Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Trippie Redd, Eagles, Betty Who

August Burns Red
Monday, February 27
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeAugust Burns Red fans, rejoice. The long-running metalcore act not only turns 20 years old in 2023, but they’re also on the cusp of releasing their 10th studio album, Death Below. As frontman Jake Luhrs told Rock Sound recently, the 12-song release, which drops in late March, is a “more mature” kind of record, which befits their status as metalcore elder statesmen. August Burns Red began life in 2003 when lead guitarist JB Brubaker, rhythm guitarist Brent Rambler, and drummer Matt Greiner were all students at the same Pennsylvania high school. A few years (and a lineup change or two) later, their groundbreaking sophomore record, 2007’s Messengers, propelled the band to mainstream success and a spot on the Billboard 200. More hit releases followed, including 2013’s Rescue & Restore and 2015’s Found in Far Away Places, each featuring an emphasis on melodic instrumentation. Death Below is in a similar vein and continues the band’s penchant for positive and vaguely religious lyrics (they’ve been lumped in with Christian rock bands over the years, despite Luhrs and other members eschewing the label). Hear their newest material when they hit the Marquee on Monday. With The Devil Wears Prada & Bleed From Within; 7:30 p.m., $29.50-$50 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Betty Who
Tuesday, February 28
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetThe torch of dance-pop burns brightly in the hands of Australian singer/multi-instrumentalist Betty Who. Trained in cello and music theory from an early age, Who (born Jessica Anne Newham) is also an accomplished pianist and guitarist. An alto with a commanding voice, her repertoire is full of dance club bangers. She's just as influenced by ’80s synth music and ’90s dance-pop as she is by the maximalist production style of Max Martin. There are two wolves inside Betty Who: one of them is Britney Spears and the other is Ace of Base. She first made an impression with her high-energy debut single, "Somebody Loves You," and her cover of Donna Lewis's "I Love You Always Forever" off her second album, The Valley landed Who on the Australian and the U.S. charts. Her latest record, Big!, came out last year and continues her evolution as a songwriter. The beats are still ready for the dance floor and the vibes are still euphoric but her ballads have added weight now, filled with longing. With Shea Coulee; 8 p.m., $30 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Eagles
Wednesday, March 1
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson Street A few things in life are inevitable: death, taxes, and Eagles tours. The legendary rock band’s latest jaunt visits the Valley this week and features original members Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy B. Schmit together with country singer Vince Gill and Glenn Frey's son Deacon. The Eagles' current lineup put out its first release in October 2020 — Live from the Forum MMXVIII — their third live album in more than 50 years of existence. The band's only studio recording without Glenn Frey is a cover of Dan Fogelberg's "Part of the Plan." Expect to hear all of your favorite Eagles tunes, including the inescapable “Hotel California,” which is constitutionally mandated to be played on classic rock radio every hour. 8 p.m., $124-$444 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
The Spill Canvas
Wednesday, March 1
The Underground, 105 West Main StreetSince 2002, Nick Thomas has been crafting emotive rock as the frontman of The Spill Canvas. His one-liners earned him accolades with emo kids early in the band’s career, but the South Dakota outfit's sound has since evolved into a more accessible version of alternative rock. Fear not though, Thomas' sharp tongue has endured. Still touring in support of Conduit, their most recent release, The Spill Canvas will take over The Underground at Mesa’s Nile Theatre for a solo gig. 7 p.m., $25 via simpletix.com. Ashley Naftule
Trippie Redd
Thursday, March 2
Mullett Arena, 411 South Packard Drive, TempeBack in January, trap star Trippie Redd’s dropped his latest release, Mansion Musik, a 25-track project produced by Chief Keef that boasts an enormous amount of features, including such names as Kodak Black, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, DaBaby, Ski Mask The Slump God, Lil Durk, Rich the Kid, and the late Juice WRLD. It may have gotten a mixed reaction from critics, but Trippie Redd probably won’t be sweating the haters too much. The 23-year-old rapper’s first few mixtapes and albums (including 2019’s A Love Letter to You 4, 2020’s Pegasus, and 2021’s Trip at Knight) each rocketed to the top of the Billboard charts. As one of the most prominent artists to emerge during the SoundCloud rapper trend of the late 2010s, he’s accumulated a wealth of fans with his lovesick ballads, emo wails, and the sheer candor of his lyrics, not to mention a big bankroll (he reportedly inked a $30 million deal last year with label 10K Projects). 7 p.m., $69-$99 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman