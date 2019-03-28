Dilly Dally Show Off the Impolite Side of Canadian Indie Rock

Remember when Canada used to be a musical punchline? Back in the '90s and early aughts, our neighbors to the north were best known for Alanis Morissette, Celine Dion, and Bryan Adams. But soon indie darlings like Arcade Fire and The New Pornographers would change that perception of Canada as the Land of Adult Contemporary Stars.

Over the last 20 years, the Great White North has unleashed a flood of amazing music across a wide range of genres and styles. But one of the things that Canadians have shown a real knack for is producing bands that fuse the best aspects of punk and indie rock, music with indelible hooks that isn’t afraid to be noisy and fierce.

One of the bands that best exemplifies this approach is Toronto’s Dilly Dally. Alongside fellow Canadian rockers like PUP and Single Mothers, Dilly Dally create a sound that is catchy and barbed — their hooks draw blood.

Dilly Dally consist of Katie Monks (singer/guitarist), Liz Ball (guitar), Jimmy Tony (bass), and Benjamin Reinhartz (drums). Monks’ voice is the band’s deadliest weapon. She sings with wild, throat-shredding abandon, and she serves as an a heir to the lineage of punk banshee singers like Poly Styrene and Live Through This-era Courtney Love. These women were unafraid to put as much emotion and power into a slurred moan or whisper as they would a bone-rattling shriek, and Monks is much the same.