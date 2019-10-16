Your Guide to BOO! Arizona 2019: Tickets, Lineup, Costumes, and More

Get ready, ghouls. The Halloween party season officially starts this weekend. Nightlife events involving wild costumes and even wilder times will unfold over the next couple of weeks across the Valley as party monsters get their groove on.

And electronic dance music event BOO! Arizona has the honor of kicking things off. The annual Halloween-themed rager, which is equal parts EDM festival and costume ball, takes place at Rawhide Event Center in Chandler. It features well-known DJs dropping massive amounts of bass and beats for a crowd of thousands.

This year’s edition happens on Saturday, October 19, and will offer a soundtrack heavy on dubstep, trap, and electro courtesy of such artists as 13, Bleep Bloop, Deorro, Drezo, SayMyName, and Slushii.

Besides all the heavy-duty sounds, there will be tons of costumes at the BOO! Arizona 2019, as they’re very much encouraged. If you’re curious about what else will happen at this year’s event, check out the following guide, which contains info about tickets, what you can wear, and everyone else that will be performing.

When and where is the event? BOO! Arizona 2019 will take place on Saturday, October 19, at Rawhide Event Center, 5700 West North Loop Road in Chandler. Gates open at 6 p.m. and things will go until 2 a.m.

How much are tickets? General admission is $69, which gets you into the event. VIP tickets are $99 and include quicker entry, a keepsake lanyard, and access to the front row and better restrooms. Both options can be purchased via this link.

What’s the lineup this year? BOO! Arizona 2019 is scheduled to include sets by 13, Bleep Bloop, Deorro, Drezo, SayMyName, and Slushii, as well as local DJs like Tryb and Triggabyte.

Are their age limits? Yes. It's an 18-and-over event and you have to be at least 21 years old to purchase alcohol.

What's the weather going to be like? Chilly. Temps will get down into the 60s by the end of the evening. In other words, wear an extra layer of costuming or clothing.

EXPAND You can come to BOO! Arizona dressed as an EDM fan. Benjamin Leatherman

How do I get there? If you’re coming from Phoenix, take eastbound Interstate 10 to Exit 162 for Sundust Road/Wild Horse Pass Road. From there, hang a right and head west. You’ll see signs directing you to Rawhide and the parking lot.

Where can I park? Rawhide charges $10 per vehicle for parking. If you’d like to pay in advance, hit up this link.

What will it be like getting into the festival? Festival security will conduct a thorough search of each attendee, including having them empty their pockets and bags, examining all of their items, and conducting a full pat-down. Also, no re-entry will be allowed, so be sure to have everything you need when you head through the gates.

Will lockers be available? Yes. They’ll be situated inside the grounds and available for rental for $20 and have charger cords for both iPhones and Androids inside. Check out this link for more info and to purchase a rental.

What will the layout be like? Performances will take place inside the event center building, while vendors will be set up outside.

EXPAND Zombies are always welcome at BOO! Arizona. Benjamin Leatherman

Should I wear a costume? If you’ve got one, yes. EDM festivals always feature folks dressed colorfully. At BOO! Arizona, however, many attendees get into the swing of Halloween and dress as ghouls and ghosts, not to mention angels, devils, vampires, zombies, and other spooky choices. We’ve also seen characters from video games, cartoons, and comic books. Feel free to go all out.

Are masks allowed? If they're costume masks, yes, but you may be asked by security to take them off when entering the event. Dust masks, however, aren't allowed, but you can use removable bandannas instead.

What’s there to eat and drink? Multiple bars (including those in the VIP area) will sell beer, wine, and cocktails. If you’re hungry, concession stands and food trucks will serve eats like burgers, fries, chicken fingers, pizza, and other options.

Where can I find water? A free refill station will be available inside the event. Vendors will also sell sealed bottles of water. Empty aluminum and plastic bottles, as well as Camelbak-style backpacks, can be brought into BOO! Arizona.

What’s can I bring into the event? Besides any costuming, attendees will be allowed to bring small bags or purses (provided they’re a maximum of 12-by-12 inches), fanny packs, GoPros, cellphones, small umbrellas or parasols, sealed packs of cigarettes and gum, wrapped tampons, earplugs, sunglasses, flags, and e-cigs or vape pens (provided they don’t have refillable chambers with visible liquid).

When it comes to glow toys, illuminated hula hoops are cool, as are string glowsticks or LED poi, glow whips, and illuminated jewelry. Inflatables are also allowed, but only if they’re deflated upon entry to the event, and kandi is also cool.

Can I bring in a totem? Of course, but they’ll have to be constructed from lightweight materials like PVC and pool noodles. You’ll have to keep them under six feet in height. Any posters attached to the totems can’t be larger than 18-by-24 inches. Anything on a totem that’s considered inappropriate, insensitive, or distasteful won’t be allowed.

What’s not allowed at the event? Anything dangerous or disruptive. That means drugs or related paraphernalia, weapons, spiked jewelry, laser pens, pepper spray, fireworks, or knives. Toy weapons are similarly forbidden, as are massagers, blankets, chairs, eye drops, or outside alcohol. Pacifiers are also banned, and, as always, Native American headdresses are considered to be in bad taste and aren't allowed.

Event staff and security will have the final call on what’s permitted.