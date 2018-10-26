Here's the Lineup for Coors Light Birds Nest Festival 2019

What's the best part of our fair Valley hosting a golf tournament sponsored by a garbage collection company? (Hint: it's not the golf. Golf is a terrible sport for rich assholes who waste water and land.) Obviously, it has to be the huge concert series hosted by a beer company.
Taking place in conjunction with next year's Waste Management Phoenix Open, the 2019 Coors Light Birds Nest festival will hit the links Wednesday, January 30, to Saturday, February 22. As with every year, they've got a star-studded, genre-diverse list of performers. Wednesday and Thursday will feature a country music jamboree featuring the likes of Jake Owen and Old Dominion; Friday will split the difference between hip-hop and pop as Snoop Dogg and the Chainsmokers take the stage. Saturday will finish things off with a pocket-sized EDM rave headed up by Martin Garrix.
Tickets go on sale today, Friday, October 26, at 9 a.m. Pick yours up at the Birds Nest website, find the complete lineup below, and check New Times to see if and when more acts are added.
Coors Light Birds Nest 2019
Wednesday, January 30
Old Dominion
Midland
Brandon Lay
Thursday, January 31
Jake Owen
Lee Brice
Michael Ray
Friday, February 1
Snoop Dogg
The Chainsmokers
Saturday, February 2
Martin Garrix
DJ Vice
Justin Mylo
Coors Light Birds Nest 2019. January 30 to February 1 at 82nd Street and Bell Road, Scottsdale; coorslightbirdsnest.com. Tickets are available at coorslightbirdsnest.com.
