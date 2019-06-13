Charli XCX Is Returning to Arizona and Headlining Marquee Theatre

After two appearances in Arizona in 2018 — first at the opening night of Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour at State Farm Stadium and again at FORM Arcosanti — Charli XCX has announced her triumphant return to the Grand Canyon State. The U.K. alt-pop diva will be at the Marquee Theatre on Friday, September 27, with Brooke Candy and Dorian Electra opening.

The Charli Live tour will be in support of the just-announced album Charli, out on September 13. Following up her last album, Pop 2, the forward-thinking pop star has brought on a staggering list of collaborators: Clairo, Sky Ferreira, Christine and the Queens, Kim Petras, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Yaeji, and Haim will join already-released tracks featuring Lizzo and Troye Sivan.

Charli XCX is well-known for taking unexpected left turns with her collaborators. She was one of the first major voices in pop music to work with PC Music, recruiting A.G. Cook for her Vroom Vroom EP, and she famously sampled Gold Panda on her breakout single "You (Ha Ha Ha)."

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, via TicketWeb. Find all the North American tour dates below.

EXPAND Charli XCX will return to Arizona this September. Jacob Tyler Dunn

Charli Live

September 20 — Atlanta GA — Buckhead Theatre

September 21 — Nashville TN — Marathon Music Works

September 23 — Houston TX — White Oak Music Hall

September 24 — Austin TX — Emo’s

September 25 — Dallas TX — House of Blues

September 27 — Phoenix AZ — Marquee Theatre

September 28 — San Diego CA — House of Blues

October 1 — Los Angeles CA — The Wiltern

October 2 — Oakland CA — Fox Theatre

October 4 — Seattle WA — Showbox Market

October 5 — Vancouver BC — Commodore

October 6 — Portland OR — Roseland Ballroom

October 8 — Salt Lake City UT — Union

October 9 — Denver CO — Ogden Theatre

October 11 — Minneapolis MN — First Avenue

October 14 — Toronto ON — Rebel

October 15 — Montreal QB — Corona Theatre

October 17 — Boston MA — House of Blues

October 18 — Washington DC — 9:30 Club

October 19 — Philadelphia PA — Union Transfer

October 22 — New York NY — Terminal 5

Charli XCX. With Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra. Friday, September 27, at the Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe; 480-829-0607; marqueetheatreaz.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, via TicketWeb.