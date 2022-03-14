Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Imagine Dragons, Todrick Hall, Flogging Molly

When it comes to great concerts happening in metro Phoenix this week, you’ve definitely got options — 14 of them, in fact. The live music schedule from Monday, March 14, to Thursday, March 17, is loaded with famous names, best-selling acts, living legends, local icons, and genre-defying artists offering a diversity of sounds.
The week kicks off with an arena show by radio-friendly rock act Imagine Dragons, wraps up with an over-the-top performance by LGBTQ-friendly artist Todrick Hall, and features a multitude of “can’t miss” concerts in between (including gigs by DeVotchKa, K.Flay, Buddy Guy, Judas Priest, Black Violin, Motionless in White). And if you’d like to get an early start to your St. Patrick’s Day revelry, Celtic-punk favorites Flogging Molly are due in town on Tuesday night.
Read on for complete details about each of these shows or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online listings for more live music happening this week. As always, be aware that certain venues are still requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend concerts.
Few — if any — bands in the past few years have had the ascent like Imagine Dragons have had. The Las Vegas natives have been as close to a sure bet on rock radio when it comes to their abundance of hits. If “Radioactive” put them on listeners’ radars, then “Demons” and “I Bet My Life” off the band’s sophomore effort Smoke + Mirrors cemented them as fixtures on many people’s dial. In the midst of a headlining arena tour in support of their fifth studio album, last year’s Mercury — Act 1, the group will bring its explosive live show that’s won them plaudits to Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Monday, March 14, to further prove that they aren’t a one-album wonder. Danish electropop singer-songwriter MØ opens the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets start at $34.50. Daniel Kohn
Cannibal Corpse have managed to make a career out of pissing people off. The mere mention of the band’s name is likely to cause the righteously indignant to clutch pearls and turn into a bubbling mass of frothy phlegm and fury. There’s nothing subtle about the band’s album and song titles: infamous albums such as Butchered at Birth and Tomb of the Mutilated contain songs with names as blunt as “Rancid Amputation,” “Meat Hook Sodomy,” and “Post Mortal Ejaculation.” It’s gruesome stuff — a trend that has continued for nearly three decades, right up to their most recent album, 2017’s Red Before Black. But the secret is that there is some genuinely intricate music being played. Those that believe this stuff to be merely power chords and Cookie Monster vocals are sadly misinformed. Decide for yourself during Cannibal Corpse’s show on Monday, March 14, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street. Revocation, Shadow of Intent, and Whitechapel open the 7 p.m. concert. Tickets are available on thesecondary market. Brett Callwood
DeVotchKa have been viewed as curious outsiders for the bulk of their career because of their unorthodox instrumentation and their deliberate, unlikely melding of disparate styles. Ambitious music scribes have crafted effusive similes invoking terms such as "exotic" and "worldly,” but the long-running ensemble, now in its 25th year of existence, is emblematic of the diverse cultural fusion this country was built upon. Boasting their original lineup of Nick Urata, Tom Hagerman, Jeanie Schroder, and Shawn King (each of whom plays a diverse selection of instruments) will fittingly perform their latest Valley show at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, on Monday, March 14. Tickets for the 7 p.m. concert are $33.50 to $44.50. Dave Herrera
UK-born act Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats are a ’70s throwback band from across the pond that brings to mind genre progenitors like Pentagram and stoner-rock-era Black Sabbath. They don’t offer any trailblazing new sounds, but rather makes a point of mining the best out of late-’60s and early-’70s hard rock, an era when bands were in a never-ending battle to one-up each other’s heaviness. Uncle Acid is able to pluck the best of these experiments and toss them in a cauldron, thickening up their potion until what remains is a sludgy, fuzzy delight. Their latest tour comes to Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue, on Tuesday, March 15, with support from psych-rockers King Buffalo. The show is at 8 p.m. and tickets are $35. David Accomazzo
The folky punk rock of Flogging Molly will come back to Tempe’s Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, on Tuesday, March 15, just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Something works just right with this seven-piece band led by hair metal survivor Dave King. The band's most recent LP, Life Is Good, fits right in with their Pogues-style sound. Whether you're trying to stay on the wagon or the wagon isn't on your radar, alcohol isn't necessary to enjoy songs like "Drunken Lullabies" or "What's Left of the Flag." Just bring yourself and prepare to sweat from jumping up and down and lots of clap-alongs in their repertoire. Austrian ska-punk band Russkaja and alt-country act Vandoliers open the 7 p.m. show. General admission tickets are $45 and balcony access is $75 to $85. Eric Grubbs
Dom Flemons may call Chicago home these days, but the famed folk and neotraditional country artist’s roots in the Valley run deep. His mother’s family goes back several generations in Phoenix, dating back to the 1800s, and Flemons cut his teeth as a performer here. In high school, he’d haunt local record stores and attend folk shows at venues. He bought his first guitar at iconic shop Ziggie’s Music before learning the finer points of the genre at local festivals. After leaving Arizona in the mid-2000s, he’s since gone on to greater fame, forming the Carolina Chocolate Drops, releasing several critically acclaimed albums encompassing a diversity of early American musical styles and genres (ranging from early jazz and blues to country and folk), and been featured on David Holt's PBS show State of Music. Flemons is set to return home this week for a performance at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 15, at the Musical Instrument Museum. Admission is $33.50 to $38.50. Benjamin Leatherman
Alt-pop/hip-hop artist K.Flay has made waves since releasing her first mixtapes at age 19. Influenced by Shirley Manson, Tame Impala, Missy Elliott, and Liz Phair, she fell into music haphazardly while attending Stanford when, in an argument, someone challenged her to write a song. Luckily, that was a decade after her father taught her to play the guitar. She later moved to San Francisco, had a few internet hits, signed with a major label, left, and then independently released 2014’s Life As a Dog. The album cracked Billboard's Top 20 rap albums chart. Her follow-up, 2016’s Crush Me, was released on Imagine Dragons’ frontman Dan Reynolds' label, and 2017’s Every Where is Some Where nabbed two Grammy nominations. Two more releases followed (2019’s Solutions and this year’s Inside Voices/Outside Voices, both featuring K.Flay’s throaty vocals, defiant spirit, breezy rhythms, and textural, gritty vibes, which make the listener feel interconnected with something deeper. She visits The Van Buren, 400 West Van Buren Street, on Wednesday, March 16. Doors are at 7 p.m. and indie rockers Kid Sistr open. Tickets are $25 to $28. Lauren Wise
At age 85 legendary bluesman Buddy Guy remains fierce, determined, and in total command of his instrument, putting forth a tone that cuts through steel like butter while reminding listeners of the power of blues. Like many great blues guitarists, Guy taught himself on a homemade guitar before eventually getting a “proper” instrument. And, like many postwar bluesmen, Guy left his southern home (Lettsworth, Louisiana) for Chicago. There, Guy became part of the influential Chess Records house band, backing Muddy Waters, Howlin’ Wolf, Little Walter, and others. Guy’s aggressive playing style utilizes feedback, distortion, and long solos, yet he is equally adept at providing a light touch and tone as the perfect counterpoint. Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, and Jimmy Page cite him as a major influence. While Guy — and many blues artists — stumbled through the 1970s, his future Rock and Roll Hall of Fame career was revived with Clapton’s help in the late 1980s. Guy is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 16, at Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 North Arizona Avenue. Tickets are $58 to $88. Glenn BurnSilver
Judas Priest has been hitting it hard for more than 50 years. The band of leather-wearing British metal gods helped define the genre in the ’80s with albums like Screaming For Vengeance and British Steel. Though he left the band for a few years back in the ’90s, frontman (and Phoenix resident) Rob Halford’s high-pitched, operatic screams have been a staple of their signature sound since the beginning. Today, they continue to keep the genre alive by continuing to release new albums (their most recent is 2018’s Firepower) and providing killer, headbanging performances. Judas Priest is a force to be reckoned with that cannot be stopped. Their concert on Wednesday, March 16, at Arizona Federal Theatre, 400 West Washington Street, gets going at 7:30 p.m. and Queensrÿche shares the bill. Tickets start at $68.50. Jacob Vaughn
