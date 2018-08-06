Bob Dylan Rolls Into Phoenix This Fall

Yessiree, you read that right: The legendary Bob Dylan is returning to Phoenix this autumn. He and his band will start off their 2018 North American tour at Comerica Theatre on Thursday, October 4.
I must admit, I never really got the hype around Bob Dylan. I've tried, dear reader. I've heard the songs, I've read the Rolling Stone album guide entries, and I even watched Dont Look Back, the mega-influential documentary following the man as he tours England in the '60s. But that voice ... that hollering, off-key voice ... it was always too much to bear for my poor millennial ears.
Nevertheless, Bob Dylan is one of the most celebrated musicians alive, and still rides the legacy of classic albums such as Highway 61 Revisited, Blood on the Tracks, and Blonde on Blonde (I prefer Frank Ocean's Blonde, but different strokes). Unlike many of his classic rock peers, he's always shirked the spotlight, and this combined with what some might consider an immeasurable cool has endeared him to millions. The chaotic situation surrounding his Nobel Prize in Literature, which he refused to acknowledge for weeks after it was announced in 2016, is somewhat indicative of his utter aloofness.
All this only seems to intensify the mania surrounding the iconoclastic folk singer. In April, the door of the room he stayed at in New York's Chelsea Hotel sold at auction for $100,000. Meanwhile, his last newsworthy activity was an appearance on a compilation of wedding songs for gay couples. His last studio album was 2017's Triplicate.
Here are all the North American dates for the tour:
October 4 - Phoenix AZ - Comerica Theatre
October 5 - Tucson AZ - Tucson Music Hall
October 7 - Albuquerque NM - Kiva Auditorium
October 9 - Midland TX - Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
October 10 - Irving TX - The Pavilion at the Toyota Music Factory
October 12 - Tulsa OK - River Spirit Casino Resort
October 13 - Thackerville OK - WinStar World Casino and Resort
October 14 - Sugar Land TX - Smart Financial Center
October 16 - Lafayette LA - Heymann Center
October 17 - Mobile AL - Mobile Saenger Theatre
October 19 - St. Augustine FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
October 20 - Clearwater FL - Ruth Eckerd Hall
October 21 - Sarasota FL - Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
October 23 - Fort Myers FL - Barbara B. Mann Performing Arts Hall
October 24 - Ft. Lauderdale FL - Broward Center for the Performing Arts
October 26 - Orlando FL - Walt Disney Theater
October 27 - Macon GA - Macon City Auditorium
October 28 - Chattanooga TN - Tivoli Theatre
October 30 - Huntsville AL - Mark C. Smith Concert Hall
October 31 - Knoxville TN - Tennessee Theatre
November 2 - Asheville NC - Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
November 3 - Durham NC - Durham Performing Arts Center
November 4 - North Charleston SC - North Charleston Performing Arts Center
November 6 - Savannah GA - Johnny Mercer Theatre
November 7 - Augusta GA - The Bell Auditorium
November 9 - Charlotte NC - Ovens Auditorium
November 10 - Roanoke VA - Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
November 11 - Richmond KY - EKU Center for the Arts
Bob Dylan. Thursday, October 4, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street; 602-379-2800; comericatheatre.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Friday, August 10 via Live Nation.
