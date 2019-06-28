The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

What’s on tap for Phoenix’s concert scene this weekend? There are plenty of EDM superstars passing through town, for starters, including trance legend Sander van Doorn, progressive house artist Tchami, and British-born bass kings Delta Heavy.

That won’t be the only dance action to be had, as Gracie’s Tax Bar will host a ‘70s-inspired disco/funk party with more throwback verve than you can shake a lava lamp at. Meanwhile, the punks of BroLoaf will be making an enormous mess at Yucca Tap Room during their annual Patriotic Meltdown. It’s a totally bonkers experience to say the least.

Other highlights of this weekend’s concert offerings include performances by David Gray, Indigo Girls,

and Charly Bliss, as well as a mini-metal fest happening at Comerica Theatre on Sunday night with Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, and Every Time I Die.

Details about each of these concerts can be found below in our list below. And for even more live music happening around the Valley this weekend, hit up Phoenix New Times' online concert calendar.

Who's Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience

Friday, June 28

The Van Buren

Long before Michael Jackson passed away, Who’s Bad: The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience was bringing the icon to the people. And now, the multisensory tribute experience is making its way to the Valley for a performance. Hailing from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, the group is composed of musicians totaling more than 100 years of collective experience in the biz. Count on hearing all of the classics, from “Smooth Criminal” to “Billie Jean,” when they perform at The Van Buren at 8 p.m. on Friday night. Tickets are $20 to $25. Jesse Scott

Sander van Doorn Get In PR

Sander van Doorn

Sander van DoornFriday, June 28

Maya Day & Nightclub

Known for his meticulous approach to trance and progressive house, Dutch-born DJ and producer Sander Van Doorn's set on Friday night at Maya in Scottsdale will get folks moving inside the club. Around the globe, van Doorn is already a respected DJ who's been cranking out electro-club bangers since the early 2000s. These days, he’s just as productive as ever. Over the last few weeks, van Doorn has released multiple tracks, including a collaboration with Firebeatz called “Blowback” and some harder, darker, and moodier material as his alter ego, Purple Haze. Expect to hear his latest stuff when van Doorn comes to Maya on Friday to perform for its latest Night Swim pool party. Gates open at 10 p.m. Admission is $10. Chris Gray

EXPAND BroLoaf's annual Patriotic Meltdown party offers liberty and mayhem for all. Benjamin Leatherman

BroLoaf's Annual Patriotic Meltdown

Friday, June 28

Yucca Tap Room in Tempe

Packing as much color and chaos as the conclusion of any fireworks spectacular, the ribald and rowdy punks of BroLoaf skewer pretty much everything associated with 'Murica in off-kilter and over-the-top fashion during their Annual Patriotic Meltdown at the Yucca Tap Room in Tempe.

Lead singer Ben Brah and his gang of misfits serve up a PBR-soaked burlesque of three-chord thunder and humorous theatrics at the party that typically includes comedy, costumes, calamity, and over-the-top chants of “U.S.A.! U.S.A.! U.S.A.!” This year's celebration is the 10th annual edition of the freaky fracas, takes place on Friday, June 28, and will include performances by locals The Revenge, Scorpion vs. Tarantula, Sorrower, and Saturn III. The madness begins at 8 p.m. and it’s free to attend. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Ben Hall and Simon James of Delta Heavy. Circle Talent Agency

Delta Heavy

Saturday, June 29

Shady Park in Tempe

The name Delta Heavy might conjure images of a Mississippi bluesman bellowing hardship over an old acoustic guitar. However, in this case, it’s two London blokes with a penchant for deep, booming bass. But they’ve still got plenty of soul. Big-room theatrics mix with London’s grimy underbelly for some of the nastiest bangers to blast from a synthesizer. This show promises a burning-hot mix of all manner of flavors and vibes. Delta Heavy isn’t afraid to turn the tempo up or down, as long as the common denominator is mean-mugging, bone-crunching drops. This is dance music for the apocalypse, so come to Shady Park in Tempe on Saturday night with your game face on and be ready to get blown away. The beats start blasting at 9 p.m. Fury, MC Dino, Ill-legal, Pac D, Black Amethyst, and Glowver will also perform. Tickets are $20. Kat Bein

EXPAND Emily Saliers and Amy Ray of Indigo Girls. High Road Touring

Indigo Girls

Saturday, June 29

The Van Buren

It’s a happy accident that one of the most iconic lesbian musical acts of all time will close out Pride Month in Phoenix. Although celebrated for their bravery to be out and proud in the early ’90s, a time certainly not as hospitable to LGBTQ people as now, the duo are just as notable for pioneering the decade’s turn toward folk in pop music, paving the way for acts like Tracy Chapman, Sarah MacLachlan, and Natalie Merchant, among others. Douglas Markowitz

EXPAND British singer-songwriter David Gray. Press Here Talent

David Gray

Saturday, June 29

Mesa Arts Center

It would be a shame and a mistake to dismiss England’s David Gray as a one-hit wonder, although his career path has been one of false starts and periods of regrouping. He is known on these shores mostly for his haunting chart-topper “Babylon” and the album that birthed it, White Ladder. But Gray launched his career several years earlier, as the first outside signing to Dave Matthews’ ATO label in 2000. Before and since, he’s released a number of mesmerizing LPs, all of which showcase his solitary yet seductive stance and a textured yet supple delivery. Lee Zimmerman

Paris-born deep house producer Tchami. Aprod Agency

Tchami

Saturday, June 29

The Pressroom

Hailing from Paris, Tchami will bring deep house vibes and flashy dance tendencies that have captured listeners across Europe and North America to downtown Phoenix this weekend for what will surely be a great night of dancing. His latest single, “Omega,” dropped earlier this year and he recently aired an hourlong show on Diplo’s SiriusXM channel. Tchami’s Confession: Summer Edition Tour brings him to The Pressroom on Saturday night. Doors are at 8 p.m. and Matroda, Gerry Gonza, and Medicine Mike will open. Tickets are $35 to $52. Dylan White



EXPAND A neon sign in the window at Gracie's Tax Bar in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Gracie’s Get Down

Saturday, June 29

Gracie’s Tax Bar

Themed dance nights are in abundance this time of year, and with good reason. Bar owners and promoters try to counteract the summertime lull with fun parties that will get people to beat a path to their doors. This weekend, the folks over at Gracie’s Tax Bar will get in on the action with a retro affair called Gracie’s Get Down.

According to the event's Facebook page, it will be a dance party “celebrating the glamorous and filthy ‘70s” with heaping helpings of disco, glam rock, soul, and funk from that particular decade (The affair seems somewhat fitting for Gracie’s, given that bar’s throwback atmosphere). A trio of local DJs — Blvck Cat, Paul Bearer, and Aaron Useless — will be spinning the super sounds of the ‘70s throughout the evening. The Get Down gets going at 10 p.m. and admission is free. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND The members of Charly Bliss. Jacqueline Harriet

Charly Bliss

Sunday, June 30

The Rebel Lounge

If you’re in need of some synthpop brightness to distract from the oppressive summer heat, try this band out of Brooklyn, New York. Charly Bliss’ latest album, Young Enough, came out to positive press attention last month, earning plaudits for its fun, sometimes irreverent take on New Wave and power pop. The group’s mixture of bright sounds and mature themes is sure to coax you out of your air-conditioned insulation chamber. Emily Reo and Like Diamonds will open. Douglas Markowitz

EXPAND Coheed and Cambria Jimmy Fontaine

Coheed and Cambria, Mastodon, and Every Time I Die

Sunday, June 30

Comerica Theatre

Here's one show where the headliner might not be the main attraction. Not to diss Coheed and Cambria, but their taste in openers might have gotten the better of them on this tour. In one corner, Atlanta heavy metal masterminds Mastodon will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their LP Crack the Skye by playing the record in full. In the other corner, the excellent Buffalo, New York, post-hardcore band Every Time I Die, fronted by former English teacher, occasional Twitch streamer, and all-around cool dude Keith Buckley, will be laying down their literary, soul-searching brand of punk. Douglas Markowitz