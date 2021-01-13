Remembering Daniel 'DanYo' Hoyer, Phoenix Hip-Hop Artist and Podcaster

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

When asked to describe Daniel Hoyer, friends of the late podcaster and local hip-hop artist bring up his good attitude, supportive nature, and tireless work ethic. Or as DJ John Blaze puts it, Hoyer, who went by the nickname “DanYo,” was “a positive force and a nonstop hustler.”

“Daniel was always working nonstop to up his game and uplift everyone around him,” Blaze says. “He really did look out for so many people and is probably one of the most supportive and driven persons I've ever come across.”

Blaze and others are mourning Hoyer after his death on January 1 from COVID-19. He was 33.

Hoyer and his wife and podcast co-host, Tita, were both diagnosed with the coronavirus during the Christmas holiday. Members of Hoyer’s family told FOX-10 he had preexisting breathing difficulties due to obesity. He reportedly wound up in Banner Thunderbird Medical Center, where his health rapidly declined before his death.

“I feel like half of me is gone. I really do,” Tita Hoyer said to FOX-10.

The couple co-hosted the DanYo & Tita Podcast, a community-oriented show covering culture and current events, over the past two years. Amanda Wynn of Support District Radio, the online broadcasting platform that featured the podcast, says it was a source of pride for the Hoyers.

Tita (left) and Daniel Hoyer. Amanda Wynn

“They loved putting together the show,” Wynn says. “It was something they did for themselves, for the community, and to get the word about good things and people here in Phoenix.”

Daniel Hoyer got into podcasting after spending several years in local hip-hop for most of the 2010s. Known as rapper Neighborhood Paperboy, he created what Blaze called “smart and mindful music.”

“He was more of a conscious type of MC who had intelligent lyrics and a positive vibe,” Blaze says. “He knew what he was doing and knew the people to work with, and everything he did was quality.”

Hoyer performed at clubs around the Valley and collaborated with local artists like Mav of Sol Camp and Mega Ran.

Blaze says Hoyer really blossomed after launching his podcast in 2019.

“He was trying to make a name for himself as [a hip-hop] artist, but he kept to himself for the most part as far as his music,” Blaze says. “It wasn't until he started doing more podcasting and radio stuff that he really opened up and his personality really came out.”

Wynn says that Hoyer spent a lot of time learning the ins and outs of podcasting.

“He did everything for his own shows, like editing, recording, and producing,” she says. “Even though we have people that know how to do all of these things, he went out of his way to learn everything so he could do it on his own so nothing would stop his progress.”

Justus Samuel of local hip-hop promotions company Respect the Underground was a fan of the show.

“He had one of the dopest shows in the Valley,” Samuel says. “When he'd do interviews, they were so articulate and thorough and they really went above and beyond. He was always on point with news updates regarding the culture and how it impacted the local scene. He was always tapped into everything.”

Wynn says the podcasts showcased Hoyer’s positive attitude and desire to help others.

“[Daniel] was somebody who was never in competition with anyone else, he always wanted everyone to win. He just tried to be uplifting and supportive to everyone around him, and I think the shows reflected that,” Wynn says. “He would've done anything to help anyone, to change their mindset or put their focus on whatever they desired to do, he’d go out of his way to help them make that happen.”