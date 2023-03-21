Best Phoenix Concerts This Week: The War and Treaty, Titus Andronicus, Mapache

Read on for details about each of their shows or click over to Phoenix New Times’ online concert calendar for more live music happening in the Valley.
Mapache
Tuesday, March 21
Valley Bar, 130 North Central AvenueThe members of Mapache love their dog, Roscoe — an old Boston Terrier who's toured with them and been the subject of several past songs. On the band's latest album, 2022's Roscoe's Dream, the good boy takes the spotlight as the band's four-legged muse through a series of gentle songs that swirl together Deadhead vibes, the Joshua Tree country-rock of Gram Parsons, doo-wop harmonies, and Latin rock. "I love my dog/Keepin' the policeman out," they sing on "I Love My Dog." A good boy, and a based one at that. Roscoe’s Dream builds on the hazy California sounds of 2020's From Liberty Sleep, which saw Mapache bring together Laurel Canyon folk-rock sounds with a south-of-the-border flair. Songs like “Man and Woman” are pure songcraft, the kind of easy-going yet deftly constructed tune that most songwriters would give their eye-teeth to write. The Eagles may have sung “Take It Easy” but Mapache adopted that as their credo, their vibe, their modus operandi. They make an art form out of being mellow and low-key. 7:30 p.m., $18/$20 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Morbid Angel
Tuesday, March 21
Marquee Theatre, 730 North Mill Avenue, Tempe Old-school death metal fans, get ready to feel your age. Morbid Angel is celebrating its 40 years of existence on its current Tour of Terror. The band is touring with only one original member, guitarist, and keyboardist Trey Azagthoth, who has been Morbid Angel's primary composer these last four decades, bringing the music together with the help of over a dozen musicians across the band's tenure. Like that of many death metal bands, Morbid Angel's music has often been associated with satanism, occultism, and other subjects seen as blasphemous by some — but that was only the band's early work. In the 21st century, the music has been more focused on Sumerian gods, the Roman Empire, and the works of H.P. Lovecraft. The band has not released anything since 2017's Kingdoms Disdained, but its members have hinted that there has been something new in the works since 2019. With Revocation, Vitriol, Skeletal Remains, and Crypta; 7 p.m., $30-$60 via seetickets.us. Benjamin Leatherman
The War and Treaty
Tuesday, March 21
Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second AvenueBickering couples can make great music. Case in point: Richard and Linda Thompson, or most of the Fleetwood Mac oeuvre. Soul duo Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Trotter named themselves after fighting about changing their name, but by all accounts have a much healthier and stable relationship than Buckingham and Nicks. Their voices meld seamlessly together across their body of work; if they weren’t already married, their voices would have eloped by now. Hailing from Albion, Michigan, the Trotters are a soul band who aren’t afraid to mix in some Americana, country, and rock into their R&B. "Lover's Game" plays like the perfect roadhouse jam: you can practically hear the Bud Lights clinking on the bar counter. "That's How Love Is Made" is a secular love song that taps into the transcendent power of gospel voices and arms out-stretched to cling to something greater than two people. War is in their name but few people sound as at peace with the world as these two. With Kat & Alex; 8 p.m., $25/$28 via seetickets.us. Ashley Naftule
Titus Andronicus
Tuesday, March 21
The Rebel Lounge, 2303 East Indian School RoadSince the mid-2000s, the band of punk troubadours led by Patrick Stickles have put together some of the most conceptually audacious punk records in the genre’s history. There was 2009’s The Monitor, an album about a Civil War naval battle between two ironclad ships (yes, really). Then there was The Most Lamentable Tragedy, perhaps the first record that could be described as a “punk opera” about lots of things, but mostly Stickles’ mental health struggles. Their work is uncompromising, dense, literary, and fucking fun. Titus Andronicus are the real deal. Stickles and Company will be touring behind their latest studio album, the Mutt Lange-produced 2022 record The Will to Live, which was produced by famed sound engineer Howard Bilerman. With Country Westerns; 8 p.m., $18/$20 via seetickets.us. Douglas Markowitz
Weedeater
Wednesday, March 22
The Underground, 105 West Main Street, MesaSince 1998, North Carolina-born band Weedeater have been collecting a loyal underground following of fans who relate to their unique sound, rooted in sludge, doom, and stoner metal — and they’ve got the heavy riffs to prove it. Their signature style of heavy-duty Southern sludge rock is drenched is whiskey, weed smoke, and humor (the latter of which is illustrated in such song titles as “March of the Bipolar Bear,” “Turkey Warlock,” and “Give Me Back My Bullets”). The three-piece band, which is fronted by raspy-voiced singer and bassist Dave "Dixie" Collins, evokes a great atmosphere live at their energetic gigs. Catch Weedeater on their latest trip through town when they invade The Underground with support from High Tone Son of a Bitch, Adam Faucett, and Grail. 7 p.m., $25 via seetickets.us. Lauren Wise