Phoenix's independent source of local news and culture

4
Crescent Ballroom in downtown Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

Concerts at Crescent Ballroom and Valley Bar Are Canceled for Now

Jason Keil | March 14, 2020 | 2:07pm
AA

Per a post on their official Facebook pages, Crescent Ballroom and Valley Bar will remain open, but all concerts, dance nights, and other special events are canceled until further notice due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19). The full post is below.

Both venues are managed by Stateside Presents. The promoter is also a minority stakeholder in The Van Buren. That venue, located at 401 West Van Buren Street, is asking ticketholders to visit its website for updates. Those who have purchased tickets to events  will be updated about postponements and cancellations via email.

 
Jason Keil is the culture editor for Phoenix New Times. He loves local music, co-hosts a podcast about NBC’s The Good Place and knows too much about James Bond movies.

