Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: The Who, AFI, Okilly Dokilly

There’s also the Chicanos Por La Causa-sponsored Latino Loud event, as well as performances by AFI, Pharoahe Monch, and Del The Funky Homosapien.
Read on for more details or click over to Phoenix New Times’ concert calendar for even more shows happening in the Valley from Friday, October 28, to Sunday, October 29.
AFI
Friday, October 28
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeWhile Living Colour's "Cult of Personality" will be forever associated with wrestler/muffin aficionado CM Punk, there’s another song that bears a close relationship with the straight edge icon: AFI’s “Miseria Cantare.” The magisterial horror punk anthem was CM Punk’s entrance music during his Ring of Honor days, and, even if you didn’t know it was his entrance theme, you can hear why its the perfect accompaniment for a wrestler walking to the ring. It’s full of grandeur and emotion with any trace of subtlety sandblasted off of it. Like the best AFI songs, it’s looking to conquer your attention, not complement it. Fronted by Davey Havok (one of two remaining original members with drummer Adam Carson), AFI (a.k.a. A Fire Inside) play melodic pop-punk that’s deeply indebted to their hardcore past. AFI offer a snapshot into an alternative universe where Green Day went full-on goth. Batcave in the sheets, 924 Gilman in the streets, AFI boast a catalog of songs with hooks sharp enough to hang your body from. They might not be anybody’s idea of hip in 2022, but put on “Girl’s Not Grey” at full volume and tell me you don’t feel the urge to slip on some fishnet gloves and slam-dance. With Drab Majesty; 8 p.m., tickets are available on the secondary market. Ashley Naftule
Jimmy Eat World, The Maine, and Sydney Sprague
Friday, October 28
Arizona Financial Theatre, 400 West Washington StreetJimmy Eat World was started by four Mesa high school kids nearly three decades ago. Indie rockers The Maine celebrated their 15th anniversary earlier this year. And up-and-coming singer-songwriter Sydney Sprague released her first LP in 2021. They represent three waves of Phoenix music — three acts that show national and international audiences the quality of what can come out of the Valley. And they'll all be on stage on Friday at Arizona Financial Theatre in downtown Phoenix for a one-night-only, can't-miss concert. Pop-rock trio PVRIS and post-hardcore outfit Thursday are also on the bill. For members of The Maine, playing with Jimmy Eat World is a dream come true. "It's an honor to play with Jimmy Eat World, a band that influenced why we're here today," said Maine drummer Patrick Kirch. For Sprague, the relative newcomer, both of the other local acts on the bill have been longtime musical influences for her. "I've been a fan of both of these bands since I was in middle school. Like a crazy, obsessive fan — I apologize. It's very surreal to get to play with either of them, and both is a lot," she said. 6:30 p.m., $45-$79 via livenation.com. Jennifer Goldberg
Punk Rock Halloween Bash X
Friday, October 28, and Saturday, October 29
Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, TempeIt’s not Halloween in the Valley without this two-night punk party in Yucca Tap’s main room starring local musicians and bands covering legendary acts from the genre (and maybe even copying their looks). The 10th edition will include sets paying tribute to Stiff Little Fingers, Avail, and Me First and the Gimme Gimmes (among others) on Friday night, followed by covers of F.Y.P., Adolescents, Propagandhi, The Virus, and English punk act Major Accident on Saturday. Over in the lounge next door, VJ Damon Foster will be dialing up ska, punk, and hardcore videos. Costumes are, of course, encouraged. 8 p.m., free. Benjamin Leatherman
Trilloween 2022
Saturday, October 29
Trill, 1817 East Indian School RoadFor local fans of old-school and alternative hip-hop, a show featuring rappers Pharoahe Monch and Del The Funky Homosapien is as much of a treat as anything they might score in a Halloween candy bag. All three are headlining the annual Trilloween at CenPho hip-hop emporium Trill this weekend and are each bringing their distinctive styles to the event. Monch is famous for hits like “Simon Says” and “Oh No,” both of which show off his lyrical complexity and dexterity, while Oakland-born emcee Del The Funky Homosapien is known for his free-flowing, almost conversational delivery. They’ll be joined by Statik Selektah, the DJ/producer who formed the hip-hop group 1982 with Termanology and collaborated with such rap greats as Curren$y, Action Bronson, and Bun B. D-Stroy of the Arsonists will host the event, which will also include DJ sessions by locals Fact135 and This Just-in. Noon, $25 via eventbrite.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Okilly Dokilly's Farewell Show
Saturday, October 29
The Nile Theatre, 105 West Main Street, MesaUnlike the long-running (and seemingly never-ending) animated show their band is based on, the members of Phoenix’s Ned Flanders-themed metal act Okilly Dokilly know how to exit the stage gracefully. After seven years of dressing like the cheerfully straight-laced and God-fearing character from The Simpsons (complete with mustaches) while performing hellacious death metal, they’re pulling the plug-arino on the group, at least for the time being. “I wouldn't say that we're breaking up, but I switched my Ned mustache to a dad mustache last year, and being on the road isn't the greatest thing when you've got a toddler in the house,” says Okilly Dokilly frontman Head Ned. “So we're taking a break from touring and [putting out] new music. Who knows? Maybe five or six years down the line, we'll be back out there. But at the moment, it is indefinite.” This weekend, the band will bid a “toodly-do” to fans with a show at Mesa’s Nile Theatre with support from Snailmate and American Standards. Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as Ned as the band will attempt to set a Guinness World Record for the most people dressed like characters from The Simpsons in one place. 7 p.m., $20 via simpletix.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Black Lips
Sunday, October 30
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadWhen KISS released KISS Alive! in 1975, questions abounded over whether or not the album was actually recorded. Accusations dogged the band for decades until they finally came clean in 2003 and admitted most of the record was overdubbed and retooled because the live tracks were barely usable. One wonders how long the Black Lips will hold out before they finally cop to the same deal over their 2007 “live album” Los Valientes del Mundo Nuevo. It allegedly documents a raucous Black Lips gig in Tijuana but sounds just a little too immaculate to have been a live recording. It’s been 15 years and the band haven’t broken kayfabe about the album yet. The garage rockers in Black Lips have developed a reputation for shenanigans since their debut in 1999. Their early shows featured dick flashing, vomiting, fireworks, flaming guitars, electric R.C. car races, and all sorts of other madcap antics. They’ve come along a way since then, releasing a string of tightly-wound albums (even landing a minor hit with “O Katrina”). There’s a lot to like in the Black Lips but they were never more real than when they were faking it on Los Valientes, a record raucous enough to soundtrack a real bar riot if played at just the right time. With The Joeys and Soft Palms; 8 p.m., $25/$28 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
The Who
Sunday, October 30
Ak-Chin Pavilion, 2121 North 83rd AvenueOver half a century later, The Who’s “My Generation” hasn’t lost its power to thrill. Roger Daltrey’s stuttering vocals, Keith Moon’s loose but impactful drumming, John Entwistle’s quicksilver bass solo, the squeals of feedback erupting from Pete Townshend as the song works itself up into a frenzied climax: It all comes together beautifully. It’s also the song with its infamous “Hope I die before I get old,” a statement of intent that only Moon followed through on during the band’s prime years. With the passing of Entwistle in 2002, only Townshend and Daltrey are left to carry on The Who’s formidable legacy. The kings of mod-rock, early innovators in concept albums and onstage instrument destruction, writers of brilliant pop songs and Terry Riley-aping prog-rock anthems, The Who’s creative center may have lived to a ripe old age, but their best music retains the fire, arrogance, and urgency of youth. While they’ve put out newer records this century (Endless Wire and The Who), these old revolutionaries focus on giving people what they want on tour: the hits. There’s no “Substitute” for their departed rhythm section but the backing band behind Daltrey and Townshend do their best to keep the fire burning. With Mike Campbell and the Dirty Knobs; 7:30 p.m., $45-$800 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule