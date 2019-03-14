The Black Keys Have A Modest (Mouse) Proposal: See Us in Phoenix This Fall

Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys. He and bandmate Patrick Carney return to Phoenix this fall.

Everyone's favorite rip-roarin', blues-rockin' revivalist duo from Akron, Ohio, are coming back to Phoenix, and they're bringing with them a very Modest opener.

The Black Keys have announced their 31-date Let's Rock Tour will ride on into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, November 16. This follows the release last week of their single "Lo/Hi," their first new music in five years. A new album, following up on 2014's Turn Blue, is expected to drop soon as well.

Joining the Keys on tour are another legendary rock band, Modest Mouse. Sure, make your jokes about how they sold out after Good News From People Who Love Bad News — you'll still see this show just on the off chance that Isaac Brock and co. will play something from The Lonesome Crowded West. "Doin' the Cockroach," maybe? How about "Convenient Parking?" We can see you salivating already.