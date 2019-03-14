The Black Keys Have A Modest (Mouse) Proposal: See Us in Phoenix This Fall

Everyone's favorite rip-roarin', blues-rockin' revivalist duo from Akron, Ohio, are coming back to Phoenix, and they're bringing with them a very Modest opener.
The Black Keys have announced their 31-date Let's Rock Tour will ride on into Talking Stick Resort Arena on Saturday, November 16. This follows the release last week of their single "Lo/Hi," their first new music in five years. A new album, following up on 2014's Turn Blue, is expected to drop soon as well.
Joining the Keys on tour are another legendary rock band, Modest Mouse. Sure, make your jokes about how they sold out after Good News From People Who Love Bad News — you'll still see this show just on the off chance that Isaac Brock and co. will play something from The Lonesome Crowded West. "Doin' the Cockroach," maybe? How about "Convenient Parking?" We can see you salivating already.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Finally, since this is an arena show and you can't play an arena without at least two supporting acts, Shannon & The Clams, a band on Keys guitarist Dan Auerbach's Easy Eye Sound label, will also open. Their fifth studio album, Onion, came out in February.
Tickets for the tour go up on The Black Keys' website on Friday, March 22, at 10 a.m. local time. Find all upcoming dates below.
The Black Keys: "Let's Rock" Tour
September 21 — Las Vegas NV — Life Is Beautiful
September 23 — Denver CO — Pepsi Center
September 24 — Kansas City MO — Sprint Center
September 25 — St. Louis MO — Enterprise Center
September 27 — Chicago IL — United Center
September 28 — Minneapolis MN — Target Center
September 30 — Cleveland OH — Quicken Loans Arena
October 1 — Nashville TN — Bridgestone Arena
October 2 — Columbus OH — Nationwide Arena
October 4 — Milwaukee WI — Fiserv Forum
October 5 — Detroit MI — Little Caesars Arena
October 7 — Pittsburgh PA — PPG Paints Arena
October 8 — Grand Rapids MI — Van Andel Arena
October 9 — Toronto ON — Scotiabank Arena
October 11 — Boston MA — TD Garden
October 12 — Washington DC — The Anthem
October 14 — Philadelphia PA — Wells Fargo Arena
October 15 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center
November 5 — Sunrise FL — BB&T Center
November 6 — Orlando FL — Amway Center
November 8 — Raleigh NC — PNC Arena
November 9 — Atlanta GA — State Farm Arena
November 12 — Houston TX — Toyota Center
November 13 — Austin TX — Frank Erwin Center
November 14 — Fort Worth TX — Dickies Arena
November 16 — Phoenix AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena
November 17 — San Diego CA — Pechanga Arena
November 19 — Los Angeles CA — The Forum
November 20 — San Francisco CA — TBA
November 22 — Portland OR — Moda Center
November 23 — Tacoma WA — Tacoma Dome
November 24 — Vancouver BC — Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
The Black Keys: "Let's Rock" Tour. With Modest Mouse and Shannon & The Clams. Saturday, November 16, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, March 22, at theblackkeys.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!