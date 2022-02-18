Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Mayday Parade, The Black Moods, BoDeans

Mayday Parade are scheduled to perform on Friday, February 18, at The Van Buren.Jordan Knight
Looking for a great concert to check out this weekend? You needn’t look any further, as we’ve pulled together a list of the most notable shows happening around metro Phoenix from Friday, February 18, to Monday, February 20.
The selection features options from across an array of genres (from old-school country and R&B to dance-pop, emo and old-fashioned rock ‘n’ roll). There also will be plenty of DJs in the mix, including “superhouse” duo Andhim, champion turntablist JFB and the locals of Re:Sound Music.
Read on for details and more information or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online music listings for more events happening over the next 72 hours. It also goes without saying that COVID-19 and its ultra-contagious Omicron variant are still prevalent and some local venues will require proof of vaccination or a recent negative test result to attend.
Andhim at Walter Where?House
German-born DJ duo Andhim displays a humility not often seen in the electronic dance music world. Full of grace and gratitude, Simon Haehnel and Tobias Müller create house music that's made "to uplift." They’ve referred to it as “superhouse,” and although it's not new to the underground scene, it's been their bread and butter over the past decade, dropping tracks at venues worldwide. This weekend, Haehnel and Müller will bring their sounds to Walter Where?House, 702 N. 21st Ave., for a headlining set on Friday, February 18. Comfort Clo opens the evening at 9 p.m. Tickets are $22. Britt Chester
Mayday Parade comes to downtown Phoenix this weekend.
Jordan Knight
Mayday Parade at The Van Buren
Pop-punk/emo band Mayday Parade has survived a lot longer than many other rock acts that debuted in 2005. After seven studio albums, multiple tours and a lineup change behind the mic (co-frontman Jason Lancaster parted ways with the band in 2007), they’re still around. It’s a fact that’s not lost on frontman Derek Sanders, who commented on Mayday Parade’s longevity in a recent interview with American Songwriter. “It’s crazy that we’re still able to do it,” he says. “We’re just grateful that we’ve been able to make it this long and continue to keep moving forward. Obviously, it won’t last forever, so we’re just trying to appreciate it and make the most of it while we can.” Resiliency is a theme present throughout their most recent release, What It Means to Fall Apart, which also explores issues of mental health, living through the pandemic and the halcyon memories of the band’s early years. Mayday Parade is currently touring in support of the release, as well as the 11th anniversary of their 2011 self-titled album, and will stop at The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St., on Friday, February 18. Real Friends and Magnolia Park open the 7 p.m. gig. Admission is $30 to $35. Benjamin Leatherman
JFB at Trill
JFB knows his way around a pair of turntables. The English DJ can manipulate a mixer and record decks with aplomb, juggling beats and unleashing a symphony of scratching, cutting and chirping that gets bodies moving on the dance floor. Mixing genres like hip-hop, dubstep, trap, breakbeats and drum ‘n’ bass, JFB has parlayed his skills into great success, including winning last year’s DMC World Championships. If you’d like to see his turntable for yourself, he’s set to scratch up a storm on Friday, February 18, at local hip-hop shop Trill, 1817 E. Indian School Road. The needle drops at 5 p.m. and admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman
OK, so you kind of screwed up. You totally forgot to get a gift or card for your S.O. on V-Day, despite hearts and flowers being available on practically every street corner. And now it’s time for damage control. Besides working on your apology, consider picking up tickets to the annual Valentines Super Love Jam tour, which swings through Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson St., on Friday, February 18. If your better half is into old-school R&B, funk and disco, they’ll definitely enjoy the chance to see such renowned acts and artists as the S.O.S. Band, Evelyn Champagne King, The Jets, The Manhattans featuring Gerald Alston and Deniece Williams. And if you’re lucky, y’all will have a great time, allowing you the chance to get out of the doghouse and back into their good graces. The love starts at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are $32.50 to $49.50. Benjamin Leatherman
Oak Ridge Boys at Celebrity Theatre
The Oak Ridge Boys took their name from a Tennessee town best known for the Manhattan Project. What started as a gospel quartet evolved into a Grammy-winning sensation that rode the pop culture wave of southern accents that briefly dominated the terrestrial radio waves in the 1970s. But no matter how many goofy cracks can be made about the Oak Ridge Boys, ultimately they're a band that recorded with Johnny Cash, and counted The Eagles, Alabama and Charlie Daniels as peers. They've produced a catalog worth a listen, including such country classics as "Ozark Mountain Jubilee," "Come On In," "I Guess It Never Hurts To Hurt Sometimes," "Bobbie Sue" and (of course) "Elvira.” Expect to hear these songs performed when the Oak Ridge Boys play Celebrity Theatre, 440 N. 32nd St., on Friday, February 18. The concert starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $52 to $92. Becky Bartkowski
