Bob Dylan Rolls Into Phoenix This Fall

Yessiree, you read that right: The legendary Bob Dylan is returning to Phoenix this autumn. He and his band will start off their 2018 North American tour at Comerica Theatre on Thursday, October 4.

I must admit, I never really got the hype around Bob Dylan. I've tried, dear reader. I've heard the songs, I've read the Rolling Stone album guide entries, and I even watched Dont Look Back, the mega-influential documentary following the man as he tours England in the '60s. But that voice ... that hollering, off-key voice ... it was always too much to bear for my poor millennial ears.

Nevertheless, Bob Dylan is one of the most celebrated musicians alive, and still rides the legacy of classic albums such as Highway 61 Revisited, Blood on the Tracks, and Blonde on Blonde (I prefer Frank Ocean's Blonde, but different strokes). Unlike many of his classic rock peers, he's always shirked the spotlight, and this combined with what some might consider an immeasurable cool has endeared him to millions. The chaotic situation surrounding his Nobel Prize in Literature, which he refused to acknowledge for weeks after it was announced in 2016, is somewhat indicative of his utter aloofness.