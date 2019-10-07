 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
4
A shot of Brandon Decker at Last Exit Live in May.EXPAND
A shot of Brandon Decker at Last Exit Live in May.
Luxicon Photography

Check Out the Music Video From decker.'s First Live Album

Jason Keil | October 7, 2019 | 7:00am
AA

The band decker. have released the music video for "The Holy Ghost."

You can find the song on the upcoming live album Greetings All Ye Playful Prisoners of Spacetime, which will be available on Friday, October 25, from the Royal Potato Family label.

Local filmmaker Matty Steinkamp (of You Racist, Sexist, Bigot fame) directed the colorful clip along with a separate short film that condenses the three-hour show that took place at Last Exit Live on May 10 to five minutes (he also filmed the short film Snake River Blues, which followed the troubadour in New York City).

"For years, I have told people about the intense experience I get when watching decker. perform live," the filmmaker says in a statement. "This film is as close as I can get to expressing that energy in a visual presentation.”

The clip captures all the action that took place on- and offstage. The Sedona-based Brandon Decker told Phoenix New Times in an interview before the spring show that he looked to My Morning Jacket’s Jim James as an inspiration.

Resale Concert Tickets

Powered By
powered by Seats For Everyone SEE MORE

  • Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Comerica Theatre 400 West Washington Street Phoenix AZ 85003
    400 West Washington Street, Phoenix AZ 85003

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 / 7:00pm @ Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1326 W. Mcdowell Rd Phoenix AZ 85007
    1326 W. Mcdowell Rd, Phoenix AZ 85007

  • Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 / 7:30pm @ Mesa Arts Center - Ikeda Theater 1 East Main Street Mesa AZ 85201
    1 East Main Street, Mesa AZ 85201

“I’ve been performing solo a lot in the last year and a half,” he said. “I learned this thing I always wanted to have: letting the energy and presence carry the same spirit of the band.”

If you were wondering about the record's unusual title, Danny Torgersen provided the inspiration. The local trumpeter coined it when addressing the audience before the band, who recently won the Best Homecoming award for this year's Best of Phoenix issue, took the stage. It was a rousing start to a powerful performance.

“This album is the sum total of my life and its movements with music; from buying my first tape in the third grade through, year after year, making the best records resources allow and then taking it to the road at any cost, while doing all things conceivable and inconceivable to share the deepest parts of me, both musical and cellular,” explains Decker in a statement.

If you missed the performance in May, you can catch decker. at Last Exit Live for an album release show on Saturday, November 2. Tickets are available here.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >