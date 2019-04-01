Carly Rae Jepsen Is Dedicated to Performing in Phoenix This Year

It's time to start crying loud and obnoxious tears of joy, Carly Rae-niacs: Your savior has returned.

It's been a time and a half since her last album, 2015's beloved EMOTION, but now, Carly Rae Jepsen has finally announced that its hotly-anticipated follow up, Dedicated, will arrive on May 17 (sure, there was also 2016's EMOTION Side B and last year's single "Party of One," but you can never have enough Carly).

The Canadian pop singer has also announced an accompanying U.S. tour, and guess what: It's coming to Phoenix. Carly Rae will hit up The Van Buren on Tuesday, August 6. Tickets for the show will go on sale on TicketWeb tomorrow, April 2, at 10 a.m., and given the venue's capacity, we'll make an educated guess that it's going to sell out.