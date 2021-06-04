Deadmau5, Tiesto, and More Phoenix Concerts Happening This Weekend

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Have you recovered from the holiday weekend's three-night free-for-all of live music, festivals, and club gigs? If so, and you've still got disposable income, wherewithal, and mojo leftover, this weekend has its own potent lineup of concerts and ragers.

Electronic dance music legends Deadmau5 and Tiësto will headline mini-festivals at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on successive nights. The Van Buren resumes concerts after more than a year on hiatus (because of you-know-what) with a lively show by Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra. And American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda, better known as Scarypoolparty, comes to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe.

Details about each of these music events and others can be found below.

DJ/producer Nic Fanciulli. Yuval Hen

Nic Fanciulli Friday, June 4

Shady Park, 26 East University Drive, Tempe, 480-474-4222

It'd be a mistake to underestimate Nic Fanciulli or his bona fides as DJ: His career has spanned more than a decade, and he possesses a peerless eloquence when he mixes, often blending pounding high-stakes techno with euphoric tech-house. He’s spent several years traveling around the world — with the accumulated frequent flyer miles to match — playing countless festivals and clubs alike. Newcomers to dance music sometimes assume that when DJs step behind the decks, they're going to unleash a sustained 135 BPM assault for hours on end.

Fanciulli has acquired a patience-centric perspective from his time touring and mixing before international audiences. He is sagacious and methodical with track selection and does his best not to go too slow or too fast, but keep the pacing juuuust right for a prolonged period of time. See Fanciulli in action on Friday at Shady Park in Tempe on Friday. Doors are at 9 p.m. and admission is $28.50. Grant Albert

EXPAND Singer and musician Scarypoolparty. Nicole Busch

Scarypoolparty Friday, June 4

Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe, 480-829-0707

Former American Idol contestant Alejandro Aranda, better known as singer/musician Scarypoolparty, released the vfantastic genre-bending project Exit Form back in 2019 that makes the listener rethink what pop music can be. He breaks the mold like so many artists have managed to do in recent years. Besides his ability to sing his ass off, Scarypoolparty is also an outstanding pianist and can get down on the guitar as well. He is proof that artists are no longer afraid of not belonging to the popular lexicon of modern music.

Just like with everything else in our society, the framework of the past is breaking down and revealing the beauty that can be found flourishing behind those walls. It wasn’t American Idol that got Scarypoolparty where he is today — it's in spite of his appearance on the long-running reality TV show. He’s scheduled to bring his acoustic tour to Tempe’s Marquee Theatre on Friday. Singers Noah Martin and Chad Rubin open the 7:30 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 to $45. Hank McCoy

EXPAND A performance by Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra. Melissa Fossum

Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra Friday, June 4

The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, 480-659-1641

You won’t have to wait much longer to catch a show at The Van Buren. The popular downtown Phoenix concert venue reopens this weekend, resuming its slate of live shows, dance parties, and other events after a 15-month-long hiatus caused by COVID-19. First up is a show by popular world/funk/dance ensemble Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra of Friday night. Led by the esteemed singer and “leader of rituals” Camille Sledge, the 16-person PAO provides a high-energy live show that tends to get bodies moving both onstage and in the crowd. Fellow local acts Las Calakas and Gus D. Wynns and the Breakers will open the evening, which gets going at 8 p.m. Tickets are $18 at the door. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Joel Zimmerman, better known as Deadmau5. Matt Barnes

Deadmau5 Friday, June 4

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

EDM heavyweight Deadmau5 (a.k.a. Joel Zimmerman) will pack up his mask and head for the Valley early next month for an outdoor performance at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler on Saturday night. According to local promoter Relentless Beats, which is putting on the concert along with Southern California-based company Insomniac Events, openers will include British electronic music trio NERO, as well as EDM artists and DJs Lamorn, Speaker Honey, and Spencer Brown. It will take place on the gigantic arched stage that RB debuted at last weekend’s Fisher/Chris Lake gig at Rawhide and attendees will be required to wear masks. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $50 for general admission and $125 for VIP access (which includes express entry, a commemorative lanyard, and access to a private lounge and other exclusive areas). Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND DJ Tristan Iseult Daniel Garfield

HÄXAN: Black Magic/Mask Saturday, June 5

The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, 602-296-7013

With any dance party put on by DJ Tristan Iseult, a few things are a given: moody vibes, for starters, as well as dark and noisy tracks of the industrial and techno variety blasting over the sound system and gothy patrons dressed in black populate the dance floor. Such will be the scene on Saturday, June 5, during HÄXAN: Black Magic/Mask at The Rebel Lounge, when Tristan Iseult weaves his black magic on the mixers and spin dark electronic, post-industrial, witch house, and nihilistic techno along with DJs Mijito and Tavoo. Occult-themed visuals created by local artist AJ Strout will also help accentuate the gloomy atmosphere. Start time is 9 p.m. and admission is $10. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Borgeous brings the beats to downtown Tempe on Saturday. Circle Talent Agency

Borgeous Saturday, June 5

Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe, 480-687-8409

It's something of a necessity for every DJ/producer working the global EDM circuit to have a specialty or a signature sound if they hope to ever make it in the biz. Oh yeah, having a few big hits in their quiver can also help. Borgeous has both. The American-born DJ and producer weaves together mixes of big room house, four-on-the-floor beats and electro in hit signature tracks like “Tsunami” (his 2013 collaboration with DVBBS that scorched the charts) and "Feel So Good." You’re likely to hear both blasting during his gig on Saturday night inside Sunbar’s performance hall. Doors are at 9 p.m. and tickets are $38.50. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND EDM legend Tiësto. Ramona Rosales

Back to Business feat. Tiësto Saturday, June 5

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

Tiësto knows what it’s like to command a crowd. The Netherlands-based DJ/producer became the first turntablist to appear on stage at an Olympic Games opening ceremony, specifically in Athens back in 2004. But that was no big deal, as the trance master routinely plays before European masses in excess of 20,000 to 30,000 people. Named the world’s top trance three straight years by DJ Mag in the early 2000s, Tiësto has remixed artists from Moby to Elvis, hosted radio shows on SiriusXM, and notched a few Grammy nominations over the years. This weekend, he’ll headline the Back to Business electronic dance festival at Rawhide in Chandler. Dillon Francis, Loud Luxury, Ship Wrek, and local DJ/producer Bijou share the bill at the 18-and-over event, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are technically sold out but are available on the secondary market starting at $100 each. Chris Gray