or at Zia Record Exchange locations throughout the Valley.
Age Limits: EDM fans who are 18 and over can attend, and those 21 and over can drink.
Getting There: Rawhide Event Center is in Chandler near the Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino. To get there, take Interstate 10 to Exit 162 (Wild Horse Pass Boulevard/
OCTIV Entertainment is also offering round-trip rides to Bassrush aboard their party buses. They'll depart from Zuma Grill (605 South Mill Avenue in Tempe) at 6 p.m. and arrive at Rawhide by 7 p.m. Return trips begin immediately after the festival ends. It's currently $21.25 per person to ride.
Parking: It will run you $10 per vehicle to park at Rawhide.
Weather: It’s summertime in Arizona, so it’s going to be hot. Temperatures will be around 100 degrees at the start of the festival but will drop to the high 80s by the end of the night. Regardless, you’ll want to dress accordingly, avoid wearing a ton of costuming, and stay constantly hydrated.
Getting Inside: Security will conduct bag checks and pat-downs of every attendee as they enter the event. Be prepared to wait for a bit, especially towardthe beginning of the night during the rush to get inside.
Food and Drink: There will be bars with beer, wine, and cocktails for those of legal age who want to tie one on, and a variety of concession stands, vendors, and food trucks for anyone who’s hungry.
Water: No joke, being properly hydrated is an absolute must for any music festival, and that goes triple for one taking place in Arizona in the summer. Camelbaks and empty bottles can be brought in and a free
The Lineup: Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, G Jones, Space Jesus, Midnight Tyrannosaurus,
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Bring: Earplugs are a must for any EDM festival, especially one where bass beats will be pounding. A government-issued ID is also essential, since the event staff will need to see it before forking over your tickets. Cash is also a good idea, as is a fully charged cellphone. Unopened lip balm and feminine hygiene products are also a smart move.
If you’re feeling colorful, you can also bring glowsticks, LED poi (as long as you spin it at least five feet away from others), illuminated toys or costumes,
Don't
Bassrush Massive. With Zeds Dead, NGHTMRE, G Jones, and more. 6 p.m. Saturday, August 25, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler; bassrush.com. Tickets are $59 via relentlessbeats.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!