Local rock stars Jimmy Eat World.EXPAND
Local rock stars Jimmy Eat World.
Jimi Giannatti

Dani's Local Dish: But Everyone's at Apache Lake ...

Dani Cutler | October 17, 2019 | 7:00am
Many of the Valley’s residents and musicians are making the annual pilgrimage to Apache Lake Music Festival for its 10th anniversary this weekend.

If you’re not attending, you will not have to live in FOMO (fear of missing out). There are plenty of new sounds for your ears and shows to attend right here in the Valley. This week, I have a few choices for those of you not heading up to the lake.

Jimmy Eat World are releasing their new album, Surviving, on Friday. Two singles, “Love Never” and “All the Way (Stay)," already have been released. I love the latter track. It continues to show fans that while the band can be angsty and buck the system with tracks like “Bleed American,” they can still have a good time.

Fans got a preview of the new album at Crescent Ballroom last week with a sold-out show. The band will be in Europe on Friday night, but Zia Records is hosting a listening party and a pop-up shop to celebrate the album's release at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company in downtown Phoenix. You will listen to Surviving in its entirety, followed by DJ Chelsey Louise of Fairy Bones spinning more Jimmy Eat World favorites along with other emo classics.

Jimmy Eat World: Surviving Listening Event with DJ Chelsey Louise if Fairy Bones) is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, October 18 at Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company, 201 East Roosevelt Street. This is a free event.

If reggae is more your thing, Last Exit Live is where you want to be on Sunday, October 20. Bret Bollinger & The Bad Habits will be bringing the chill vibes that night with Southern California’s Tunnel Vision and local support from Black Bottom Lighters. Black Bottom Lighters released their latest single, “The Get Back,” earlier this year and released the video on October 5.

The video, directed by Josh Montag (Scattered Melodies) and Jesse Morrison (Scattered Melodies and Killa Maus), weaves a tale of treasure-hunting and self-discovery, only to find you have all the treasure you need.

Bret Bollinger & The Bad Habits with Tunnel Vision and Black Bottom Lighters are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, at Last Exit Live. Tickets are $12 to $15 and are available via Eventbrite.

If you're up at Apache Lake over the weekend, you might be recovering (as I will be) on Monday. If you are not ready to settle into the reality of the workweek, head to the Rhythm Room and catch I Am Hologram, Moons, Birds & Monsters, and The Real Fakes along with California band The Kavalactones.

Both I Am Hologram and Moons, Birds & Monsters have new albums that are filled with experimental sounds and solid rock and roll guitar riffs. The Real Fakes will also be recovering from the festival, so this is how you can justify going to a show on a Monday night. If they can go out and perform, then you can go out and watch.

The Kavalactones, The Real Fakes, Moons, Birds & Monsters, and I Am Hologram are scheduled to perform at 8 p.m. on Monday, October 21, at The Rhythm Room. Tickets are $7 at the door.

 
Dani Cutler is the morning show host on independent radio station KWSS 93.9 FM, which supports local independent artists as part of its regular alternative music rotation. She has been volunteering for the station since 2007. You'll often find her out at a show or walking around with her headphones on because she forgot she was wearing them.

