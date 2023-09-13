Canacopia festival in Mesa has been canceled. Here’s what we know

An “electrifying canned beverage and dance event” scheduled for this weekend in Mesa has fizzled out.
The Canacopia festival, which was set to take place on Sept. 16 at Mesa’s Riverview Park and feature performances by Dillon Francis and Bonnie X Clyde, has been canceled.
Forty8 Live!, the Chandler-based concert and events company behind the festival, announced the cancellation on Monday via an announcement on its website.
The announcement read in part: “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that CANACOPIA 2023, scheduled for Saturday, September 16th at Riverview Park, must be canceled due to unforeseen circumstances beyond our control. We deeply empathize with your disappointment and share in your excitement for this event. Your support for CANACOPIA and Forty8 Live! events means the world to us, and we extend our heartfelt gratitude.”
No further details about the cancellation or the nature of the unforeseen circumstances were provided. Phoenix New Times has reached out to a company spokesperson for more information.
Canacopia, which launched in 2021, features a mix of canned libations and performances by local and nationally known artists. In addition to Francis and Bonnie X Clyde, this year’s festival was scheduled to include DJ sets from producers SG Lewis and OMNOM, as well as locals like Medicine Mike and house music duo CHKLZ.
Henri Bernard of CHKLZ told New Times they were “super disappointed” after learning of Canacopia’s cancelation.
“We were really excited to play, as it was going to be a big opportunity for us to showcase our music on the big stage for the first time ever in our hometown,” he says. “It was going to be a stellar way to close out our [summer tour].”
Forty8 Live! will process refunds for all Canacopia ticketholders over the next few days, according to its cancellation announcement.
“Our team is committed to processing refunds for all ticket holders promptly over the next few days. Your trust in us is invaluable, and we appreciate your understanding during these challenging times,” the announcement read.