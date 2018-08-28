Blazing Forward: The Evolution of Wiz Khalifa and Rae Sremmurd

Wiz Khalifa has come a long way from “Black and Yellow.” We all remember hearing the song on the radio on the way to school, back when the talented young rapper put the “Pittsburgh Sound” out into the world. But Wiz isn’t the same young buck — he’s gone through many changes since 2010.

For one, he’s a father now. In his own video series DayToday, he’s seen spending time with his son Sebastian, even performing on stage with him. On his track “Rolling Papers 2,” off the album of the same name, he raps about fatherhood and how it motivates him. Success and fame pressure him to the point that he’s considering packing up and going back to where he came from, but his hunger for that same success keeps him going. “It’s a gift and the curse when everybody knows your name,” he says. “How do you make a million dollars and still stay the same?”

True to that, Wiz has made some some physical transformations as well. Thanks to his workout routine and passion for mixed martial arts, he’s no longer lanky and slim. Notorious for his love of weed, he also now owns his own strain of marijuana, Khalifa Kush, and even released a song, “KK,” to commemorate it: “I got my own weed, sucka, so I ain’t gotta hit yours.”