This Is Not a Simulation: Muse Really Are Coming Back to Phoenix

Conspiracy theories: They're everywhere, and they're all a bunch of bullshit. Nowadays, it seems like every other disembodied head on Twitter is hawking some insane theory about the moon landing being faked (it wasn't), 9/11 being an inside job (c'mon son), or the 2016 election being fully rigged by Vladimir Putin (jury's still out on that one, but let's maybe focus on tomorrow's vote instead). And then there's the sorry saga of Pizzagate and QAnon, which we're not even going to get into.
Of course, if there's any theory that's more enticing than the rest, it would have to be the one that we're living in a simulation. Indeed, isn't it nice to think, after looking at all the horrors of today's world, that none of it's real, it's all dreamed up by a computer, and there's something better outside? Sure, it could be that we're all enslaved by robots like in The Matrix, but it could also be nice!
This is the subject explored by Muse, Britain's most dramatic arena rock band, on their latest album, Simulation Theory. Quite a few of band's previous albums have all been centered on dystopic, Orwellian themes, from The Resistance to Drones. This time, however, they seem to be lightening up with a synth-rock record inspired by the neon lights and pop culture of the '80s, as well as the idea that we're all just zeros and ones in a computer system. It's also a mark that we're on the third or fourth wave of '80s nostalgia, one that seems totally focused on the reference and rehashing of existing intellectual property; further proof can be found in Stranger Things, the election of a coked-up property developer as president, and Ready Player One, which is also about simulations, but in a fun way.
Anyway, this is all to say that Muse are going on a world tour behind the album, with a Phoenix date at Talking Stick Resort Arena on February 26. Expect lots of bisexual lighting, Blade Runner-style Chinese characters, a keytar or two, and maybe even a special appearance from the Back to the Future Delorean. Stop – '80s time!
Find all of Muse's upcoming North American tour dates below.
Muse: Simulation Theory World Tour
February 22 – Houston TX – Toyota Center
February 24 – Dallas TX – American Airlines Center
February 26 – Phoenix AZ – Talking Stick Resort Arena
February 28 – Salt Lake City UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 2 – Las Vegas NV – Mandalay Bay Events Center
March 5 – San Diego CA – Valley View Casino Center
March 7 – Sacramento CA – Golden 1 Center
March 9 – Oakland CA – Oracle Arena
March 24 – Sunrise FL – BB&T Center
March 26 – Atlanta GA – State Farm Arena
March 28 – Toronto ON – Scotiabank Arena
March 30 – Montreal QC – Bell Centre
March 31 – Quebec City QC – Videotron Centre
April 2 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena
April 4 – Detroit MI – Little Caesars Arena
April 7 – Philadelphia PA – Wells Fargo Center
April 10 – Boston MA – TD Garden
Muse. Tuesday, February 26, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale November 16 via cidentertainment.com.
