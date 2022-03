Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Bon Iver, The Districts, Lars Frederiksen

click to enlarge Fans get to decide what Baroness will play at the Rebel Lounge this week. Dana Distortion

Baroness at The Rebel Lounge



click to enlarge Indie rock band The Districts. Ebru Yildiz

The Districts at Valley Bar

Lars Frederiksen at Pub Rock Live

click to enlarge The members of Hombres G (from left): Dani Mezquita, Javi Molina,David Summers, and Rafa Gutiérrez. 5gig/CC BY-SA 2.0/Wikimedia Commons

Hombres G at The Van Buren

click to enlarge Brother Ali is coming to downtown Phoenix in late March. Brandon Marshall

Brother Ali at Crescent Ballroom



click to enlarge Famed country/Americana singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell. Joseph Llanes

Rodney Crowell at Musical Instrument Museum

Bon Iver at Mesa Amphitheatre

Schäffer the Darklord at Last Exit Live

March’s concert offerings are wrapping up with a four-night stretch that will include performances at metro Phoenix venues by a mix of music legends and indie favorites.The former includes country/Americana singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell, Rancid frontman Lars Frederiksen, and influential Latin rockers Hombres G. When it comes to the latter, indie folksters Bon Iver, metal act Baroness, and indie rock band The Districts also have gigs scheduled in the Valley this week.What other notable artists are coming to town from Monday, March 28, to Thursday, March 31? Read on for more (or head over to online concert listings other live music happening around town).Savannah, Georgia, rock quartet Baroness have weathered much in recent years, including a near-fatal bus crash in 2012 and a series of lineup changes. They’ve survived such drama and continue to perform, record, and tour, spreading their take on modern metal that drips with distorted, melodic textures and patented harmonies. Baroness aren’t exactly a metal band in the strictest sense; they aren’t much given to wailing and chugging. But their music can still knock you down if it catches you on your heels. It’s been a spell since Baroness has dropped any releases (their most recent LP, the critically beloved, came out in 2019) but reportedly have enough new songs to fill three albums. Their current tour will only feature previous songs, though, as fans in each city Baroness visits will cast votes online for the 10 songs they want to hear during the show. If you’re curious about what will be on the setlist when the band hits the Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School Road, on Monday, March 28, the gig is at 8 p.m. Tickets are $60.Philadelphia indie-rock outfit The Districts — who are set to take the stage at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Tuesday, March 29 — expanded their sonic horizons on their latest album,. Guitarist and singer Rob Grote drew inspiration from the band's near-miss when it was scheduled to play a Paris show in 2015 and the neighboring venue (the legendary Bataclan theater) suffered a terrorist attack . But he also spent time in the Washington woods ruminating on life and dropping acid with a 70-something Vietnam veteran who kept tripping videos in stock. The Districts' Valley Bar show starts at 8 p.m. and Vanillaroma and Francis of Delirium open. Tickets are $18.Lars Frederiksen’s place in punk rock history is secure. Best known as a guitarist and co-vocalist with Rancid, he’s also been a member of The Old Firm Casuals, Oxley's Midnight Runners, and his namesake band Lars Frederiksen and the Bastards. (His contributions to punk don’t end there, as Frederiksen’s also produced albums for Dropkick Murphys, Anti-Heroes, The Forgotten, Agnostic Front, The Business, and Swingin Utters.) After more than three decades of being involved with numerous bands, he’s finally putting out his first official solo project: a six-song EP. Released last fall on Pirates Press Records, it features a mix of originals (“God and Guns,” “Skunx,” and “Army of Zombies”) and covers (including his version of “Tomorrow Girls” by UK Subs). Frederiksen’s scheduled to swing through Scottsdale’s Pub Rock Live, 8005 East Roosevelt Street, on his latest tour. The show starts at 7 p.m. with opening sets by DJ Cris Powerhouse and comedian Joe Sib. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door.Since forming in Madrid, Spain, back in 1983, Hombres G has become one of the seminal rock bands to emerge from(the motherland) over the past four decades. Many of the 15 albums spanning their near-40-year career are widely considered to be among the most influential in the genre of Latin rock, never mind in Spain, and Hombres G are widely accepted as one of the groups that helped pave the way for future generations. The four musicians in the lineup may have, but still have the same '80s youthful vibe that helped them break into the rock-pop scene. Don’t be surprised if fans go crazy at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street, on Tuesday, March 29, when Hombres G perform "Devuélveme a Mi Chica," their most successful hit single. Their concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $49.50 to $69.50.Brother Ali commands the stage like a political figure, only one who's less concerned with appearance and more concerned with the impact of his speech. In the sometimes nihilistic rap world, Ali has remained a lyricist with purpose, whether it's political, social, or personal. Ali has a remarkable presence that is composed and venerable yet friendly and approachable. He's humble but still utterly confident and self-assured, which reflects in his powerfully uplifting lyrics. His delivery is almost like a pastor's sermon: fiery, impassioned, and with a soulful voice that hangs on his most important words, but amazingly, he rarely sounds preachy or condescending. His passion for hip-hop is palpable. And that's really what Brother Ali seems to want — to enliven people, to make them question themselves, but still allow them to love themselves, to perpetually push into spaces of uncertainty and gray area, because that's where life really occurs. His current tour comes to Crescent Ballroom on Wednesday, March 30, with Mally and DJ Last Word providing support. Doors are at 7 p.m. and tickets are $20 to $79.Living legend and prolific singer-songwriter Rodney Crowell will bring his often-introspective poetic country tunes to the Valley for a show at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, on Wednesday, March 30, in support of his most recent record,. Released last year, the 10-song effort has been described as one of Crowell’s “most personal albums” and he looks inward and into the void, grappling with such lovelorn experiences, loss, human failings, and his own mortality. The show starts at 7 p.m. The MIM has already sold out of tickets, but fans can find some available on the secondary market It’s hard to believe, but it’s been 15 years since Justin Vernon, the pride of Eau Claire, Wisconsin, released his seminal debut album as Bon Iver,. The iconic folk album, shrouded in log cabin lore and recorded in the dead of winter, introduced the world to Vernon’s tender and at times haunting falsetto, as well as his beautiful soundscapes, which have developed into synth-laden, glitchy, experimental electronica, as heard on his 2016 release. Later this month, Vernon will kick off his latest tour at Mesa Amphitheatre, 263 North Center Street, on Wednesday, March 30. Expect to hear songs from his most recent album, 2019’s, as well as tunes from Bon Iver’s 2011 self-titled album, as the tour is celebrating its 10-year anniversary and upcoming rerelease. R&B/soul musician Dijon opens the 6:30 p.m. concert. Tickets are $65 to $85.If you prefer your geek rap served up with a heaping helping of raunch, then Schäffer the Darklord’s Valley performance this week should be on your radar. The Iowa-born artist checks off all the nerdy rapper requisites (including clever wordplay and riffs onand video games) his material is a bit darker and racier than that of contemporaries like MC Frontalot. As one music scribe put it, Schäffer’s tracks have featured “goofy juvenilia, absurd sexual content, nerdy grammatical breakdowns, and introspective lyrical detours.” He also riffed on the horror genre and similarly macabre subject matter. It’s all in good fun, though, as evidenced by his animated and over-the-top stage presence. Experience it for yourself on Thursday, March 31, at Last Exit Live, 717 South Central. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and Lex the Lexicon Artist and Super Smack will open. Tickets are $12.