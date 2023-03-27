Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: Weyes Blood, Billy Idol, Harry Mack

More specifically, country music queen Reba McEntire and rock/punk legend Billy Idol are due at Valley concert spots this week, as are the metalheads of Alter Bridge and hard-drinking hard rockers of "red dirt metal" act Texas Hippie Coalition.
What other notable artists are coming to town from Monday, March 27, to Thursday, March 30? Read on for more — or head over to Phoenix New Times’ concert listings for other live music happening around town.
Harry Mack
Monday, March 27
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIn a different age, a rapper busting freestyles on The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a laughing stock at best, a poseur, and a sellout at worst. But nobody’s making money in music anymore, so if you have to go on Ellen and spit freestyles based on suggestions from a daytime talk show audience, you do what you gotta do. Harry Mack is no stranger to rap hustling with zero shame: the freestyle star made his name off of doing his Guerilla Bars videos on YouTube. Give Mack a suggestion like a xylophone and he’ll fire off a tongue-twisting rap off the top of his dome. Mack’s mastery of improvised rap has placed him in the orbit of huge rap artists like Kendrick Lamar and Joey Bada$$. Mack’s live performances are a live-wire, no-net environment where he takes suggestions from the crowd and spins them into hard-hitting original raps. You could even ask him to rap about his experience rapping on Ellen’s show if you wanna get really meta with it. 8:30 p.m., $47 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Weyes Blood
Tuesday, March 28
The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren StreetIt’s always the stray sheep that sing better spirituals than the ones that stay with the flock. Raised in a born-again household, Weyes Blood’s Natalie Laura Mering drifted away from dogma to pursue a life of music, becoming a familiar face on the underground noise scene before starting Weyes Blood. The music Mering makes might be “profane” but it has a sacred glow to it. Her music gestures and struggles toward transcendence with a sincerity and force that most Christian rock/pop musicians couldn’t muster in their most devout dreams. Building off on the cinematic majesty of 2019’s Titanic Rising, 2022’s And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow finds Mering deepening her exploration of chamber pop sounds. Strings and orchestral flourishes ring out alongside washes of strange electronic music and samples of bird songs. As beautiful as these songs are, there are sharp barbs and thorns in them, which should come as no surprise considering Mering has frequently cited noise mavericks Wolf Eyes as a formative influence. With Vagabon; 8 p.m., $24-$27.60 via livenation.com. Ashley Naftule
Alter Bridge
Wednesday, March 29
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, TempeLongtime fans of the WWE know Alter Bridge as the band behind “Metalingus,” the hard-charging theme song of wrestling superstar Edge. Rock fans, on the other hand, know them as essentially Creed without Scott Stapp. Formed in 2003 after guitarists (and former Creed members) Mark Tremonti, Scott Phillips, and Brian Marshall teamed up and tapped vocalist Myles Kennedy (formerly of The Mayfield Four) as frontman, Alter Bridge mines the same sort of guitar-heavy melodic metal anthems as their previous band. Their first two albums — 2004's One Day Remains and 2007's Blackbird — both went gold and produced tracks that have gotten plenty of radio airplay, including "Open Your Eyes" and “Rise Today.” Alter Bridge’s latest record, Pawns & Kings, came out last year and has earned decent reviews from publications like Kerrang! and Metal Hammer. They’re currently touring in support of the album alongside Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH. 7:30 p.m., $45-$65 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
Texas Hippie Coalition
Wednesday, March 29
Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, ScottsdaleThere's no doubt that THC is all about making you feel good. It causes you to laugh, feel nostalgic, and forget all your worries, whether we’re talking about tetrahydrocannabinol (the active ingredient in cannabis) or Texas Hippie Coalition, the metal band known for party-hardy anthems and an affinity for what lead vocalist Big Dad Ritch calls “Waylon whiskey and Willie weed.” Founded in 2004, Texas Hippie Coalition plays what they call “red dirt metal,” a blend of Southern rock, stoner rock, and heavy metal with lyrics paying tribute to some of their favorite vices. The band — rounded out by guitarists Cord Pool and Nevada Romo, bassist Larado Romo, and drummer Joey Mandigo — is about creating the ultimate soundtrack for your house party, making them the perfect fit for a celebration like Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale. Packed with searing blues riffs, bold singalong choruses, catchy verses, larger-than-life bass, and chunky guitar, THC’s music will definitely rev things up during the event. 8:30 p.m., $29-$150 via azbikeweek.com. Lauren Wise
Reba McEntire
Thursday, March 30
Footprint Center, 201 East Jefferson StreetWhile Reba McEntire may not have achieved the cultural icon status that Dolly Parton has enjoyed in recent years, the red-haired country music queen is still very much an influence and legend in her own right. Her accomplishments over the past four decades are numerous, including notching more than two dozen different No. 1 hits on Billboard’s country charts, selling millions of records (10 of her albums have gone platinum), winning four Grammy Awards, and starring in a hit TV show (the homespun sitcom Reba). And McEntire’s done it all with a certain poise, grace, and strength, all while sticking to her roots musically and not indulging in the sort of pop contrivances that have dominated country music in recent decades. She’s also influenced any number of female recording artists (including the likes of Miranda Lambert, Faith Hill, and Carrie Underwood) and even has a comic book coming out later this year recounting her life’s story, from her early days competing as a rodeo barrel racer to her rise to superstardom. With Terri Clark and The Isaacs; 6:30 p.m., $44.75-$224.75 via ticketmaster.com. Benjamin Leatherman
Billy Idol
Thursday, March 30
Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld, 16601 North Pima Road, ScottsdaleGiven Billy Idol’s status as an ‘80s icon, his wide-reaching fandom as a rock and punk legend, and heavy airplay during MTV’s early years, don’t be surprised if an enormous crowd of boomers and Gen Xers turn out for his concert at Arizona Bike Week at WestWorld of Scottsdale. The good news is that unlike his last Valley gig, which was a sellout, there are plenty of tickets available. And while Idol is getting up there in age, recently turning 67, he won’t be taking it easy anytime soon. He released his newest EP, The Cage, last fall, got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in January, and his Bike Week performance serves as a kickoff to his latest nationwide tour. Idol will be joined by longtime guitarist and collaborator Steve Stevens, as well as bassist Stephen McGrath, drummer Erik Eldenius, and rhythm guitarist Billy Morrison. As is the norm for any legacy artist, expect to hear Idol performing all of his biggest hits — including “Rebel Yell,” "Dancing With Myself," "Cradle of Love," and "Eyes Without A Face" — as well as singles and selections from both The Cage and 2021’s The Roadside EP. 8:30 p.m., $58-$150 via azbikeweek.com. Benjamin Leatherman