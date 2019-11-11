It's True: The Black Crowes Are Coming to Phoenix

The rumors are true: The Black Crowes are reuniting and will play in Phoenix next year.

The Black Crowes are reuniting and will be hitting the road in 2020, with a stop in Phoenix on Saturday, September 12, at Ak-Chin Pavilion.

Hints of the reunion of brothers Chris and Rich Robinson have been floating around the internet for several weeks now, as the band prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their quintuple platinum debut album Shake Your Money Maker. They will play the record in its entirety during the show, along with a selection of their greatest hits.

The Black Crowes are coming to Phoenix. Josh Cheuse

In a statement, Chris Robinson said, "I'm thrilled & blessed to be playing with my brother celebrating the music we've made & bringing our lives together full circle. Long live Rock n' Roll and The Black Crowes!"

Rich Robinson adds, "First and foremost, I'm really happy to have my brother back in my life. To be able to play music again together and celebrate the first record we made as kids, is a gift. To have these songs stand up after 30 years is something I could've never fathomed."

If you're looking to get a seat for the show, today (Monday, November 11) is the day. Tickets and VIP packages are available on Live Nation's website. If you can't make the Phoenix date, the tour stops in San Diego and Los Angeles before coming to an end. For more information, visit the band's Instagram page.