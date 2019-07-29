 


Chance the Rapper is coming to Gila River Arena in SeptemberEXPAND
Chance the Rapper is coming to Gila River Arena in September
Melissa Fossum

Chance the Rapper Announces Phoenix Tour Date

Jason Keil | July 29, 2019 | 12:41pm
Were you listening to Chance the Rapper’s The Big Day all weekend?

The heartfelt record came out last Friday to critical acclaim. His studio debut was inspired by the Chicago-based rapper’s emotional wedding day, which took place in California last spring. The debut studio album features appearances from a diverse lineup of musicians, including Randy Newman (yes, the Toy Story composer), Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, and rapper Nicki Minaj.

Now you can raise your glass to celebrate with the Acid Rap artist. The GRAMMY award-winner comes to Gila River Arena in Glendale on Sunday, September 22, as part of a 35-stop tour. If you are a Citi credit card member, you can purchase tickets from today until Thursday, August 1 at 10 p.m. Arizona time. Visit citientertainment.com for details.

If you looking to upgrade your experience, there are a limited number of premium packages available for sale from LaneOne. Check here for details.

Finally, if you’re carrying plastic from a different financial institution, you can get your tickets this Friday, August 2, at 10 a.m. Arizona time. Check all the tour dates and purchase tickets here.

 
Jason Keil grew up in the suburbs of Detroit. He is a freelance writer, photographer, copywriter, and knows a lot about James Bond movies.

