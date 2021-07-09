Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Deadbeats Arizona, A.J. Croce, Gyptian

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

If you’re up for an interesting concert or nightlife experience over the next few nights, this weekend affords you the chance to see shows by hip-hop act The Stakes, singer-songwriter Jim Croce, and dancehall star Gyptian. There’s also a pair of giant-sized dance parties.

Details about each of these shows and music events can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Lord Kash, ZeeDubb, and the other members of The Stakes. The Stakes' Facebook

The Stakes Friday, July 9

The Nash, 110 East Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, 602-795-0464

Over the last seven years, The Stakes have released four well-received albums (including 2020’s Now or Never), performed hundreds of shows (including gigs at such festivals as ALMF and Bisbee’s Sidepony Express), and opened for acts like The Roots. They’ve even been through a few lineup changes (although the core of the band has always included emcees Lord Kash and ZeeDubb, pianist Ben Scolaro, and drummer Kevin Phillips). Admission is $29 to $39. Benjamin Leatherman

Audio Bend 2021 Saturday, July 10

The Revelry, 1065 North Dobson Road, Mesa, 602-612-3020

Concerts featuring big-name touring bands might be months away, but superstar DJs have been visiting the Valley and spinning up beats for crowds of thousands at electronic dance music events. This weekend, it’s DJ Qbert’s turn as the renowned mixmaster will headline Audio Bend 2021 on Saturday, July 10, at The Revelry. Widely considered one of the top turntablists in the world, Qbert’s accomplishments in the DJ world are quite legendary. He’s an ace at scratching, mixing, and beat-juggling who won three straight DMC World Championships, formed the influential Invisibl Skratch Piklz DJ crew with Mix Master Mike, and helped redefine turntable culture in the early ‘90s.

Other DJs scheduled to perform at Audio Bend include Oregon-based EDM artists Jvckfrost and Broox, as well as locals like Akshen, DJ Phox, Roil, Elluna, BB Galli, Tempest, and CHKLZ. The event will also feature video games, turntablism workshops, vendors, and art displays. Start time is 7 p.m. and the party goes on until 2 a.m. Tickets are $20. Benjamin Leatherman

Deadbeats Arizona 2021 Saturday, July 10

Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road, Chandler, 480-502-5600

Genreless music formed by heart-stopping beat drops and deep bass repetitions is the name of the game for electronic music group Zeds Dead. Since their most recent album, Northern Lights, came out in 2016, the duo has been bringing electrifying dance anthems to the masses. This weekend, they’ll do it at Deadbeats Arizona, an electronic dance music event at Rawhide Event Center on Saturday, July 10. Subtronics, Rusko, Dirt Monkey, Lick, Level Up, and Chiief are on the lineup for a night of gritty harmonies in the desert. Event hours are from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. General admission tickets cost $60 and the VIP access is $125 and includes express entry, a commemorative lanyard, access to a special viewing deck, and more. This is an 18-and-over event. Megan Marples

Singer-songwriter A.J. Croce. Sebastian Smith

A.J. Croce Sunday, July 11

Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, 480-478-6000



He has a name. And it’s A.J. Croce. The 48-year-old son of late, legendary folk artist Jim Croce will perform for the first time at the MIM this weekend. His newest release, By Request, came out in February. Like his 2019 album, Just Like Medicine, channeled ‘60s soul in the vein of Stax Records, Croce’s latest effort also takes its cues in the past, specifically drawing from his favorite songs, artists, and singalongs with friends around a piano (with him on the ebonies and ivories). Expect to hear material from both albums (particularly the latter) during Croce’s set at 7 p.m. on Sunday night. Tickets are $33.50 to $44.50. Bob Ruggiero

Gyptian



Saturday, July 10

Afri-Soul Marketplace, 1145 East Washington Street, #100, 623-760-4854