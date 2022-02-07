Support Us

Phoenix's independent source of
local news and culture

Things to Do

Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Faye Webster, Drive-By Truckers, and Tyler, The Creator

February 7, 2022 9:52AM

Tyler, The Creator is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, February 8, at Footprint Center.
Tyler, The Creator is scheduled to perform on Tuesday, February 8, at Footprint Center. Luis "Panch" Perez
Memorable concerts are on tap this week at metro Phoenix music venues. Odd Future rapper Tyler, The Creator (who’s known to put on unforgettable performances) tops the list along with local indie act Treasure MammaL (who are known to put on shows involving Ouija boards, spandex, and inflatables).

The annual Coors Light Birds Nest concerts up at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which typically feature huge ragers inside a huge tent, will kick off this week with shows headlined by electronic dance music king Diplo and country-pop superstar Sam Hunt.

Indie bands The Spill Canvas and Sports are also due at local music venues this week and will both offer memorable performances, albeit in a more intimate setting.

Read on for details about each of these gigs or click over to Phoenix New Times online concert listings for more live music happening this week. Keep in mind, though, COVID-19 and its Omicron variant are still prevalent right now and some local venues will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.
click to enlarge Indie folk singer-songwriter Faye Webster. - POONEH GHANA
Indie folk singer-songwriter Faye Webster.
Pooneh Ghana

Faye Webster at Crescent Ballroom

Faye Webster’s fourth studio album, I Know I’m Funny Haha, received rave reviews when it was released last year. The record showcases the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s ability to eschew genres, combining folk, R&B, country, and alt-rock to create something genuinely unique. Her breathy vocals belie her sharp lyrics, making for an especially enjoyable listen. Supported by Kate Bollinger, Webster is scheduled to perform at Crescent Ballroom, 308 West Second Avenue, on Monday, February 7. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are only available through resellers. Matthew Keever

Tyler, The Creator at Footprint Center

It might have taken a minute, but Tyler, The Creator has finally matured into the artist foreshadowed by his early years of raw talent. Before, energy and juvenile charm ruled his raps; now, nuance and emotive brilliance take center stage. People often speak of a millennial sadness, a vague but detectable despondency that seems to burden today’s young in ways that never existed before. Fed on irony, snickering cynicism, and sometimes gross candor, Tyler channels this unease and gives it a voice. It might not always be pleasant, but it’s significant and remarkable to hear. His current tour in support of Call Me If You Get Lost, his critically lauded sixth studio album, comes to Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, February 8. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown open the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $25 to $134. Jonathan Patrick
click to enlarge The members of indie band The Spill Canvas. - PURE NOISE RECORDS
The members of indie band The Spill Canvas.
Pure Noise Records

The Spill Canvas at Pub Rock Live

Since 2002, Nick Thomas has been crafting emotive rock as the frontman of The Spill Canvas. His one-liners earned him accolades with emo kids early in the band’s career, but the South Dakota outfit's sound has since evolved into a more accessible version of alternative rock. Fear not though, Thomas' sharp tongue has endured. On tour in support of Conduit, their first release in almost a decade, The Spill Canvas has scheduled a stop at Pub Rock Live, 8005 East Roosevelt Street in Scottsdale, on Tuesday, February 8. Harbour, Kenzo Cregan, and Let Alone open the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Matthew Keever
click to enlarge EDM producer, label head, superstar, and party czar Diplo. - SHANE LOPEGES
EDM producer, label head, superstar, and party czar Diplo.
Shane Lopeges

Diplo at Coors Light Birds Nest

When talking about cultural icons and trendsetters, Thomas Wesley Pentz should definitely be at the forefront of that list. As the DJ and producer Diplo, he’s toured the world as both a solo artist and as a member of electronic dance music act Major Lazer. Diplo has performed at almost every major music festival in the world, taking his twerk-inducing music and energy to the masses of partygoers who relish the chance to shake their butts and bask in the positivity of his track selections and original compositions. He’s also managed to stay relevant by keeping up to date with every new meme, viral song, and dance music innovation, and sometimes creating a few of his own. Diplo is set to take over the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, on Wednesday, February 9. The party starts at 3 p.m. and he’s scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Country music star Cole Swindell will open. Tickets are $75 to $285. Marco Torres
click to enlarge Drive-By Truckers (from left to right): Brad Morgan, Patterson Hood, Matt Patton, Mike Cooley, and Jay Gonzalez. - ANDY TENNILLE
Drive-By Truckers (from left to right): Brad Morgan, Patterson Hood, Matt Patton, Mike Cooley, and Jay Gonzalez.
Andy Tennille

Drive-By Truckers at The Van Buren

Co-founded by Patterson Hood, the son of David Hood from the highly influential Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Drive-By Truckers have been creating deeply meaningful Southern rock for more than 25 years now, including putting out two full-length records at the beginning of the decade. The Unraveling came out in January 2020 and was filled with songs of political angst, which the Truckers have dealt with quite seriously throughout their career. The New OK, which followed in October 2020, comprised outtakes from The Unraveling recordings and dealt less with politics and more with personal issues (and a cover of a Ramones song). Releasing these two companion albums in a single year allowed fans to see the many sides of the Drive-By Truckers, both in terms of music and lyrics. Their show on Thursday, February 10, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, will have opening support from singer/songwriter Ryley Walker. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $34. David Fletcher
click to enlarge Country pop singer Sam Hunt. - COURTESY OF UMG NASHVILLE
Country pop singer Sam Hunt.
Courtesy of UMG Nashville

Sam Hunt at Coors Light Birds Nest

In 2020, country music superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore effort, Southside, and was scheduled to embark on a summer tour before it was scrapped by the pandemic. Fast forward almost two years later and the Georgia native will finally get the opportunity to showcase his latest tunes to his fanbase in Arizona, including hits like "Kinfolks," "Hard to Forget," and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s.” The 12-track album won critical acclaim, landing atop New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica's "Best Albums of 2020" list. Hunt will perform on Thursday, February 10, inside the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Hunt will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Country-pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson opens and tickets are only available through resellers. Jose D. Duran

Sports at Valley Bar

Touring behind their new album Get A Good Look, which drops this week, Oklahoma psych-R&B band Sports makes its way through Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Thursday, February 10, with opening support from indie bedroom pop artist Wabie. Dubbing themselves a band of wizards here to cast spells on eardrums, Sports makes the kind of dance music that you're going to want to move slowly with, letting your body sway as the vocals send your mind into outer space. The duo has been around for over seven years now and just released their latest track from the new album, "Damn I'm Tired." The new track has all the same elements of the band's past sonic spells, but this time around, the lyrics show signs of maturity and a search for growth. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. David Fletcher
click to enlarge Abe Gil of Treasure Mammal. - MELISSA FOSSUM
Abe Gil of Treasure Mammal.
Melissa Fossum

Treasure Mammal at The Trunk Space

No other musician in Phoenix pours as much blood, sweat, and raw imagination into their live performances as Treasure Mammal’s Abe Gil. The mastermind behind Treasure Mammal puts on delirious spectacles for his live shows. Backed by dancers wearing Mammal’s signature multicolored spandex bodysuits, Gil performs alongside giant inflatable snowmen and Christmas trees. Sometimes he’ll create a Ouija board on the floor of the venue with masking tape and use one of his dancers as a planchette. Put simply, Treasure Mammal is an ironic GIF come to life.


But there’s more to Treasure Mammal than putting on spectacles. Gil’s been writing earworms for years, catchy jams like “Amethyst,” “Dream Catcher,” and “Stevie Wonder to the Bullshit” that pop out of their cassette trappings like some brilliant fusion of ’90s pop and old school video game music. We look forward to seeing what Treasure Mammal will have on tap during their show on Thursday, February 10, at the Trunk Space, 1124 North Third Street. Openers will include locals Lucky Baby Daddy, Yairms, and Playboy Manbaby frontman Robbie Pfeffer performing as Robbie the Rapper. Doors are at 7 p.m. and admission is $8. Ashley Naftule

MadeinTYO at Aura

Malcolm Jamaal Davis, better known as MadeInTYO, is a rising star in the hip-hop world. The Honolulu-born, Atlanta-raised rapper first grabbed the spotlight in 2016 when his debut single "Uber Everywhere" peaked on the Billboard Hot 100 and later went double platinum. Follow-up tracks like "I Want" and "Skateboard P” also became certified hits, as was his 2016 mixtape You Are Forgiven. Davis’ success has only gotten bigger since then, as he was named a member of the XXL Freshman Class in 2017, dropped hit albums in 2018 (Sincerely, Tokyo) and 2020 (Never Forgotten), and collaborated with superstars like ASAP Ferg, 2 Chainz, and Tinashe. Last year, Davis teamed up with UnoTheActivist for his latest mixtape, Yokohama, and the two are currently touring together. They’re scheduled to swing through the Valley on Thursday, February 10, for a gig at Tempe nightclub Aura, 411 South Mill Avenue. Doors are at 7 p.m. and BigBabyGucci opens. General admission is $25. Benjamin Leatherman
KEEP PHOENIX NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Phoenix New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Phoenix, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Benjamin Leatherman is a staff writer at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.
Contact: Benjamin Leatherman

Trending Music

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Phoenix.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Phoenix New Times 2.3.22

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Phoenix New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation