Blues Guitarist Jonny Lang is a Prodigy With an Old Soul

Veteran American blues guitarist-vocalist Jonny Lang never goes into the making of an album with preconceived notions about what type of album he wants to produce. He would rather let the band, process, and vibes lead him down whatever path feels right.

This laid-back style, while not for everyone, has served Lang well for the past three-plus decades as a wily blues veteran who plays with an old soul that begets his 37 years. Lang, a native of Fargo, North Dakota, began making records at the precocious age of 14, meaning that been making some of this generation’s most serious blues music for three-fourths of his life.

“I figured out for me, if I try to control the process consciously, have my hands on every little microscopic thing, it just doesn’t work out for me,” Lang acknowledges. “I guess I just ride those little moments of inspiration and just try to tie them all together, and let it just happen. So, having a band you are friends with and you can play with and make great music is a part of that.”