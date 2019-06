Ariana Grande Extends Tour, Is Coming Back to Phoenix

Just weeks after playing Talking Stick Resort Arena on May 14, Ariana Grande has announced an extension to her Sweetener World Tour. She will return to Phoenix for another show at Talking Stick on Thursday, December 12.

Grande is touring behind two albums released in the last 12 months, 2018's Sweetener and this year's thank u, next, which takes its name from the single released last year. The song, which touches on her breakup with Pete Davidson and the death of her ex-boyfriend Mac Miller, became the artist's first to reach No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. The album, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, also generated hit singles "7 Rings" and "Break Up With Your Boyfriend, I'm Bored."

Tickets for the new show will be available via Ticketmaster on Wednesday, June 26. Find all the newly announced tour dates below.

Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour

November 9 — Nassau NY — Nassau Memorial Coliseum

November 12 — Brooklyn NY — Barclays Center

November 15 — Charlottesville VA — John Paul Jones Arena

November 17 — Lexington KY — Rupp Arena

November 19 — Atlanta GA — State Farm Arena

November 22 — Raleigh NC — PNC Arena

November 24 — Tampa FL — Amalie Arena

November 25 — Orlando FL — Amway Center

November 27 — Miami FL — American Airlines Arena

December 1 — Jacksonville FL — VyStar Veterans Memorial Coliseum

December 3 — Columbia SC — Colonial Life Arena

December 5 — Nashville TN — Bridgestone Arena

December 7 — Memphis TN — FedEx Forum

December 9 — Dallas TX — American Airlines Center

December 12 — Phoenix AZ — Talking Stick Resort Arena

December 13 — Anaheim CA — Honda Center

December 15 — Las Vegas NV — MGM Grand Garden Arena

December 17 — San Francisco CA — Chase Center

December 21 — Los Angeles CA — The Forum

Ariana Grande: Sweetener World Tour. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 12, at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street; 602-379-7800; talkingstickresortarena.com. Tickets on sale Wednesday, June 26.