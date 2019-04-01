Carly Rae Jepsen Is Dedicated to Performing in Phoenix This Year

It's time to start crying loud and obnoxious tears of joy, Carly Rae-niacs: Your savior has returned.
It's been a time and a half since her last album, 2015's beloved EMOTION, but now, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced that its hotly-anticipated follow up, Dedicated, will arrive on May 17 (sure, there was also 2016's EMOTION Side B and last year's single "Party of One," but you can never have enough Carly).
The Canadian pop singer has also announced an accompanying U.S. tour, and guess what: It's coming to Phoenix. Carly Rae will hit up The Van Buren on Tuesday, August 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale on TicketWeb tomorrow, April 2, at 10 a.m., and given the venue's capacity, we'll make an educated guess that it's going to sell out.
Having emerged on the singing competition Canadian Idol, Jepsen may be the most significant pop music to come from the country since Justin Bieber — no! Avril Lavigne — no. Celine Dion. Although she really only has one major hit — 2012's inescapable "Call Me Maybe" — her timeless take on bubblegum pop has earned her plenty of fans, and she's made a healthy career as what could be called an "alt-pop" star, someone without the platinum sales of a diva like Lady Gaga or Rihanna, but with a fervent following nonetheless. In other words, she doesn't consistently top the charts, but she has enough clout to get Tom Hanks for a video and enough artistic freedom to pretty much do what she wants.
Find all the tour dates below.
Carly Rae Jepsen: The Dedicated Tour
June 27 — Anaheim CA — House of Blues
June 28 — San Francisco CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 29 — Reno NV — Grand Sierra Resort & Casino
July 1 — Salt Lake City UT — The Depot
July 3 — Denver CO — Ogden Theatre
July 5 — Minneapolis MN — State Theatre
July 6 — St. Louis MO — The Pageant
July 7 — Nashville TN — Ryman Auditorium
July 9 — Chicago IL — The Chicago Theatre
July 10 — Indianapolis IN — Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
July 12 — Cincinnati OH — Bogart’s
July 13 — Detroit MI — The Fillmore
July 14 — Cleveland OH — House of Blues
July 16 — Boston MA — House of Blues
July 17 — New York NY — Hammerstein Ballroom
July 20 — Philadelphia PA — The Fillmore
July 21 — Silver Spring MD — The Fillmore
July 23 — Raleigh NC — The Ritz
July 24 — Charlotte NC — The Fillmore
July 26 — Miami Beach FL — The Fillmore at The Jackie Gleason Theater
July 27 — Lake Buena Vista FL — House of Blues
July 28 — Atlanta GA — Tabernacle
July 30 — New Orleans LA — The Fillmore
August 1 — Dallas TX — House of Blues
August 2 — Houston TX — House of Blues
August 3 — Austin TX — ACL Live at the Moody Theater
August 4 — San Antonio TX — The Aztec Theater
August 6 — Phoenix AZ — The Van Buren
August 8 — San Diego CA — Humphreys Concerts by the Bay
August 10 — Los Angeles CA — The Wiltern
Carly Rae Jepsen: The Dedicated Tour. 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at The Van Buren, 401 West Van Buren Street; 480-659-1641; thevanburenphx.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, via TicketWeb.
