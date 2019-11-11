 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
The rumors are true: The Black Crowes are reuniting and will play in Phoenix next year.
The rumors are true: The Black Crowes are reuniting and will play in Phoenix next year.
Claude-Étienne Armingaudvia Wikipedia

It's True: The Black Crowes Are Coming to Phoenix

Jason Keil | November 11, 2019 | 8:57am
AA

The rumors are true.

The Black Crowes are reuniting and will be hitting the road in 2020, with a stop in Phoenix on Saturday, September 12, at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Hints of the reunion of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have been floating around the internet for several weeks now, as the band prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker. They will play the record in its entirety during the show, along with a selection of their greatest hits.

Related Stories

In a statement, Chris Robinson said, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll and The Black Crowes!"

Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

If you're looking to get a seat for the show, today (Monday, November 11) is the day. Tickets and VIP packages are available on Live Nation's website. If you can't make the Phoenix date, the tour stops in San Diego and Los Angeles before coming to an end. For more information, visit the band's Instagram page.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >