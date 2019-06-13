 


    Herban Planet
Charli XCX's performs at FORM Arcosanti 2018.EXPAND
Charli XCX's performs at FORM Arcosanti 2018.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Charli XCX Is Returning to Arizona and Headlining Marquee Theatre

Douglas Markowitz | June 13, 2019 | 11:24am
After two appearances in Arizona in 2018 — first at the opening night of Taylor Swift's Reputation Tour at State Farm Stadium and again at FORM Arcosanti — Charli XCX has announced her triumphant return to the Grand Canyon State. The U.K. alt-pop diva will be at the Marquee Theatre on Friday, September 27, with Brooke Candy and Dorian Electra opening.

The Charli Live tour will be in support of the just-announced album Charli, out on September 13. Following up her last album, Pop 2, the forward-thinking pop star has brought on a staggering list of collaborators: Clairo, Sky Ferreira, Christine and the Queens, Kim Petras, CupcakKe, Big Freedia, Yaeji, and Haim will join already-released tracks featuring Lizzo and Troye Sivan.

Charli XCX is well-known for taking unexpected left turns with her collaborators. She was one of the first major voices in pop music to work with PC Music, recruiting A.G. Cook for her Vroom Vroom EP, and she famously sampled Gold Panda on her breakout single "You (Ha Ha Ha)."

Tickets for the show go on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, via TicketWeb. Find all the North American tour dates below.

Charli XCX will return to Arizona this September.
Jacob Tyler Dunn

Charli Live
September 20 — Atlanta GA — Buckhead Theatre
September 21 — Nashville TN — Marathon Music Works
September 23 — Houston TX — White Oak Music Hall
September 24 — Austin TX — Emo’s
September 25 — Dallas TX — House of Blues
September 27 — Phoenix AZ — Marquee Theatre
September 28 — San Diego CA — House of Blues
October 1 — Los Angeles CA — The Wiltern
October 2 — Oakland CA — Fox Theatre
October 4 — Seattle WA — Showbox Market
October 5 — Vancouver BC — Commodore
October 6 — Portland OR — Roseland Ballroom
October 8 — Salt Lake City UT — Union
October 9 — Denver CO — Ogden Theatre
October 11 — Minneapolis MN — First Avenue
October 14 — Toronto ON — Rebel
October 15 — Montreal QB — Corona Theatre
October 17 — Boston MA — House of Blues
October 18 — Washington DC — 9:30 Club
October 19 — Philadelphia PA — Union Transfer
October 22 — New York NY — Terminal 5

Charli XCX. With Brooke Candy, Dorian Electra. Friday, September 27, at the Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe; 480-829-0607; marqueetheatreaz.com. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 19, via TicketWeb.

 
Douglas Markowitz is Phoenix New Times' culture editor. Born and raised in Broward County, Florida, he studied at Sophia University in Tokyo before graduating with honors from the University of North Florida with a bachelor's degree in communications. He began writing for Miami New Times while in college and served as their music and arts editorial intern in 2017. He moved to Phoenix in July 2018.

