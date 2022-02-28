Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Bob Dylan, Mitski, Scary Kids Scaring Kids

Metro Phoenix's already busy concert scene will be getting even busier the next few weeks as high-profile artists and bands bring their tours our way. Need proof? Check out the slate of shows happening from Monday, February 28, to Thursday, March 3, which is chock-full of famous names.
A pair of certifiable living legends (Bob Dylan and Gary Numan) are scheduled to stage shows this week, as are buzzworthy performers like rapper Earl Sweatshirt of Odd Future fame, talented singer-songwriters Gracie Abrams and Mitski, the enigmatic acts Ghost and Godspeed You! Black Emperor, and indie darlings Manchester Orchestra. Homegrown post-hardcore/screamo act Scary Kids Scaring Kids are also back, for those of you who’d like to recall your MySpace days.
Read on for details and more information or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online music listings for more events happening this week. Keep in mind, COVID-19 and its ultra-contagious Omicron variant are still an issue (even with case numbers dropping) and all the venues mentioned will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.
Gary Numan is an electronic music pioneer and survivor. Although he’s best known for his early career singles “Cars,” “Down in the Park” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” he’s carved out a long trail of albums and tours ever since. Mixing synthesizers with dance beats and minor keys, he has inspired plenty of artists, from Foo Fighters to Fear Factory to Marilyn Manson. He’s touring off his most recent release, 2021’s climate-change-themed album Intruder, and will take to the main stage at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Monday, February 28, with an opening set by electronic act I Speak Machine. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are availableon the secondary market. Eric Grubbs
Japanese-American singer-songwriter Mitski may not be on your musical radar just yet, but that will likely change in the coming year as she tours her universally acclaimed new album Laurel Hell. The singer has given her live performances the highest priority. For the tour making its way through The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Monday, February 28, the artist worked with performance artist and choreographer Monica Mirabile while studying various works of theater, honing her live show to perfection. All the work has paid off with her live show drawing praise from Rolling Stone, The Guardian, and New York magazine. Mitski's art-pop style and emotionally vulnerable lyrics have earned her a rabid, cult-like following of fans rivaling the intense fandom of BTS or Taylor Swift. That's probably the reason why Mitski's show at The Van Buren, which starts at 8 p.m., is sold out. You can still findtickets throughvarious resellers, but it'll cost you. David Fletcher
A few years ago, Swedish singer-songwriter Tobias Forge was unmasked as the mastermind behind Ghost — the satanic rock outfit hellbent on upsetting fans of organized religion. But even now that his identity is known, Forge’s shtick remains wildly entertaining, as evidenced by the band’s latest offering Prequelle. Supported by Volbeat, a Danish outfit that seamlessly blends metal and rockabilly with stadium-worthy choruses, Ghost will perform at Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, March 1. The concert starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $34.50 to $99.50. Matthew Keever
Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, whose dad is superstar filmmaker J.J. Abrams, will visit Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Tuesday, March 1, in support of her latest album, This Is What It Feels Like, which dropped in November 2021 on Interscope Records. She crafts “deeply intimate” songs in the bedroom pop vein (even if its slickly produced sound belies the DIY roots of the genre) that are sumptuous and utterly listenable. Abrams' music, particularly her 2020 EP titled Minor, has been praised by the likes of Post Malone and Billie Eilish while being cited by Olivia Rodrigo as an inspiration for her hit “Drivers License.” Doors open at 7 p.m. and singer-songwriter Alix Page supports. Tickets for the sold-out show can be purchasedthrough resellers. Benjamin Leatherman
Enigmatic post-rock band Godspeed You! Black Emperor.
Yannick Grandmont
Godspeed You! Black Emperor at Crescent Ballroom
Before the existence of Godspeed You! Black Emperor, the post-rock genre included only a small number of touchstones, including Public Image Ltd’s krautrock/dub masterpiece Metal Box, Talk Talk’s 1991 landmark Laughing Stock, and Bark Psychosis’ Hex. Godspeed came together in 1994, the year that Hex was released. Combining a classical-music aesthetic with drone and ambient leanings, Godspeed have influenced all post-rock that has come along since. Perhaps what sets the act apart from other artists in that vein is that the band’s compositions are an orchestrated panoply of sounds that take the listener on a journey. There is nothing vague, tentative, or impressionistic about Godspeed’s music. In contrast to other acts’ more static sound, they pull the listener into psychological spaces both harrowing and tranquil. Godspeed are touring in support of their 2021 album, the critically adored G_d's Pee at State's End!, and come to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Tuesday, March 1. Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert are availablethrough thesecondary market. Tom Murphy
Indie-rock darlings Manchester Orchestra are touring behind their sixth studio album.
Shervin Lainez
Manchester Orchestra at The Van Buren
The Million Masks of God, Manchester Orchestra’s sixth studio album, is all about finding light in the darkness. What began as a concept project about one man’s encounter with the Angel of Death became a sad reality for the band when guitarist Robert McDowell’s father died of cancer. Its dark themes notwithstanding, frontman Andy Hull feels the group’s latest effort is an encouraging and heartening listen. Supported by Foxing and Michigander, the indie-rock darlings will perform at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Wednesday, March 2. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. show are only availablethrough resellers. Matthew Keever
Chad Crawford (left) and Pouyan Afkary of Scary Kids Scaring Kids.
Equal Vision Records
Scary Kids Scaring Kids at Crescent Ballroom
If you were following local music in the mid-2000s on MySpace and elsewhere, you knew about Scary Kids Scaring Kids. Formed in 2002 as a six-piece post-hardcore/emo band by a clutch of Gilbert high-schoolers, SKSK put out the self-financed debut EP After Dark, and became regulars at Valley rock haunts. Three years later, they were signed to now-defunct label Immortal Records, released a well-received LP, The City Sleeps in Flames, played the Warped Tour multiple times, and were wildly successful before eventually disbanding in 2009. In 2019, five years after vocalist Tyson Stevens died, the band reunited, then toured to celebrate the 15th anniversary of The City Sleeps in Flames. After inking a deal with Velocity Records in 2020, Scary Kids Scaring Kids have a new album, Out of Light, coming in May with each song featuring a different guest vocalist, including Sianvar’s Donovan Melero and Dead American’s Cove Reber. Melero is handling frontman duties on SKSK’s current tour alongside post-hardcore supergroup D.R.U.G.S., who hit Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Wednesday, March 2. The show starts at 6:30 p.m. and Secrets, Dead American, and Glasslands open. Admission is $28 in advance, $30 at the door. Benjamin Leatherman
Action Bronson and Earl Sweatshirt at Marquee Theatre
Queens native Action Bronson and Chicago’s Earl Sweatshirt are two of the most unique voices in the rap game. On tour in support of their respective recent releases, Only For Dolphins and Sick!, and also known as Mr. Baklava and Sly Tendencies, respectively, they're scheduled to perform at Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue in Tempe, on Thursday, March 3. Supported by The Alchemist and Boldy James, this is a must-see show for fans of indie hip-hop. General admission tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert are $55, and balcony access is $80. Matthew Keever
In 2020, music legend Bob Dylan sold his entire catalog of work to Universal in a record-breaking deal that reportedly cost more than $300 million and exceeded 600 songs. Even that much might feel a bit low when considering the unparalleled impact Dylan has had on pop culture over the past six decades; the Minnesota native rose in the midst of a changing nation in the 1960s and became the unexpected face of a movement. Dylan’s work has informed, inspired, and become part of the culture throughout his career to the extent that some might take him for granted as an American institution. He isn’t showing any signs of slowing down any time soon, though. His most recent album, Rough and Rowdy Ways, came out in 2020 and, after a two-year delay because of the pandemic, he’s resuming his Never Ending Tour. Dylan is scheduled to visit Arizona Federal Theatre, 401 West Washington Street, on Thursday, March 3, for his first Valley performance since 2018. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert start at $49.59. Liam Gaughan
Enjambre at Crescent Ballroom
When Mexican indie rockers Enjambre return to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Thursday, March 3, local fans will hear something a bit different in their sound: lyrics sung entirely in English. The concert will showcase songs from throughout their discography (with several from 2020’s Próximos Prójimos), as well as a few from last year’s Ambrosia EP. The latter is a four-song record featuring the first English-language songs of the band’s 21-year career. Since their formation in 2001, Enjambre have grown a massive fan base with eight full-length albums and tours that have taken them from home base in Mexico (by way of Santa Ana, California) to the United States, Central and South America, and Europe. Their blend of ‘60s psychedelic rock and ‘70s era romance songs from Mexico has attracted Facebook followers and Spotify listeners in the millions. Tickets for their Crescent Ballroom show, which starts at 8 p.m., are $27 to $37. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE...
Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.