Best Phoenix Concerts This Weekend: Bad Bunny Night, Nicole Moudaber, and More

The final weekend of June features a variety of concerts around metro Phoenix, each with its own particular style and audience. If you’re into finely crafted old-timey music, homegrown multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons will be at the MIM. Punk fans will want to head to the TV Tragedy gig at Yucca Tap Room on Friday. And the electronic dance music will likely flock to Tempe’s Sunbar to hear DJs like Nicole Moudaber and Morgan Page holding it down.

The choice is yours. Details about each of these shows (plus a few others) can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley, hit up our online concert listings.

DJ/producer Morgan Page. Relentless Beats

Morgan Page Friday, June 25

Sunbar Tempe, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe, 480-687-8409

It's something of a necessity for every DJ/producer working the global EDM circuit to have a specialty or a signature sound if they hope to ever make it. For L.A. club king Morgan Page, his particular spin (pun intended) on dance music involves posh house soundscapes accentuated by dreamy vocals of the female persuasion.

Look no further than albums like 2013’s In the Air or 2015’s DC to Light, both of which are filled with his effervescent big room production work backed with the flowing voices of such singers as Shelley Harland and Angela McCluskey. Ditto for Page’s most recent track, “Like I Do” (a collaboration with fellow DJ/producer Steve James) which features the vocal talents of Brooke Tomlinson. You’re likely to hear it during Page’s set on Friday at Sunbar in Tempe, which starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25. Benjamin Leatherman

Legendary composer John Williams helped score the soundtrack to your childhood. TashTish/CC BY 3.0/Wikimedia

Candlelight: Film Scores Featuring John Williams and More Friday, June 25

Chateau Luxe Event Venue, 1175 East Lone Cactus Drive, 623-266-8747

A memorable movie deserves an equally epic soundtrack, which notable composers like John Williams, Ramin Djawadi, and Michael Giacchino have created for multiple films throughout their respective careers. Some of their more beloved works for the silver screen will be showcased during the latest edition of the Candlelight concert series this weekend, at the Chateau Luxe Event Venue. Entitled “Candlelight: Film Scores Featuring John Williams and More,” it will feature an ensemble of local classical musicians performing such songs and selections as Giacchino’s theme from Up, “Por Una Cabeza” from Scent of a Woman, the love theme from The Godfather, and a medley of movie music by John Williams. The performance is at 9 p.m. on Friday and tickets are $55. Benjamin Leatherman



Renowned techno artist Nicole Moudaber, Otkidach

Nicole Moudaber Saturday, June 26

Sunbar, 24 West Fifth Street, Tempe, 480-687-8409

On Saturday night, Mood Records label head and “queen of techno” Nicole Moudaber will grace her loyal subjects with the brazen beats she has become known for on the dance floor at downtown Tempe’s Sunbar. The DJ recently released a two-track EP, The Volume, via her imprint, featuring vocals from Miami nightlife personality Alan T. Start time is 9 p.m. and tickets are $25 via Relentless Beats. Olivia McAuley

Multi-instrumentalist Dom Flemons. Smithsonian Folkways

Dom Flemons Saturday, June 26

Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard, Phoenix, 480-478-6000

Former Phoenix resident Dom Flemons – a singer-songwriter who performs a mix of old-timey music, neotraditional country, folk, and Piedmont blues – returns to the Valley this weekend for a show at the MIM. It's a fitting venue, given all the instruments he’ll utilize during the gig. Flemmons tells Phoenix New Times he’ll be playing two different guitars and a pair of banjos, as well as playing the bones, bone castanets, and quills. His setlist will be comprised of songs from two of his critically lauded albums, Prospect Hill and Black Cowboys, as well as "a few other traditional songs I've picked up in my travels.” Flemons will also share tales of the people and inspirations behind each song.

“I’ll be showcasing a little bit about how my travels have informed my music and what the music can tell about the depth and breadth of American musical culture,” he says. “I'll be jumping from style to style and telling anecdotes of why I learned each song, or about the people who taught me some of the music because some of what I play is associated with people who are no longer with us and I've made it a point to tell a little bit of their story when they no longer can.” The show starts at 7 p.m. and tickets are $33.50-$38.50. Benjamin Leatherman

Club '90s Bad Bunny Night Saturday, June 26

The Van Buren, 401 W. Van Buren St., Phoenix, 480-659-1641

Puerto Rican reggaeton/Latin trap artist Bad Bunny won’t be anywhere near The Van Buren on Saturday night, but he’ll still have a presence at the downtown Phoenix venue. The DJs behind Club ‘90s dance nights will be pumping his tunes over the sound system along with tracks by other reggaeton, throwback hip-hop, and Latin dance artists during the Bad Bunny Night. Music from J Balvin, Selena, Usher, Karol G, Cardi B, and others will be played throughout the night and there will be a photo booth and themed pins being given away to the first 200 people. It starts at 9 p.m. Admission is $12 in advance, $15 on the day of the event. Benjamin Leatherman



TV Tragedy CD Release Show Friday, June 25

Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue, Tempe, 480-967-4777

Lake Havasu City isn’t what you’d call a hotbed of punk rock or rock bands in general, a fact acknowledged by TV Tragedy on its Facebook page. (They described the sleepy tourist destination along the Arizona side of the Colorado River as “a town that really didn't have much of a music scene.”) The band, which formed in 2013, formed a scene of their own, playing gigs out of a D.I.Y. space called The Sound Factory, building a following, and releasing a half-dozen albums. Their latest is The Fall, a 15-song effort that dropped this month and is filled with three-chord riffs, politically oriented lyrics, and plenty of attitude. (In other words, good ol’ fashioned punk fucking rock.) TV Tragedy is scheduled to headline a release show for the album on Friday. The Linecutters, Birth of Monsters, and Squared will open the gig, which starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman