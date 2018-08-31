The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Labor Day weekend is here and it's going to be three days of activity and fun. There are loads of pool parties and club events, of course, as well as tons of concerts.
To wit: Over the next few nights, you can check out shows by Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite, prog-rock legends Yes, British-born soul singer Sam Smith, EDM act Bingo Players, and death metal fiends Gravespawn.
There's also a "$3 Shit Show," a summertime package tour featuring '90s alt-rock favorites, and even a fetish ball.
Details about each of these gigs can be found below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley this weekend, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.
Sam Smith
Friday, August 31
Gila River Arena in Glendale
Sam Smith is one of those celebrities who seems to be always caught with his foot in his mouth. The latest instance of him speaking before thinking occurred several weeks
But with multiple Grammys and an Oscar on his mantlepiece, the backlash he has received from the anonymous masses probably isn’t keeping him up at night. His true weapon is his transcendent soulful voice, which he used to great effect on his latest album, the confessional The Thrill of It All. With over 2 million copies sold worldwide, it may prove that Smith has more staying power than his detractors would believe. Jason Keil
Ben Harper and Charlie Musselwhite
Friday, August 31
Marquee Theatre in Tempe
Charlie Musselwhite got a lot of mileage (and glowing reviews) out of 2012's Get Up! with contemporary bluesman Ben Harper. Although Musselwhite's stellar harmonica work defines the album's rough-and-tumble sound, it's mostly Harper's project. Whenever Musselwhite takes to the stage, either alongside Harper or out on tour with his own band, he typically showcases his vocal prowess and guitar work too, dipping into an eclectic catalog that just begins with Delta blues.
Strongly influenced by the likes of Little Walter and Sonny Boy Williamson, Musselwhite began playing in Memphis with icons like Furry Lewis, then went to Chicago, where he was an integral part of a thriving '60s blues scene, played with legends like Big Joe Williams, and formed his own bands. Rick Mason
Bingo Players
Friday, August 31
Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale
When Paul Baümer and Maarten Hoogstraten began making music together at the Bingo Players in the Netherlands in 2006, they built up a respectable following in Europe on the backs of their underground tech-house. But it wasn't until around 2010, when dance music exploded in the U.S., that they really broke through into mainstream success with their massive hits “Devotion,” “Cry (Just A Little),” and “Rattle.”
Sadly, despite the band's name, the Bingo Players has been the solo project of Hoogstraten ever since Baümer died of cancer in 2013. It was Baümer’s wish that Maarten
Hoogstraten is still putting out some incredible music. His latest singles follow the same formula that always worked for them in the past: repurposing old vocal samples and building catchy tunes that sound just as good on the radio as they do in the club. This is no easy feat. If you like to “rage,” this should be a wild night. Expect to jump. Expect to get sweaty. And, given Bingo Players’ popularity on the festival circuit, expect to a few club kids in their neon raver gear. Adam Foster
Chromeo
Friday, August 31
The Pressroom
If you want to know what a Chromeo DJ set is like, there are a couple of routes you can take. You can live vicariously through others who have seen these makers of electro-funk and
Despite some shade thrown on internet forums about the levels of
Yes
Friday, August 31
Celebrity Theatre
“Yes were once as welcome as pornography in the Vatican,” legendary keyboardist Rick Wakeman muses. Times have certainly changed for the English prog-rock behemoth. After punk exploded on both sides of the Atlantic in the late '70s, bands such as Yes, King Crimson, and Emerson, Lake & Palmer seemed as antiquated as Tin Pan Alley, their tendency for lengthy, challenging albums with titles as catchy as Tales of Topographic Oceans reviled by critics as show-off polymetric twaddle, at odds with the lean, angry primacy of punk and New Wave.
However, prog is back and Yes is on tour, two incarnations in fact. This weekend, the crowd at Celebrity Theatre will see the version that includes vocalist Jon Anderson, guitarist Trevor Rabin, and prog titan Wakeman. Expect walls of modular synths, gloriously epic guitar solos, and Anderson’s choirboy-on-acid vocals all turned to 11. It will be bombastic, it will be breathtaking, and it will be brilliant. Steve Brennan
Gravespawn
Friday, August 31
Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
Though these Lucifer-lovers take Nordic black metal as their launch point, lately they're hinting at incorporating wafts of woodsy pagan folk and hair-flailing old-school thrash. Bizarrely begun in a U.S. Army barracks in Korea a few years back, Gravespawn somehow shut out the L.A. sunshine to produce a frosty, hopeless din. Whether by accident or design, a few elements set this increasingly competent quintet apart: actual discernable lyrics within Lord Malkuth's malevolent croak; bulbous, adventurous, and audible bass-playing; and a snare drum sufficiently dominant to give proceedings a welcome hardcore heft. The frantic chops, furious tempos
Arizona Fetish Ball 2018
Saturday, September 1
Club Red in Mesa
Got kinks? Almost everybody does these days (not that we’re judging you or anything). Hence the reason why it’s likely to be a packed house at Club Red in Mesa, on Saturday, September 1, during Fetish Ball 2018. Attendees can let their freak flags fly at the event — which is put on by the Arizona Fetish Society — while indulging in such pansexual pursuits as rope and violet wand demos, public bondage, latex dressing scenes, and flogging. Plus, there will also be several vendors selling all manner of naughty wares.
Meanwhile, a variety of fetish performance artists like Rubberdoll, Anya Graves, and Little J Sinclair will grace the stage in the main room with their sexy antics in between sets by hard rock bands like electro-punk act Caustic, dark electro group Statiqbloom, and experimental electronica artist Lana Del Rabies. Several local DJs will also be in the mix all evening, spinning such genres as goth, industrial,
Take a walk on the wild side from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Admission to the 18-and-over event is $27.59. Be sure to “dress to impress,” as you won’t get away with wearing jeans, T-shirts, or jerseys. Nipple clamps and rubber tentacles, however, are
A $3 Shit Show
Saturday, September 1
The Van Buren
Leave it to the folks behind laidback and low-brow spot Gracie's Tax Bar to put on a gig like this weekend’s “$3 Shit Show” at The Van Buren, which will live up to its name by boasting a three-buck price for those who purchase admission in advance. However, we’re willing to wager that particular sum that the event will be anything but a shit show, at least when it comes to the talents hitting the stage at the VB. The lineup includes weirdo punk/funk act Playboy Manbaby, indie rockers Snake Burner, and surf rock band The Apaches. True to form, Gracie’s will offer some low-brow thrills, like a “drunk tank,” Jell-O shots, kiddie pools, and, um, hammocks. Doors open at 3 p.m. Benjamin Leatherman
Bad Bad Hats
Sunday, September 2
Valley Bar
The band’s 2013 EP, It Hurts, showed a promise that has developed over the past several years. The songwriting and execution on follow-up albums like 2015’s Psychic Reader and this year’s Lightning Round suggest a depth and complexity of emotional expression that somehow doesn’t weigh down the buoyant melodies. The contrast confirms that a well-crafted pop song can efficiently convey the essence of an experience. Tom Murphy
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Revolution 3 Tour
Sunday, September 2
Ak-Chin Pavilion
If you ever wanted to sing along to “She Sells Sanctuary,” “Glycerine,” and “Vasoline” on the same night, you’re in luck. A package tour is hitting town this weekend that’s just for you. The Cult, Bush, and Stone Temple Pilots have teamed up for a summertime tour called “Revolution 3.” Each band will play a full headlining set and the order in which each band appears will change from show to show.
While the lineups for both Bush and The Cult will be familiar to longtime fans, STP will be fronted by a new singer since the passing of original Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland in 2015. Jeff Gutt, a former X-Factor competitor
Although two out of the three groups came to fame in the 1990s, all three feel like they're cut from the same cloth. Bush, The Cult, and Stone Temple Pilots are old-school rock and roll throwbacks to an era when a crunchy guitar riff was worth its weight in gold and pretending to be Jim Morrison
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!