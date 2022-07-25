Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor

, , , and July 25, 2022 6:45AM

The Lumineers are scheduled to perform on Tuesday, July 26, at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
The Lumineers are scheduled to perform on Tuesday, July 26, at Gila River Arena in Glendale. Big Hassle Media
Synchronize your mandolins, y’all, as a few folk-inspired artists are set to perform in the Valley this week. Legendary singer-songwriter James Taylor and punk/folk artists Frank Turner are both scheduled to take the stage at downtown Phoenix music venues, while the members of The Lumineers will be stomping and shouting up a storm at Glendale’s Gila River Arena.

Other highlights of this week’s concert calendar include a gig by thrash metal titans Anthrax and the latest KNIX Secret Show (which features a nationally known country music artist).

Read on for details about each show or click over to Phoenix New Timesconcert listings for more live music happening from Monday, July 25, to Thursday, July 28.
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
The legendary James Taylor.
Norman Seeff

James Taylor and His All-Star Band

Tuesday, July 26
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street
“Fire and Rain” is James Taylor’s most popular song by far. Like the singer himself, it’s a comfortable sock that you know you’ll never throw away. When Taylor sings, “I’ve seen lonely times when I could not find a friend, but I always thought I’d see you again,” it gets you right in the feels, and you can’t help but get misty-eyed. But Taylor, who has been a fixture in the soft-rock scene for 50 years, is more than just an inviting place to put your little piggies. The man has shown very little sign of slowing down over the years. There is no arguing that Taylor is the master of the slinky, smooth, and in-the-groove sound that drove many young music fans to punk and metal in the 1970s, but one has to believe that Taylor is blissfully unaware of how influential his work has been on multiple levels. Lucky for all of us, Taylor is still banging away at his craft both in the studio and on the road. 8 p.m., $59.50-$450 via ticketmaster.com. Tom Reardon
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
Thrash metal titans Anthrax.
Jimmy Hubbard

Anthrax

Tuesday, July 26
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
As pioneers in the heavy thrash landscape, Anthrax have sold more than 10 million records and received six Grammy nods. They were one of the first thrash metal bands to sign with a major label. Their sounds have ranged from colorful and lighthearted to dark and progressive. In 1988, they teamed up with Public Enemy, crossing over race and genre barriers. As a part of the Big Four, they defined the speed/thrash metal genre alongside Metallica, Slayer, and Megadeth. And in 2012, they were the first metal band to have their music heard on Mars. They’ve released 11 studio albums thus far, and a 12th is reportedly in the process of being recorded and is reportedly due out next year. In the meantime, they’re touring with Black Label Society and Hatebreed and are scheduled to perform in the Valley this week. 6:45 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Lauren Wise
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
Marquee Theatre in Tempe.
Lucky Man Concerts

KNIX Secret Show

Tuesday, July 26
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe
If you’re up for an adventure and down to listen to some country music, the folks at KNIX are putting on one of its “secret shows” on Tuesday night at Tempe’s Marquee Theatre. If you’ve never attended the event before, it will be headlined by a nationally known recording artist who won’t be revealed “until they step on stage.” (Previous shows have featured superstars like Jake Owen, Jason Aldean, and Darius Rucker.) Country singer-songwriter Adam Doleac will open. It’s free to attend, but tickets are only available by listening to the station. Click here for full details. 7 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
Jeremiah Fraites (left) and Wesley Schultz (right).
Big Hassle Media

The Lumineers

Tuesday, July 26
Gila River Arena, 9400 West Maryland Avenue, Glendale
Back in the ’60s, The Fab Four invited audiences to “Twist & Shout.” For a time in the 2010s, the “stomp and shout” was the rock move du jour. Audiences couldn’t get enough of jubilant bands with choral voices and old-timey folk vibes. Imagine The Decembrists if they could tamp down their theater kid energy by 75 percent and you’ve got this zeitgeist pegged. In this brief Mumfordzoic era The Lumineers stalked the Earth, nattily attired and ready to strum a rousing melody on their mandolins at the drop of a washboard. Time marches on, tastes change, but the nu-folkers hootenanny onwards. The Lumineers have a new album, Brightside, to tour and they’re coming to your town. If you drop your ear to the ground, you can hear the thunderous roar of “Ho Hey” stomping in the distance as they invade the Valley this week with openers Gregory Alan Isakov and Daniel Rodriguez in tow. The Lumineers draw near; none shall be spared. 7 p.m., $34-$124 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley Naftule
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
Bluesman Hans Olson.
Benjamin Leatherman

Hans Olson

Thursday, July 28
The Handlebar, 650 East Apache Trail, Apache Junction
In the decades since Hans Olson moved to the Valley in the late 1960s, he’s served as a venue proprietor, session musician, songwriter, label owner, and event promoter, and founder of the Arizona Music and Entertainment Hall of Fame. The renowned bluesman is also a living legend and one helluva performer who’s toted his harmonica and slide guitar around the world and played alongside the late Muddy Waters and B.B. King. In the ’70s, Olson opened for the likes of The Allman Brothers Band and Boz Skaggs, toured with Dave Mason, headlined at the Whiskey A Go-Go in L.A., and raised a lot of hell with onetime drinking buddy Tom Waits. In the mid-'80s, he also ran Tempe venue The Sun Club and helped such bands as Gin Blossoms and Dead Hot Workshop get their start. They aren’t the only notable locals that Olson has influenced over the years, as artists like The Sugar Thieves and other modern-day musicians have cited him as a mentor. 6 p.m., free. Benjamin Leatherman
click to enlarge Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The Lumineers, Frank Turner, James Taylor
Folk/punk artist Frank Turner.
Chuffmedia

Frank Turner and the Sleeping Souls

Thursday, July 28
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street
Singer-songwriter Frank Turner has made a name for himself in his native England and in the U.S. by mixing punk attitude with a folk bent that conjures up his countrymen Joe Strummer and Billy Bragg. It is a sound Turner says is for the people, much like the global camp styles of Strummer and the populist bent of Bragg. After performing with the hardcore band Million Dead before going solo in 2005, Turner emerged as a punk folk artist, releasing such albums as Campfire Punkrock (2006), Sleep Is for the Week (2007), and Love Ire and Song (2008). His backing band, eventually called the Sleeping Souls, would join him on all future studio efforts, releasing several albums over the last decade and a half. They're currently touring behind the recently released FTHC and are set to visit downtown Phoenix this week with support from punk band The Bronx and Americana artist Amigo the Devil. 6:30 p.m., $35/$38 via ticketweb.com. Mark C. Horn
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Mark C. Horn
Contact: Mark C. Horn
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman
Ashley Naftule
Tom Reardon has written for Phoenix New Times since 2013. He's been in several notable bands over the last 25 years including Hillbilly Devilspeak, North Side Kings, and the Father Figures.
Contact: Tom Reardon
Lauren Wise has worked as a rock/heavy metal journalist for 15 years. She contributes to Noisey and LA Weekly, edits books, and drinks whiskey.
Contact: Lauren Wise

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 7.21.2022

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation