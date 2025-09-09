Here are Phoenix's biggest fall 2025 music festivals

And it’s not just rockfests, as multiple genres will be showcased. EDM ragers and traditional Latin celebrations. Indie and hip-hop blowouts. Jazz, blues and soul showcases.
Many annual staples of the Valley’s scene are returning for 2025, from enormous multi-day spectacles like Dreamy Draw and Goldrush to more intimate experiences like the Coronado neighborhood’s WayneFest.
Don’t just take our word for it. Here are the biggest fall 2025 music festivals in Phoenix.
Goldrush: The Return to the West
Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 13, 6 p.m.
Rawhide Western Town, 5700 W. North Loop Road, ChandlerThis wildly popular western-themed EDM festival is saddling up for a return to Rawhide, its original stomping ground, for the first time since 2021 (hence the subtitle). What else is in store for Goldrush 2025? Hot beats. Face-melting bass. Epic crowds. And, no exaggeration, Arizona’s biggest DJ lineup of the year. Excision, Major Lazer, Crankdat, Dillon Francis and Destructo are all set to hit the decks. Illenium will also drop a b2b alongside Zeds Dead. Wilkinson and Eliminate will drop drum ‘n’ bass fury. Benny Benassi will crank electro-house bangers. Showtek drops a hardstyle set. In other words, two days of nonstop dance music bliss are on tap. Headbang accordingly. General admission tickets, which are close to selling out, start at $138. GA+ and VIP packages are $192.03 and up.
Within These Walls 2025
Saturday, Sept. 20, noon
The Nile Theater, 105 W. Main St., MesaHeads up, hardcore kids and metal fiends. The Nile’s annual blitz of mosh-ready music crashes back into the pit this September. Within These Walls, an all-ages rager that’s been a staple of the Mesa venue since 2010, takes over the Nile’s main room and the basement-level Underground space with more than a dozen bands. Hardcore heroes Bane, metalcore crushers Twitching Tongues and Bleeding Through, chaotic punk wreckers The Warriors and gritty post-hardcore act The Beautiful Ones top the bill. Bring earplugs and your finest black band tee to this 11-hour marathon of heavy and hard-hitting sounds. Advance tickets start at $74.54.
Space Cadet Fest 2025
Saturday, Sept. 27, 5 p.m.
Walter Studios, 747 W. Roosevelt St.Fans of indie and punk sounds, strap in. Space Cadet Fest lands at Walter Studios later this month, injecting goofy, galaxy-sized fun into the downtown Phoenix venue. The brainchild of Playboy Manbaby’s Robbie Pfeffer, the all-ages extravaganza is imbued with his usual gleeful weirdness and a cosmic flair. The fest’s 2023 debut featured spacescape backdrops, oddball costumes and day-glo chaos. This year, expect the same out-of-this-world absurdity across three stages, with 17 local and touring bands set to perform, including The Red Pears, Diva Bleach, Suzi True and Treasure MammaL. Advance tickets are $37.20.
Harold's Corral 90th Anniversary Celebration
Friday, Oct. 3 and Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral, 6895 E. Cave Creek RoadHarold’s is a goldurn live music treasure in the Valley. Opened in 1935 as the Corral Bar, the sprawling sawdust joint turns 90 this year and has served up twangy tunes to generations of locals. Expect the same on a grander scale during this two-night celebration. The first event promoted under the new Moonlit Nites brand by Arizona concert company Relentless Beats, the festival-like event features country artists Rodney Atkins, Kianna Martinez and Josh Roy on Oct. 3. Florida Georgia Line singer Brian Kelley performs on Oct. 4 with support from Austin Burke and Laura Walsh. GA tickets are $37 and up, while VIP admission is $99 and up.
Mariachi & Folklorico Festival
Saturday, Oct. 4, 7 p.m.
Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave.This annual event, presented by local nonprofit C.A.L.L.E. de AZ and the Chandler Center for the Arts, has been a Valley cultural staple for more than 25 years. It’s a celebration of vibrant mariachi music and traditional folkloric dancing in honor of National Hispanic Heritage Month. Grammy-winning vocalist Aida Cuevas, best known as the “Queen of Ranchera Music,” will headline and perform alongside the swirling and graceful dancers of Ballet Folklórico Quetzalli-AZ. Tickets are $60 to $80. A $100 per person VIP package includes access to a private reception and exclusive tequila tasting.
Sound Bites Music & Food Festival
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2 p.m.
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, GilbertFor fans of tasty riffs and savory eats, Sound Bites Music & Food Festival dishes up the best of both worlds. A heaping helping of crowd-pleasing rock ‘n’ roll will be served by ‘90s alt-radio favorites Cracker and Valley legends Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers. Country singer-songwriter Shelby Stone and New York classic rockers Southbound will also perform. Over a dozen local vendors will be on-site to keep the crowd well-fed between sets. General admission is $30.74, VIP cabanas are $922.23, and kids are free.
Phoenix Pride 2025
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 19, noon
Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School RoadPhoenix Pride is more than a defiant rainbow-vibrant parade rolling through midtown. The two-day celebration of the Valley’s LGBTQ+ community also delivers a weekend packed with larger-than-life performances. Drag artists light up the Community Spotlight stage. DJs fuel the Dance Pavilion with high-energy beats. Meanwhile, the main stage offers nothing but star power with concerts by big names. This year, rapper Snow Tha Product unleashes her rapid-fire bilingual flow headlining Saturday with New Orleans bounce queen Big Freedia. On Sunday, Broadway and YouTube star Todrick Hall, disco diva Debby Holiday and DJ Jamie J. Sanchez keep the party going. Single-day tickets are $34.02 and up, and two-day tickets are $55.15 and up.
Body Language 2025
Friday, Oct. 24 and Saturday, Oct. 25, 8 p.m.
Eastlake Park, 1549 E. Jefferson St.After canceling last year’s festival, Body Language is returning this fall with some changes. The weekend-long event is moving to a new spot (Eastlake Park and the area beneath the adjacent 16th Street overpass) with a smaller-than-usual roster of DJs and producers. It will still offer a mix of techno, house and underground sounds from EDM heavyweights like Gorgon City, Noizu, Amal Nemer and Kream with a b2b performance from Tchami and AC Slater also set to go down. Tickets are $81.64 to $172.47 each night or $154.32 to $352.12 for the weekend.
Dreamy Draw Music Festival
Friday, Nov. 7, 3 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 8, 1 p.m.
Scottsdale Civic Center, 7380 E. Second St.New sounds, bigger spaces. Same immersive, arty vibes. That’s the story of 2025’s Dreamy Draw Music Festival, which will stretch beyond Scottsdale Civic Center and include nearby venues while ditching its country-heavy focus from its first two years for a lineup built around indie artists. The two-day, four-stage fest is anchored by folksters The Lumineers, indie rockers Vampire Weekend, retro-soul outfit Thee Sacred Souls and singer-songwriter Father John Misty. Dreamy Draw is also scaling up its footprint, adding Scottsdale Stadium (where the main stage will be located) with a walkable path lined with artists and vendors to connect the two venues. GA tickets are $103.87 to $124.66 and $155.84 for the weekend.
Arizona Jazz Festival
Friday, Nov. 7 to Sunday, Nov. 9, TBA
West Valley Events Complex, 10020 N. Ball Park Blvd., Glendale After its spring edition was sidelined by unforeseen circumstances, Arizona Jazz Festival’s promoters will bounce back this fall with a stacked roster of jazz, funk, soul, and R&B stars set to perform. The three-day bill includes Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Al Green, ‘90s favorite Babyface, R&B act Dru Hill, onetime Gap Band vocalist Charlie Wilson, “American Idol” champ Ruben Studdard, soul/gospel legend Stephanie Mills and Phoenix’s CeCe Peniston. Three-day general admission tickets start at $285 and premium reserved seating and tables are $885 to $1,485.
Obsidian 2025
Friday, Nov. 7 and Saturday, Nov. 8, 7 p.m.
Eastlake Park, 1549 E. Jefferson St. In an era when cutthroat rivalries sometimes define local EDM, this year’s Obsidian flips the script with a team-up between promoters. The annual Techno Snobs event is being co-produced by Arizona concert company Relentless Beats, but it keeps its underground vibe. Like with past Obsidians, the event occurs underneath the 16th Street overpass near Eastlake Park (the same location as Body Language) with a focus on techno artists who haven’t yet played the Valley. This year, that includes Deborah De Luca, Alignment, Callush and Oguz. Also on the bill: rave veteran JSTJR, speed-house dynamo Panteros666, Trym and locals Nicko Angelo and Blake England doing a b2b set. Single-day tickets are $71.34 to $168.25 and two-day tickets are $118.80 to $314.82.
Party in the Park
Saturday, Nov. 8, noon
Gilbert Regional Park, 3005 E. Queen Creek Road, GilbertWhen it comes to party-rocking, nobody does it like Pitbull. It’s helped the multiplatinum rapper sell zillions of records, pack arenas and will keep the enegy high at the inaugural Party in the Park in October. He’s set to headline the new festival, which is being put on by California-based promoter Activated Events. Backing up “Mr. Worldwide” is a stacked roster of rap stars like Shaggy, Baby Bash, Ginuwine, MIMS and Ying Yang Twins. General Admission tickets are $125, VIP passes are $225 and a tequila-tasting add-on is $35.50.
WayneFest
Saturday, Nov. 8, noon
Coronado Park, 1717 N. 12th St. WayneFest ain’t your ordinary festival. The four-hour music and arts event in Phoenix’s Coronado neighborhood is more cozy than corporate and big on heart. Organizers say it “feels like you're at a show in your best friend's backyard.” The lineup is all local. And festivalgoers are encouraged to bring unused musical instruments to be donated to a Phoenix public school music program. This year’s WayneFest features sets by Chrome Rhino, The Hourglass Cats and Bad Cactus Brass Band. Live art sessions and a new mini skate park are also planned. Tickets are $22.05 for adults and $10 for kids.
BelicoFest
Saturday, Nov. 8 and Sunday, Nov. 9, 2 p.m.
Wild Horse Pass Festival Grounds, 19593 S. 48th St., Chandler. Heard of Belico music? For the uninitiated, it’s a popular subgenre of regional Mexican music, often laced with references to drug cartels. Similar in some respects to narcocorridos, or drug ballads, belico music has become a cultural phenomenon throughout Mexico and the Southwest. Hence, the 2024 debut of BelicoFest at Wild Horse Pass featured stars like Junior H and Oscar Maydon. This year’s version includes Xavi, Neton Vega, Clave Especial, Gerardo Ortiz, Grupo Marca Registrada and others. General admission is $152.59 each day or $279.89 for a two-day pass.
Better Together 2025
Saturday, Nov. 22 and Sunday, Nov. 23, 2 p.m.
Steele Indian School Park, 300 E. Indian School Road After staging its inaugural Better Together at Rawhide Event Center last year, Relentless Beats the two-day EDM wonderland is headed to Steele Indian School Park in midtown Phoenix. Not much else has changed for 2025, though. Beat-lovers can still dive into a pre-Thanksgiving feast of house and techno all weekend with hordes of vendors and art installations. This year’s lineup hasn’t dropped yet, but it is likely to include a mix of dance music heavy-hitters. Two-day tickets are $182.41 for GA, $434.47 for VIP and $1,107.98 for platinum admission.
Decadence Arizona 2025: The Portal of I11usions
Tuesday, Dec. 30 and Wednesday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m.
Phoenix Raceway, 7602 Jimmie Johnson Drive, Avondale Decadence Arizona is equal parts music festival and the Valley’s biggest New Year’s Eve blowout. A full-throttle rager over two evenings with multiple stages, a silent disco, roaming performers and lasers galore, Decadence brings in high-profile electronic dance music DJs, producers and artists from multiple genres. The 2025 edition, subtitled The Portal of I11usions, stars bass fiends like UK duo Chase & Status, Zedd and Subtronics, as well as tech-house king Fisher, industrial powerhouse Sara Landry, and an NYE midnight countdown set by GRiZ and dozens of others. Two-night tickets are $349.99 and up.