It took nearly 20 years and 11 albums for Sevendust to get the attention of the folks at the Recording Academy, but the alt-metal/hard rock band finally received a Grammy nomination in 2016 for "Thank You." Since then, the quintet has released another two records, most recently 2020's Blood & Stone, which some critics have called their darkest offering to date. Fans can hear the band's heavy riffs and chugging percussion when Sevendust brings their Animosity tour, which is celebrating the 21st anniversary of the album of the same name, to Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue in Tempe, on Wednesday, March 16. Tetrarch and Dead Poet Society open the 7 p.m. show. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $45 for balcony access. Matthew Keever
Violinist Kev Marcus and viola player Wil B. got their start doing hip-hop covers, but after winning at the Apollo in Harlem back in 2005, in front of a notoriously demanding crowd, they knew they were developing a winning formula. Their mix of hip-hop and classical caught the ear of Alicia Keys, who invited them to play alongside her at the Billboard Awards. Marcus and B have also collaborated with Wu-Tang and Linkin Park, all while touring 200 cities a year. Black Violin even had the honor of playing for the first family at President Obama's second inauguration in 2013. In 2015, the duo released Stereotypes, which explores the limits of their musical tools and promoted social consciousness, ‘cause music is so much better when it has a soul. Style and substance, always a winning combination. Black Violin are on their Impossible tour and will return to the Valley on Wednesday, March 16, for a performance at Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street. It starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $40 to $65. Liz Tracy
The Bridge City Sinners’ intoxicating music defies genrefication. Just ask the band’s lead singer Libby Lux. “I agree, we all have a hard time kind of putting a pin in it. Definitely, we’ve had fun listening to the different ideas other people have. My favorite right now is ‘y’allternative.’ As Lux mentioned, the music the Portland, Oregon-based band creates isn’t easily classifiable and that is surely part of its appeal, an appeal which has apparently grown large enough to have sent the eerie folk-punk act, which releases albums, including 2021’s Unholy Hymns, on its own Flail Records label, to the attention of the most vaunted tabulator of music popularity. Fans the Valley are expected to converge upon The Nile Theater, 105 West Main Street in Mesa, on Wednesday, March 16, for their The Goddamn Gallows, Vic Ruggiero, and Lauren Napier. The gig starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 in advance and $23 at the door. Jesse Sendejas Jr.
Motionless in White has spent the last decade and a half blending a goth aesthetic with an affinity for metalcore. Since their eponymous debut album, the Pennsylvania outfit has worked tirelessly to appeal to the kind of fans who would have been Nine Inch Nails and Marilyn Manson fans in the ‘90s. Reception has been mixed, with many reviewers writing off the group as a watered-down version of their predecessors; but with more than 1.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify, clearly there are plenty of people interested in hearing the band’s take on industrial rock. They’re currently on the Trinity of Terror tour along with glam metal act Black Veil Brides and metalcore band Ice Nine Kills. All three bands will invade Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street, on Thursday, March 17. Gates open at 4:30 p.m. and hard rock singer-songwriter Lilith Czar opens. Tickets are only available through resellers. Matthew Keever
Todrick Hall might be best known as an American Idol alumnus, or Taylor Swift's best friend, co-executive producer, and star of Swift's "You Need To Calm Down" music video. But he's also a dancer, choreographer, actor, costume designer, YouTube star, and singer with a career of his own; he's created his own music and videos for years now, including mashups of popular artists, like Swift and Beyonce. He starred in Broadway's Kinky Boots and in 2016, he self-released Straight Outta Oz, "a visual concept album that borrows imagery from The Wizard of Oz," according to the scribes at our sister publication Dallas Observer. Hall is currently touring in support of 2021’s Femuline, which celebrates his gay pride and the embracing of both his feminine and masculine sides. If it’s anything like his previous performances, expect ab entertaining and colorful production showcasing Hall’s many talents when he brings the tour to The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Thursday, March 17. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $30 to $129. Paige Skinner
