Dani's Local Dish: Feeling Thankful

There won’t be a Local Dish next week due to the Thanksgiving holiday, so I’ve included some musical gratitude for you in this week’s column. Trust me, you will not lack live music in your life this holiday. It all starts this weekend.

Friday has a wide range of musical tastes for you. Pho Cao will debut Chrome Rhino. If you are an Ali A and the Agency fan, you will recognize their guitarist Travis Prillaman, who is also showing off his vocals. From the fan video recently taken at another event, I got a nice bluesy vibe from them. They describe themselves as having the hipness of ELO, the menace of Queen, and the sophistication of Tenacious D. I feel like a kid at Christmas unwrapping a new band. Joining them are Foxadillo, Radio Blonde, and Fly the Coup.

EXPAND The Meat Puppets rock. Sonia Bovio

Chrome Rhino are scheduled to perform on Friday, November 22, at Pho Cao in Scottsdale. There will be a $5 cover.

If you’re looking for something a little harder, Yucca Tap Room in Tempe has you covered. Punk metal band Via Vengeance is releasing a new album Diestractions from the Truth. If the video for “Haunt” is any indication, it is sure to melt your face off.

The unique thing about this band is it’s a one-man show. Shane Ocell is Via Vengeance, and there is no looping involved in his music. I was mesmerized by his videos, and you'll be amazed by his live set.

Via Vengeance is scheduled to perform on Friday, November 22, at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe. This is a free show.

Next week is the Thanksgiving holiday. With family and friends gathering, you may want an escape or to introduce your Uncle John to our local music scene. You can prepare for the holiday with a funky party with The Uncommon Good on Wednesday, November 27, at Rockbar Inc. in Scottsdale, or head back to Yucca Tap Room in Tempe for a Pre-Thanksgiving Bash with Scattered Melodies. Crescent Ballroom is even hosting a Thanksgiving Eve show with Tempe staples Dead Hot Workshop. I can’t even tell you where I think you should go because they are all excellent choices.

Thanksgiving Eve Rockin’ Funk Party with The Uncommon Good, and Shawn Johnson and the Foundation is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, at Rockbar Inc. in Scottsdale. There is a $7 cover.

The Second Annual Pre-Thanksgiving Bash with Scattered Melodies, Pride Through Strife, The Banter, Radio Blonde, and Billy Sutherland is scheduled for Wednesday, November 27, at Yucca Tap Room in Tempe. This is a free show.

Dead Hot Workshop are scheduled to perform with the Pistoleros, Banana Gun, and Truckers on Speed at Crescent Ballroom on Wednesday, November 27. Tickets are $10 via Eventbrite.

After Thanksgiving, you can work off that gluttonous dinner back at Crescent Ballroom with Meat Puppets and Particle Kid (who happens to be Micah Nelson, son of Willie). Meat Puppets are a staple of Valley music and a great complement to the psychedelic rock sound (and not at all country like his father) of Particle Kid.

Meat Puppets are scheduled to perform on Friday, November 29, at Crescent Ballroom. Tickets are $20 via Eventbrite.

I will catch you again after the Thanksgiving holiday, and I hope it is a wonderful time for you!