This Is Not a Simulation: Muse Really Are Coming Back to Phoenix

Conspiracy theories: They're everywhere, and they're all a bunch of bullshit. Nowadays, it seems like every other disembodied head on Twitter is hawking some insane theory about the moon landing being faked (it wasn't), 9/11 being an inside job (c'mon son), or the 2016 election being fully rigged by Vladimir Putin (jury's still out on that one, but let's maybe focus on tomorrow's vote instead). And then there's the sorry saga of Pizzagate and QAnon, which we're not even going to get into.

Of course, if there's any theory that's more enticing than the rest, it would have to be the one that we're living in a simulation. Indeed, isn't it nice to think, after looking at all the horrors of today's world, that none of it's real, it's all dreamed up by a computer, and there's something better outside? Sure, it could be that we're all enslaved by robots like in The Matrix, but it could also be nice!