They may not have invented Americana music or even redefined it, but BoDeans were responsible for one of the genre's rare mainstream hits, courtesy of the driving anthem called "Closer to Free,” first released in 1993. Thrust into the top 10 after being tapped as the theme song for the television show Party of Five, they spawned several respectably selling albums, a tour with U2 and a "Best New Band" designation from Rolling Stone. When BoDeans regrouped in 2004 after an eight-year hiatus, it marked the resurgence of a great American rock 'n' roll band, one that's always proudly borne the soul, spirit and essence of the nation's heartland. And the seven albums that they’ve released since then — including 2012’s American Made, 2015’s I Can't Stop and 2017’s Thirteen — have all come to define BoDeans' dynamic: riveting vocals, an assertive yet seductive delivery and an innate passion that elevates each song to searing proportions. Catch them in concert during a two-night stint at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 E. Mayo Blvd., on Friday, February 18, and Saturday, February 19. Performances are at 7 and 9 p.m. and tickets are $44.50 to $54.50 for each show. Lee Zimmerman
Re:Sound Music & Friends: Days into Nights at From The Rooftop
Michael Hooker lives and breathes house music, especially tracks of a deep, melodic and evocative nature. Said subgenres fill the mixes the British-born DJ and producer posts online and are featured in the albums released on his label Re:Sound Music. This weekend, Hooker and several local DJs will return to the rooftop bar of the Cambria Hotel, 222 E. Portland St., on Saturday, February 19, for an evening of euphoric and melodious electronic sounds during the monthly Days into Nights. Comfort Clo and Brando will serve up a special “B2B” session and other artists scheduled to spin include Yahra, Nicholas William and Simone Glad, who recently released a track on Re:Sound Music. The affair starts at 6 p.m. and goes on until midnight. Admission starts at $15. Benjamin Leatherman
The Black Moods are headlining Talking Stick Resort & Casino on February 19.
Jim Louvau
The Black Moods at Talking Stick Resort
Local rock trio The Black Moods just don't stop. Even with their upcoming third album, Into the Night, in the can, they're currently in California working on even more recordings. But they'll be back home in time for their big show on Saturday, February 19, at Talking Stick Resort, 9800 E. Talking Stick Way in Scottsdale. The band says the setlist isn't quite firmed up for the 8 p.m. show, but Josh Kennedy, Jordan Hoffman, and Chico Diaz will undoubtedly play hits from their 2020 album, Sunshine, plus some of the singles off the new album, like "She Gets Out." Those who were lucky enough to snag VIP access will get to see a sneak peek of the video for the next single, "Saturday Night," which will be available on YouTube on Friday, February 25. Tickets are $25 to $50. Jennifer Goldberg
Electronic dance music DJ/producer Sander van Doorn.
Get In PR
Sander van Doorn at Shady Park
Known for his meticulous approach to trance and progressive house, Dutch-born DJ and producer Sander van Doorn's set on Saturday, February 19, at Shady Park, 26 E. University Drive in Tempe, will get folks moving inside the establishment. Around the globe, van Doorn is already a respected DJ who's been cranking out electro-club bangers since the early 2000s. These days, he’s still producing and releasing music (last year saw him put out tracks like “What You Want” and “Manoeuvres,” as well as collaborations with Armin van Buuren) and performing at clubs and festivals around the world. Expect to hear his latest stuff when van Doorn comes to the Valley this weekend. Brett Ortiz, Ghost Effect and Tyler Kahn will open the evening starting at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. Chris Gray
Deathgrind band Cattle Decapitation was formed in San Diego in 1996 with a mission to crank out haunting and momentous metal songs about animal rights and the human impact on the environment. The band's singer, Travis Ryan, has been praised for his incredible vocal range, moving between guttural growls and high-pitched shrieks seamlessly and with the rawest of emotion. In 2019, Cattle Decapitation recorded their magnum opus with Death Atlas. The album was praised by fans and critics alike, hailing it as the band's strongest to date and placing it on many "Best Metal Albums" lists for the year. The band pulls into The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St. in Mesa, on Sunday, February 20, with a wicked lineup that includes Pennsylvania deathcore band The Last Ten Seconds of Life, New York metal band Extinction A.D. and Dallas-based death metal band Creeping Death. The show is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. David Fletcher
Koo Koo Kanga Roo are two guys named Neil and Bryan (first names only, please), who together are the epitome of the "love-'em-or-hate-'em" kind of music act. Hailing from Minneapolis, Neil and Bryan first began fusing their twisted hip-hop and dance music with kindergarten memories about four years ago. Since then, they've done major tours with the likes of Reel Big Fish and have garnered an audience that ranges in age from 4 to 24. With these guys, it's just iPods and costumes as they lead crowds in singalongs concerning the best sounding letters in the alphabet and the joys of eating sandwiches without the crusts. Kind of like a really demented and even more nerdy version of They Might Be Giants, Koo Koo Kanga Roo want everything to be as dance-minded and lighthearted as possible. They’re scheduled to perform an afternoon show at the Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., at 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 20. Tickets are $16 to $23. Darryl Smyers
