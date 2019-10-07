Check Out the Music Video From decker.'s First Live Album

The band decker. have released the music video for "The Holy Ghost."

You can find the song on the upcoming live album Greetings All Ye Playful Prisoners of Spacetime, which will be available on Friday, October 25, from the Royal Potato Family label.

Local filmmaker Matty Steinkamp (of You Racist, Sexist, Bigot fame) directed the colorful clip along with a separate short film that condenses the three-hour show that took place at Last Exit Live on May 10 to five minutes (he also filmed the short film Snake River Blues, which followed the troubadour in New York City).

"For years, I have told people about the intense experience I get when watching decker. perform live," the filmmaker says in a statement. "This film is as close as I can get to expressing that energy in a visual presentation.”

The clip captures all the action that took place on- and offstage. The Sedona-based Brandon Decker told Phoenix New Times in an interview before the spring show that he looked to My Morning Jacket’s Jim James as an inspiration.

“I’ve been performing solo a lot in the last year and a half,” he said. “I learned this thing I always wanted to have: letting the energy and presence carry the same spirit of the band.”

If you were wondering about the record's unusual title, Danny Torgersen provided the inspiration. The local trumpeter coined it when addressing the audience before the band, who recently won the Best Homecoming award for this year's Best of Phoenix issue, took the stage. It was a rousing start to a powerful performance.

“This album is the sum total of my life and its movements with music; from buying my first tape in the third grade through, year after year, making the best records resources allow and then taking it to the road at any cost, while doing all things conceivable and inconceivable to share the deepest parts of me, both musical and cellular,” explains Decker in a statement.