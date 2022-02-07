Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Faye Webster, Drive-By Truckers, and Tyler, The Creator

The annual Coors Light Birds Nest concerts up at the Waste Management Phoenix Open, which typically feature huge ragers inside a huge tent, will kick off this week with shows headlined by electronic dance music king Diplo and country-pop superstar Sam Hunt.
Indie bands The Spill Canvas and Sports are also due at local music venues this week and will both offer memorable performances, albeit in a more intimate setting.
Read on for details about each of these gigs or click over to Phoenix New Times online concert listings for more live music happening this week. Keep in mind, though, COVID-19 and its Omicron variant are still prevalent right now and some local venues will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.
Faye Webster at Crescent Ballroom
Faye Webster’s fourth studio album, I Know I’m Funny Haha, received rave reviews when it was released last year. The record showcases the Atlanta-based singer-songwriter’s ability to eschew genres, combining folk, R&B, country, and alt-rock to create something genuinely unique. Her breathy vocals belie her sharp lyrics, making for an especially enjoyable listen. Supported by Kate Bollinger, Webster is scheduled to perform at Crescent Ballroom, 308 West Second Avenue, on Monday, February 7. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are only available through resellers. Matthew Keever
Tyler, The Creator at Footprint CenterIt might have taken a minute, but Tyler, The Creator has finally matured into the artist foreshadowed by his early years of raw talent. Before, energy and juvenile charm ruled his raps; now, nuance and emotive brilliance take center stage. People often speak of a millennial sadness, a vague but detectable despondency that seems to burden today’s young in ways that never existed before. Fed on irony, snickering cynicism, and sometimes gross candor, Tyler channels this unease and gives it a voice. It might not always be pleasant, but it’s significant and remarkable to hear. His current tour in support of Call Me If You Get Lost, his critically lauded sixth studio album, comes to Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Tuesday, February 8. Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown open the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are $25 to $134. Jonathan Patrick
The Spill Canvas at Pub Rock LiveSince 2002, Nick Thomas has been crafting emotive rock as the frontman of The Spill Canvas. His one-liners earned him accolades with emo kids early in the band’s career, but the South Dakota outfit's sound has since evolved into a more accessible version of alternative rock. Fear not though, Thomas' sharp tongue has endured. On tour in support of Conduit, their first release in almost a decade, The Spill Canvas has scheduled a stop at Pub Rock Live, 8005 East Roosevelt Street in Scottsdale, on Tuesday, February 8. Harbour, Kenzo Cregan, and Let Alone open the show, which starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20. Matthew Keever
Diplo at Coors Light Birds NestWhen talking about cultural icons and trendsetters, Thomas Wesley Pentz should definitely be at the forefront of that list. As the DJ and producer Diplo, he’s toured the world as both a solo artist and as a member of electronic dance music act Major Lazer. Diplo has performed at almost every major music festival in the world, taking his twerk-inducing music and energy to the masses of partygoers who relish the chance to shake their butts and bask in the positivity of his track selections and original compositions. He’s also managed to stay relevant by keeping up to date with every new meme, viral song, and dance music innovation, and sometimes creating a few of his own. Diplo is set to take over the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road, on Wednesday, February 9. The party starts at 3 p.m. and he’s scheduled to perform at 9 p.m. Country music star Cole Swindell will open. Tickets are $75 to $285. Marco Torres
Drive-By Truckers at The Van Buren
Co-founded by Patterson Hood, the son of David Hood from the highly influential Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section, Drive-By Truckers have been creating deeply meaningful Southern rock for more than 25 years now, including putting out two full-length records at the beginning of the decade. The Unraveling came out in January 2020 and was filled with songs of political angst, which the Truckers have dealt with quite seriously throughout their career. The New OK, which followed in October 2020, comprised outtakes from The Unraveling recordings and dealt less with politics and more with personal issues (and a cover of a Ramones song). Releasing these two companion albums in a single year allowed fans to see the many sides of the Drive-By Truckers, both in terms of music and lyrics. Their show on Thursday, February 10, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, will have opening support from singer/songwriter Ryley Walker. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $34. David Fletcher
Sam Hunt at Coors Light Birds Nest
In 2020, country music superstar Sam Hunt released his sophomore effort, Southside, and was scheduled to embark on a summer tour before it was scrapped by the pandemic. Fast forward almost two years later and the Georgia native will finally get the opportunity to showcase his latest tunes to his fanbase in Arizona, including hits like "Kinfolks," "Hard to Forget," and "Breaking Up Was Easy in the '90s.” The 12-track album won critical acclaim, landing atop New York Times music critic Jon Caramanica's "Best Albums of 2020" list. Hunt will perform on Thursday, February 10, inside the Coors Light Birds Nest during the Waste Management Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale, 17020 North Hayden Road. Doors open at 3 p.m. and Hunt will hit the stage at 9 p.m. Country-pop singer-songwriter Russell Dickerson opens and tickets are only available through resellers. Jose D. Duran
Sports at Valley BarTouring behind their new album Get A Good Look, which drops this week, Oklahoma psych-R&B band Sports makes its way through Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Thursday, February 10, with opening support from indie bedroom pop artist Wabie. Dubbing themselves a band of wizards here to cast spells on eardrums, Sports makes the kind of dance music that you're going to want to move slowly with, letting your body sway as the vocals send your mind into outer space. The duo has been around for over seven years now and just released their latest track from the new album, "Damn I'm Tired." The new track has all the same elements of the band's past sonic spells, but this time around, the lyrics show signs of maturity and a search for growth. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $20. David Fletcher
Treasure Mammal at The Trunk Space
No other musician in Phoenix pours as much blood, sweat, and raw imagination into their live performances as Treasure Mammal’s Abe Gil. The mastermind behind Treasure Mammal puts on delirious spectacles for his live shows. Backed by dancers wearing Mammal’s signature multicolored spandex bodysuits, Gil performs alongside giant inflatable snowmen and Christmas trees. Sometimes he’ll create a Ouija board on the floor of the venue with masking tape and use one of his dancers as a planchette. Put simply, Treasure Mammal is an ironic GIF come to life.
But there’s more to Treasure Mammal than putting on spectacles. Gil’s been writing earworms for years, catchy jams like “Amethyst,” “Dream Catcher,” and “Stevie Wonder to the Bullshit” that pop out of their cassette trappings like some brilliant fusion of ’90s pop and old school video game music. We look forward to seeing what Treasure Mammal will have on tap during their show on Thursday, February 10, at the Trunk Space, 1124 North Third Street. Openers will include locals Lucky Baby Daddy, Yairms, and Playboy Manbaby frontman Robbie Pfeffer performing as Robbie the Rapper. Doors are at 7 p.m. and admission is $8. Ashley Naftule