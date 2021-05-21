Billie Eilish Is Coming to Gila River Arena in Glendale in 2022

- Local
The list of blockbuster concerts coming to the Valley next spring just got another big addition: Grammy-winner Billie Eilish. The superstar pop singer-songwriter announced she’s bringing her Happier Than Ever the World Tour to Gila River Arena in Glendale on Saturday, April 2, 2022.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at noon on Friday, May 28, via Ticketmaster.
Those interested in getting a jump on buying tickets for the show can register for the Verified Fan Presale access until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 23. You’ll then receive a follow-up email with further instructions.
Eilish’s tour, which kicks off in February in New Orleans and includes stops in North America and Europe, is in support of her upcoming sophomore album, Happier Than Ever, the follow-up to her smash 2019 debut, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The album is set to be released on July 30.
