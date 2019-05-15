The 13 best record stores in metro Phoenix

Selling records in the age of digital streaming, when even the practice of buying entire albums digitally has decreased, is not as easy a job as it used to be. The chain music stores of the past are long gone, and CD sales fluctuate annually, yet the demand for vinyl records continues to increase each year. Thankfully, here in the Valley, there are plenty of independent record shops where record collectors can shop for new and used records as well as record equipment.
Of course, every record shop is different and has its own particular audience in mind. Some shops specialize in high-quality, audiophile releases in particular genres, whereas other shops tend to focus on stocking newer and current releases. Figuring out which record shop carries the records you like can be a time-consuming task, so we’ve put together a list of the best record shops across metro Phoenix.
Asylum Records2990 N. Alma School Road, #5, Chandler
480-964-6301
For all things heavy metal and rock and roll, Asylum Records is one of the best shops of its kind in the East Valley. The shop has survived multiple moves over the years; it started in Tempe, moved to downtown Mesa, and finally landed in its current space in Chandler. While the walls of the shop are lined with stacks of Funko Pop dolls, which might be a turn-off, collectors will be reassured by the great selection of used vinyl records, CDs, and cassettes.
While known for its selection of metal and rock records, Asylum Records also stocks some pop, hip-hop, comedy, and country records. It also has perhaps the best-stocked cassette display for rock and metal artists.
Candy & Records9402 N. Central Ave., Suite 8A, Phoenix
602-312-4805 This north Central Phoenix spot has a host of new and vintage vinyl records, but that’s not all you’ll find there. There are plenty of CDs, T-shirts, memorabilia and turntables, both new and used. As far as the candy part goes, the name doesn’t lie. You can find vintage sweets there, too. The venue also hosts events, from record swaps to live music shows. They are also among the destinations to hit on Record Store Day.
Deadwax Records14175 W. Indian School Road, Suite D1, Phoenix
602-456-1333Father John Misty, Ghostface Killah and Neil Diamond are among the new and used vinyl treasures at this westside home for wax. The list of genres they carry is broad, so there really can be something for everyone. CDs are in the mix, too, along with cassette tapes. The shop keeps a running $10 list if you're looking for more inexpensive ways to grow your music collection.
Currently, the store is buying vinyl from the 1960s and after, CDs and cassettes all in good condition and no water damage. Right now, the service of getting a collection assessed is only open to Arizona residents.
Desert Grooves393 W. Warner Rd., Ste. 117, Chandler
If you have records to sell, this store is ready to help you out. If your collection is too big or there’s another reason you can’t bring it in, the folks at Desert Grooves will go mobile and come by for an assessment of your goods. They’ll visit your vinyl at locations around metro Phoenix. If you need some support with an out-of-state record collection, let them know, and they may be able to help out with that, too.
You can also buy records at their shop. They boast a “diverse and curated collection of vintage vinyl and new releases.
The Ghost of Eastside Records45 W. Southern Ave., Tempe
480-829-3741
Having survived multiple moves, closures, and rebirths in over three decades of service to the Valley, Ghost of Eastside Records is a no-fluff record shop that sells music in all genres and formats, but specializes in vinyl. Located in the Danelle Plaza on the southwest corner of Southern and Mill avenues and across the street from Zia Records’ Tempe location, Ghost of Eastside is certainly a go-to shop for rare and hard-to-find records.
Owner Michael Pawlicki has been selling records in the Valley for over three decades. His knowledge of the music history of Tempe and Phoenix, and of music in general, is expansive. If you ever have a question about the history of the music scene in metro Phoenix, Pawlicki either has the answer or can point you in the right direction.
While the shop excels in its collection of used punk records, its jazz, country, reggae, and rock selection is equally varied and ripe for spending hours of digging. There’s always some interesting tunes playing in the background to get you ready for browsing.
Ghost of Eastside also features displays from Stinkweeds, King of the Monster Records, Ash Avenue Comics, and many other shops. If you’re looking for affordable, used music equipment, Pawlicki works with local electricians and tinkerers to fix and sell used turntables, cassette decks, receivers, and speakers.
Grace Records2200 E. Williams Field Road, #112, Gilbert
480-534-0681
Aside from Zia Records’ locations in Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler, independent record shops don’t exist in large numbers in the East Valley. Located at the SanTan Village shopping center in Gilbert, Grace Records is an oasis in the record store desert.
It opened in December 2017 with a focus on making collecting records affordable. The shop displays thousands of cheap used albums, with entire sections in multiple genres marked at $3 per record, making it easy for anyone to start building a collection. Grace also stocks new releases and reissues in vinyl, as well as a few used CDs. The shop sells record equipment, including speakers and turntables, in a range of quality levels and price points.
Listening stations are set up around the store, so you can check the audio quality of any record before you buy it. It’s perhaps not the best store for those looking for a large selection of new music, but Grace is definitely a great place to spend time digging through oldies.
Grand Avenue Records1504 NW Grand Avenue
602-730-2991
Nestled between Bikini Lounge and Trans Am Cafe, right next to the former home of The Trunk Space, is the go-to shop near the downtown Phoenix area now that Revolver Records is gone. Opened in 2016 by DJ and producer Konstadinos “Cocoe” Tsimahidis, it’s a shop for casual record collectors and DJs alike.
Grand Avenue Records primarily carries vinyl records with a great selection of hip-hop, jazz, electronic, soul, indie rock, and international releases. Of course, a record shop run by a DJ wouldn’t be complete if it didn’t have a great selection of singles, and the shop’s stock of 12” singles and 45s of hip-hop and electronic releases is always freshly rotated. They also carry an assortment of goods and merchandise such as record-cleaning products and recycled tote bags.
The ‘In’ Groove3300 N. 24th St.
602-957-2453This east Phoenix record shop is a massive shrine to vinyl records that sells just about everything you need to fully enjoy the record-listening experience. While not specializing in any one particular area, The ‘In’ Groove is one of the best all-around record shops, with a great selection of new and used vinyl, CDs and cassettes.
Each display of new and used vinyl is meticulously organized with genres clearly labeled and dividers in place to help quickly browse for popular artists. Dollar bins of used vinyl are found throughout the store for those who wish to do more digging. While shopping for used vinyl in the dollar bin can be a gamble in terms of quality, The ‘In’ Groove cleans and, when necessary, flattens all of the other used records before they’re placed out on the floor.
The record shop stocks both new and used record equipment for both those who are looking to put together a beginner system and those looking for audiophile receivers and turntables. Cleaning supplies and record storage products are available, such as protective inner and outer sleeves. The ‘In’ Groove also buys records for anyone looking to part with their collection.
Stinkweeds12 W. Camelback Road
602-248-9461
For more than 30 years, Stinkweeds has served the Valley’s music needs as a record shop. Located on the southwest corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road, it’s where you can go to find the latest music.
Stocked with hundreds of new CDs, vinyl, and cassettes, Stinkweeds always has the latest releases from record labels large and small. It’s also one of the few shops to have sections in its vinyl, CD, and cassette stock specifically dedicated to musicians and bands from Arizona. When it comes to figuring out what new music to buy, Stinkweeds rotates its multiple listening stations with fresh releases.
The shop can often feel cramped thanks to a narrow aisle that may have you getting shoulder-to-shoulder with other music collectors. Additionally, certain genres aren’t as well-stocked. Still, used vinyl is always in great condition, and the shop also carries a decent selection of periodicals and music-related books. It’s one of the few places in the Valley where you can find the 33 1/3 Series, in which each issue focuses on a single album.
Tracks in Wax4741 N. Central Ave.
602-274-2660Sandwiched between a couple of stores on a nondescript strip mall on Central Avenue just south of Camelback Road, this iconic record store is one of the premier places in metro Phoenix to shop for used vinyl. Nearly every inch of wall space in this iconic record store is covered in used vinyl ranging in price and quality.
Tracks in Wax has been in operation since 1982 and has long been one of the best shops for buying and selling used vinyl in the Valley. The shop stocks a large collection of used vinyl in various genres, including hard-to-find comedy, soundtrack, and international records. Rare vinyl is always in constant supply, and simply walking through the store and admiring the singles and EPs push-pinned to the walls is a joy in itself.
A large and often unnoticed piece of their stock is the vast collection of used 45s and singles. While Tracks in Wax’s stock of used vinyl is vast, quality can often be an issue, so make sure you give the record a spin on the listening station before making a purchase.
Uncle Aldo's Attic6016 E. McKellips Road, Mesa
480-218-1415Uncle Aldo’s Attic isn’t purely a record store, as it also offers an array of secondhand treasures and collectibles ranging from 8-bit Nintendo games to comic books and copies of ’80s kids magazine Dynamite. That said, most of the floor space at this quirky east Mesa shop is taken up by bin after blessed bin of records. Like any good vinyl emporium worth its weight in 45 RPM adapters, a majority of the records are arranged in alphabetical order by artist. (They also have sections for specific genres and “hard-to-find” titles.) Uncle Aldo’s also stocks both CDs and cassettes, just in case you prefer to listen to your music on tape or disc.
Vinyl Record Dude7223 E. Shea Blvd., Scottsdale
480-626-2436 Nick Boor is the 'dude' here, and recently, he swapped his original spot for bigger digs. Still in Scottsdale, the store can now be found near the intersection of 72nd St. and Shea Blvd. There are plenty of new and used offerings to search through to find musical treasures, and regarding the latter, the shop has a warehouse with hundreds of thousands of records to replenish that stock. In addition to records, they've got collectibles, turntables, posters, speakers, t-shirts, and more. If you are trying to rid yourself of a collection, the Vinyl Record Dude also buys used records and says that "no collection is too big for them to evaluate."
Zia Records Tempe3201 S. Mill Ave., Tempe
480-829-1967 The independent music store chain has six locations throughout Arizona, with five of them here in the Valley and one in Tucson. But while Zia’s Tempe store on Mill Avenue isn’t its largest outpost, its location in a part of Tempe rich with musical history makes it somewhat of an unofficial headquarters.
Zia Record Exchange is now in its 45th year and undoubtedly has the largest selection of new and used vinyl anywhere in the Valley. The ease in browsing through the rows of neatly organized and legibly labeled vinyl makes Zia one of the most buyer-friendly record shops in the state. Plus, their sell and trade program makes updating your record collection a breeze. Along with vinyl, Zia also stocks a large selection of CDs, though the cassette tape selection is still slim. If you’re into comics, movies, video games, or collectibles, a large chunk of floor space is dedicated to non-music items.
Zia’s Tempe location, along with Ghost of Eastside Records on the opposite corner, makes the intersection of Southern and Mill avenues a one-stop shop for all your record-collecting needs.
Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on May 15, 2019, and has been updated.