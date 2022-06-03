Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: 2 Chainz, Spoon, Andy Grammer

Details about these shows and others happening this weekend can be found below. And for more live music, check out Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar.
RX Bandits
Friday, June 3
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueSouthern California's RX Bandits have come a long way from their ska-revivalist roots in the mid-'90s — so long, in fact, that it's hard to discern the roots of their 11 albums. One second, there's a full-fledged horn section; the next, there's a knock on Yes' psychedelic-prog door. The band, which still features founding members Christopher Tsagakis on drums and frontman Matt Embree, has weathered a few attempted breakups over the past 27 years and continues to tour and perform. Their latest Valley performance takes place on Friday night at Crescent Ballroom starting at 8 p.m. Nova Charisma opens. Tickets are officially sold out but can be found on the secondary market. Abel Folgar and Benjamin Leatherman
2 Chainz
Friday, June 3
Mesa Convention Center, 263 North Center Street, Mesa2 Chainz possesses the gift of gab in its highest form. The smooth-talking superstar rapper has made a career off witty wordplay, hilarious metaphors, and catchy punchline raps that often make him the star of the track no matter the competition, whether it's Lil Wayne, Drake, or Kanye West he's sharing a beat with. 2 Chainz’s success is all the more impressive when you realize he didn’t really see mainstream success until his early 30s. He’s also one hell of a rapper. In support of his most recent album, this year’s Dope Don't Sell Itself, 2 Chainz is scheduled to perform inside the Mesa Convention Center this weekend along with special guests Tay Money and DJ Rapstar. Doors are at 6 p.m. Tickets are $59 to $200. Mikel Galicia
Spoon
Saturday, June 4
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetFew acts last as long as the indie/art-rock band Spoon has been around. The five-piece, led by singer and lead songwriter Britt Daniel, was formed 29 years ago in Austin, Texas, before the music business was thrown into an internet-induced death spiral. The bandmates have weathered the changing tides of the business by touring extensively throughout the years and released their 10th studio album, Lucifer on the Sofa, in February to rave reviews. They’re due at The Van Buren in downtown Phoenix on Saturday night with special guests Geese. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35 in advance and $38 at the door. Celia Almeida
Andy Grammer
Saturday, June 4
Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, MesaAndy Grammer is more than just a blue-eyed songbird with a charming smile and catchy hooks. And he's definitely not the guy who depends on a producer to Auto-Tune his mistakes. The multi-platinum singer-songwriter is actually a talented vocalist and musician who rose to fame in his mid-20s after being discovered busking in Santa Monica, California. He's released four studio albums so far, including the 2014's Magazines or Novels, which was certified gold. Earlier this year, he released the singles “Love Myself," “Damn It Feels Good to Be Me," and “Lease on Life" in anticipation of his forthcoming fifth full-length release, due out later this year. Hear those songs and more live at Mesa Arts Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. Admission is $40 to $60. Carolina Fernandez
David Bromberg
Sunday, June 5
Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo BoulevardScratch the surface of many big-name artists from the ‘60s and ‘70s and you’re sure to find David Bromberg’s name in the credits. Bromberg has lent his talents to countless musicians, working as a hired gun with everyone from Bob Dylan to Ringo Starr. He was a constant fixture in the New York folk scene. He launched his solo career with his self-titled album in 1972, which is a prime example of Bromberg’s musical talent and love of music history; featuring a handful of traditional songs, arranged by the artist and songs written by Bromberg himself. He’s known for his finger-picking guitar style which he learned from the Reverend Gary Davis, a blind blues and gospel musician who influenced many great artists. Bromberg will kick off a two-night stint at the MIM at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Tickets are $44.50 to $54.50. Gladys Fuentes
Failure
Sunday, June 5
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueIn 1990, when glam metal was the biggest thing going in Los Angeles, Failure formed, influenced by post-punk and experimental music of the previous decade. By the time of its debut album, 1992’s Comfort, Failure had become part of the early-’90s alternative-rock explosion. But the group wasn’t satisfied with merely riding a trend, and its records became increasingly ambitious and adventurous. Fantastic Planet, the band’s final recording before its 1997 split, was a brilliantly realized concept album in an era when pedestrian themes dominated the alt-rock world. Failure reconvened in 2013, and, to the group’s credit, started writing new music that further pushed boundaries. They’re touring behind their latest release, 2021’s Wild Type Droid, and hit Crescent Ballroom on Sunday. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $25. Tom Murphy
Amos Lee
Sunday, June 5
Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street,MesaInfluenced by such super-smooth singer-songwriters as Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder, Philadelphia's Amos Lee performs music of the folk, pop, soul, and jazz variety. After launching his career in 2004, Lee's early efforts were of an introspective, yearning, and persistently hopeful nature, which were perfect soundtrack fodder for prime-time television dramas like Grey's Anatomy. Although far less cutesy than Dave Matthews, Lee can come across as a bit middle-of-the-road to folks who prefer more grit in their soul. But when he hits his target, which is a good 90 percent of the time, Amos Lee transcends easy classification. He’s set to perform at Mesa Arts Center at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday in support of his latest album, Dreamland. Tickets start at $35. Darryl Smyers