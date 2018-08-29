 


Chromeo at the McDowell Mountain Music Festival in early March.
Chromeo at the McDowell Mountain Music Festival in early March.
Jim Louvau

Chromeo Bring the Funk to Phoenix This Friday

Amy Young | August 29, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

If you want to know what a Chromeo DJ set is like, there are a couple of routes you can take. You can live vicariously through others who have seen these makers of electro-funk and synth-y dance music rock a venue as turntable masters. You could go down a Reddit-hole and get lost in a mishmash of conflicting comments that range from, “The best night I ever had,” to “Not even close to enough funky vibes.” Or, you just go have a damn real-life experience and check them out for yourself.

Despite some shade thrown on internet forums about the levels of groove the night might reach, expect things to get funky — it’s a part of what this twosome does. Chromeo is David Macklovitch and Patrick Gemayel, known respectively as Dave 1 and P-Thugg, who met while attending the same college in the '90s. In 2002, the friends began making music together and have since been layering amped-up beats with funk, rock, and soul sounds geared to inspire long, sweaty nights of dancing. Let these freaky, nu-disco dudes provide your Friday night soundtrack.

Chromeo. 9 p.m. Friday, August 31, at The Pressroom, 441 West Madison Street; thepressroomaz.com. Tickets are $25 to $40 via Relentless Beats.

 
Amy Young is an arts and culture writer who also spends time curating arts-related exhibits and events, and playing drums in local bands French Girls and Sturdy Ladies.

